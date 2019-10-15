A Potential Green Light For Stocks

The market seems to have put a double top a little above the 3000 level.

Fed's Powell just announced the Fed most likely will expand the balance sheet again. If that's not QE, I don’t know what is. Bullish stocks!

The unresolved US-China trade talks weigh much. Brexit, Trump's impeachment, etc., every day there's something new to throw into the mix.

Big money is made on the stock market by being on the right side of major moves. The idea is to get in harmony with the market. It's suicidal to fight trends. They have a higher probability of continuing than not." - Martin Zweig

So much wisdom in Zweig's words, as the S&P 500 (SPX) moves in a tight range since last May. The 3000 level caps the upside, while 2750 is the level to watch for a break lower.

The unresolved US-China trade talks weigh much. Brexit, Trump's impeachment, etc., every day there's something new to throw into the mix. All these inputs influence the course of action, and interpreting them is part of what makes investing beautiful.

As we are well into October's trading, here's something I've mentioned in a recent Lead-Lag Report. Since 1983, the S&P 500 has managed a decline of 1.2% in October when it has climbed more than 10% in the first three quarters of the year. That's just statistics.

In the grand scheme of things, a 1.2% decline is just peanuts. If trends have a higher probability of continuing than not, perhaps the opposite direction is the right one.

Moreover, Powell didn't mention the "midcycle adjustment" reason for cutting the federal funds rate anymore. In other words, an easing cycle began. Bullish stocks!

With US monetary policy very tight when compared with the rest of the developed world, there's enough room to ease to make a difference. Yet again, bullish stocks!

And then, there are the recession fears. If anything can bring the stock market down, it's a flight into safe-haven assets. Investors looking for safety will dump risk, taking shelter in gold, safe-haven currencies, bonds, and so on.

Those fearing recession have a point. The yield curve inversion spells trouble.

So, it seems we're at crossroads, with both bulls and bears having strong arguments. How do we trade the S&P 500 puzzle?

The market seems to have put a double top a little above the 3000 level. If that's the case, watch out for 2750 to be pivotal on the move to the downside. Recession is upon us!

But if, for whatever the reason, the United States fades recession, the current price action suggests just a consolidation below a horizontal base. If that's the case, it sure looks like a triangle, a typical continuation pattern forming in periods of uncertainty.

Because of its irregularity (the second segment is the longest in the pattern), the projected move points to much higher levels. A break above 3050 suggests 3500 or more, with 2850 acting as invalidation.

Since 2016 Trump's election, the S&P 500 had a monster rally. If the tendency is for the trend to continue between the two scenarios presented here, I'll give a green light for stocks to rally.

The risk here is that the Fed is too tight, and despite its efforts, the strong demand for USD will hurt stocks. But higher stocks and higher USD aren't something new.

If only 3050 gives way.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services by Pension Partners, LLC in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Pension Partners, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.