Building A Retirement Portfolio With 6% To 9% Yield: Part 2

BDCs will begin reporting results later this month and investors should be watching for the issues discussed in this article and be ready to make changes.

Interest rates will likely remain low, and investors will continue to need equity investments to generate an adequate yield from their portfolios.

Over the coming weeks, I will have a series of articles discussing how to build a retirement portfolio using Business Development Companies ("BDCs") currently yielding over 10% and their safer baby bonds/preferred shares currently yielding over 6%. Part 1 of this series discussed Monroe Capital (MRCC), Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC), and TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX) and this article discusses:

TCG BDC, Inc. (CGBD) - 12% yield with special dividends

with special dividends Capital Southwest (CSWC) - 9% yield with special dividends

Prior to starting a position in CSWC, I purchased some of its 5.95% Baby Bonds that trade under the symbol CSWCL but I will likely be selling and will discuss in an upcoming article.

Source: Yahoo Finance

As mentioned in "Building A Retirement Portfolio With BDCs Currently Yielding 10.6%", interest rates will likely remain low and investors will continue to need equity investments (stocks) to generate an adequate portfolio yield. BDCs pay higher-than-average yields with the average BDC currently yielding over 10%. Safer BDCs are closer to 9% annual yield but patient investors can get higher yields by taking advantage of volatility. For discussion of portfolio allocations, please see the previously linked article.

What is a BDC?

Business Development Companies ("BDCs") were created by Congress in 1980 to give investors an opportunity to invest in private small and mid-sized U.S. companies typically overlooked by banks. Most BDCs are publicly traded with a highly transparent structure subject to oversight by the SEC, states and other regulators, providing investors with higher than average dividend yields (most between 7% and 14% annually, see details below) by avoiding taxation at the corporate level. This allows them to pass along ordinary income and capital gains directly to the shareholder.

Please see "High-Yield BDC Sector Continues To Outperform The S&P 500 In 2019" for recent total returns by BDC including CGBD and CSWC that are currently beating the S&P 500. Also, MRCC remains the highest yielding especially after the recent stock price decline likely for the reasons discussed yesterday in "Monroe Capital: Avoid This 14% Yield Trap".

Assessing Risk for BDCs

As mentioned in Part 1 and "Assessing Risk: Retirement Portfolio Using BDCs", assessing risk is critical when investing and pricing BDC stocks. I assign a risk rank for each company that focuses on capital preservation including net asset value ("NAV") per share stability as well as portfolio strength to sustain dividend payments. This includes the ability of the portfolio to retain value during an economic downturn. One of the best approaches to assessing risk in a BDC portfolio is using a "vintage analysis" that takes into account many aspects including the time frame that each loan was originated as well as asset class, maturity, directly originated vs. syndicated, industry sector, PIK, and cash yields. BDCs that were lending during times of less protective covenants and higher leverage multiples while maintaining higher-than-average yields, will likely have upcoming credit issues regardless of the overall economy as we have seen with MCC, FSK, FSC (now OCSL), PTMN, CPTA, BKCC, TCAP (now BBDC), GARS, and TCRD. Many of the other BDCs that I have considered 'higher risk' are already experiencing credit issues and will likely get worse over the coming quarters.

After going through this analysis each quarter, there is a clear trend with riskier vintages and ongoing or upcoming credit issues that I include in the 'Watch List" for each BDC and will discuss for CGBD and CSWC next.

CGBD Risk Profile "Quick Update"

CGBD has a lower risk portfolio due to 89% of the portfolio in first-lien assets (including Credit Fund) highly diversified by borrower and sector, access to an experienced credit quality platform and historically low non-accruals.

We consider our BDCs portfolio to be extremely well positioned fundamentally against this macroeconomic backdrop. We have 70% of our portfolio in true first lien instruments. A high degree of investment diversification and significant under weights to more cyclical industry exposures, all of which we believe will be long-term benefits to our shareholders. We’re acutely aware that we're investing in what could be late cycle and therefore we remain ultra-selective. Carlyle's credit investment platform has over 100 investment professionals that have the expertise to evaluate opportunities across the capital stack, company sizes, sectors and market cycles all with the lens and relative value and fundamental credit investing.

Source: CGBD CEO Michael Hart on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Source: Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides

During Q2 2019, CGBD's NAV per share decreased by 1.4% or $0.28 per share due to net realized/unrealized losses of $0.29 per share partially from additional non-accruals (discussed later) and paying a special dividend of $0.08 per share, partially offset by accretive share repurchases adding $0.04 per share and over-earning the dividend. Management mentioned that the recent credit issues are “idiosyncratic credit issues, not indications of either thematic risk concentrations in our portfolio or broad economic weakness”:

The one controllable area which fell short of expectations in Q2 was the progression of our NAV, which was impacted by higher realized and unrealized losses than we would expect to see in normal course. We have dug into each situation and ascertained they represent idiosyncratic credit issues, not indications of either thematic risk concentrations in our portfolio or broad economic weakness. As you would expect, these loans are a significant focus for our team and we have committed the necessary resources to maximize shareholder value. For the most part, for the names that are on our watch list or on non-accrual, they're idiosyncratic situations. But one thing we can point to is that within the healthcare services space, where we're seeing companies do more aggressive types of roll-up transactions that those come with more challenges.

Source: CGBD CEO Michael Hart on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Source: Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides

As mentioned in the previous articles, “my primary concern is two investments that were added to ‘Internal Risk Rating 4’. However, management discussed these investments on the recent call as “these are temporary performance issues” and “our goal remains full recovery”:

The weighted average internal risk rating remained 2.3. However, total watch list loans again increased this quarter with a net addition of three borrowers. With the overall theme is that in most cases we believe these are temporary performance issues. Sponsors have been supportive with additional capital. We've closed their negotiated credit enhancing amendments and our goal remains full recovery. During the quarter, we repurchased 1.1 million shares of stock for over $16 million, which was $0.04 per share accretive to NAV. Stabilizing and growing our NAV via our integrated platform approach will be the major focus area for me and the team over the next few years.

Source: CGBD CEO Michael Hart on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

During Q2 2019, non-accruals increased due to adding Dimensional Dental Management and Indra Holdings Corp. (Totes Isotoner) during the quarter resulting in NAV decline of almost $0.16 per share. Totes hired Houlihan Lokey, which specializes in restructurings and CGBD exited this investment during Q3 2019 which will result in additional realized losses and a slight decline in NAV due to exiting at “a bit lower” value:

The level of non-accruals increased this quarter from 0.8% to 2% based on fair value with the addition of two borrowers. We exited one of these positions [Totes] post quarter end at a level a bit lower than our 6/30 mark, driven by our developing view on the potential downside to our recovery in that investment. For the other non-accrual transactions these continue to be fluid and developing situations. Given the status of ongoing negotiations between the various parties we're limited in providing additional color, but we hope to have updates over the next couple of quarters.

Source: CGBD CEO Michael Hart on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

SolAero Technologies Corp. has been discussed in previous articles and was restructured during Q2 2019 driving most of the realized losses of almost $9.1 million or $0.15 per share:

The roughly $8 million realized loss this quarter has two primary components. First, a $9 million realized loss for our recapitalization of SolAero and that was primarily reversal of prior period unrealized losses. And second, a $2 million gain on an equity co-investment in imperial date.

Source: SEC Filing

Product Quest Manufacturing, LLC remains on non-accrual and was written down due to “operational and liquidity challenges” and its smaller first-lien loan was added to non-accrual in Q1 2019. On a previous call, management mentioned that all lenders (including CGBD) have provided an additional credit facility to support the working capital needs and will provide updates on future calls. I am expecting Product Quest to be completely written off resulting in realized losses of $34 million or $0.57 per share but has already been mostly written off and will not materially impact NAV per share. Non-accruals accounted for around 2.0% of the portfolio fair value and $0.70 of NAV per share:

Some of the other investments that have been discussed in previous articles and/or that I am watching closely include Derm Growth Partners, PPT Management Holdings, Superior Health Linens, SPay, Inc., Legacy.com, Hydrofarm, Hummel Station, and GRO Sub Holdco. Most of these investments were marked down during Q2 2019 with the exception PPT:

It is important to note that CGBD has higher quality management that conservatively values its portfolio each quarter:

When we held our initial earnings call as a public company back in August of 2017, I highlighted that based on our robust valuation policy, each quarter you may see changes in our valuations based on both underlying borrower performance as well as changes in market yields and that movement evaluations may not necessarily indicate any level of credit quality deterioration.

Source: CGBD CEO Michael Hart on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Indra Holdings Corp. (Totes Isotoner) was its only investment with an ‘Internal Risk Rating 6’ and has been exited as discussed earlier.

Source: Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides

CSWC Risk Profile "Quick Update"

CSWC's debt portfolio is mostly first-lien positions and the potential for realized gains from its equity investments, especially in its lower middle market investments (similar to MAIN). Equity participation is partially responsible for growing its NAV per share as well as ‘recurring non-recurring’ income, which contributes to the growing amount of undistributed spillover income and gains used to support continued supplemental dividends.

As mentioned in "9.4% Yield Driven By 14 Consecutive Dividend Hikes And Still Growing", my primary credit concerns for CSWC’s portfolio include its positions in AG Kings Holdings Inc., American Addiction Centers (AAC), and American Teleconferencing Services. During calendar Q2 2019, its NAV per share declined slightly by $0.04 or 0.2% partially due to markdowns in these investments shown in the table below. As of June 30, 2019, only AG Kings was on non-accrual status with a fair value of $7.9 million, representing 1.5% of the total portfolio or 2.4% of NAV per share. This investment is still marked at 86% of cost and was discussed on the recent call:

We had 4 with the highest rating of 1, representing 17% of the credit portfolio, we had 32 loans rated a 2, representing 77% of the credit portfolio, and we had 3 loans [American Addiction Centers and American Teleconferencing Services] rated as 3 representing 4% of the credit portfolio. We did reduce AG Kings to a 4 this quarter, making it the only investment rated a 4 in the credit portfolio. The investment is our first and only nonaccrual among the investments made since launching our credit strategy 4.5 years ago. AG Kings was placed on nonaccrual during our December 2018 quarter.

Source: CSWC CEO Bowen Diehl on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

As mentioned last week in "Time To Sell Solar Senior Capital", American Teleconferencing Services, Ltd. (“ATS”) is an investment also held by SUNS, PFLT and MAIN:

ATS operates as a subsidiary of Premiere Global Services (“PGi”), offering conference call and group communication services. As shown in the previous table, ATS was marked down again during calendar Q2 2019 but still accounts for 0.9% of the portfolio and 1.4% of NAV per share and needs to be watched. On January 28, 2019, Moody's downgraded PGi’s debt to Caa2:

Moody’s: The downgrade of the CFR reflects Moody's view that PGi's EBITDA will deteriorate significantly over the next 12 months. Given PGi's challenges, Moody's believes that the company's ability to meet covenants beyond 2Q 2019 is highly uncertain and the capital structure is unsustainable. The risk of default and debt impairment is high given the continuing erosion in revenues and EBITDA. PGi has proposed amendments to its existing credit agreements to waive the total leverage covenant for 2Q 2019 and a potential going concern qualification requirement in its 2018 financial statements. The company also expects to complete the sale of certain non-core assets in the near term, which management believes, along with the equity support, will provide the company adequate liquidity through 2019 to execute on its plans to commercially offer a new UCaaS offering. The continuing support from financial sponsors' is credit positive. However, Moody's believes that the proposed amendment and equity infusion will only improve PGi's liquidity on a short-term basis.

Source: Moody's Ratings

American Addiction Centers is a provider of inpatient and outpatient substance abuse treatment services operating facilities located throughout the United States and is a subsidiary of AAC Holdings, Inc. (AAC) to which CSWC has invested $8.9 million marked down to $8.2 million. On June 14, 2019, Michael Nanko, President and Chief Operating Officer of AAC resigned from his positions according to an AAC filing with the SEC. Mr. Nanko leaves AAC one month after CEO Michael Cartwright and CFO Andrew McWilliams conducted a call with investors to map out a 10-year strategy for the company to reverse a slide that began in 2015.

On July 1, 2019, AAC submitted a plan to the NYSE regarding the company’s efforts to improve its total market capitalization, following notice on May 17, 2019 from the NYSE that its stock was at risk of being delisted as its average market capitalization was less than the required $50 million over a 30-day trading period.

Source: Yahoo Finance

AAC received waiver defaults to remain operating but needs to improve its positive cash flows/EBITDA to avoid a bankruptcy/restructuring. CSWC management discussed its investment in AAC on the recent call:

We should note that our balance sheet upper middle market metrics are shown excluding our investment in American Addiction as the EBITDA is not meaningful and thus skews the total upper middle market portfolio ratios so as not to be able to clearly show the ratios of the remainder of the upper middle market portfolio. With respect to our American market addition, the company continues to struggle, albeit with recently improving operating metrics. Since American Addiction is a public company, we want to be careful not to effectively announce developments prior to the American Addiction management team appropriately communicating to their shareholders. What we will say is that the lender group continues to work with the company on solutions to the capital structure. The company's leading market position in the substance abuse industry, the company's cost savings and business development initiatives and its large owned real estate portfolio all provide reasons to be optimistic on the prospects of a favorable resolution. American Addiction remains rated at 3 on our internal rating system. As a reminder, all investments upon origination are initially assigned an investment rating of 2 on a 4-point scale, with 1 being the highest rating and 4 being the lowest rating.

Source: CSWC CEO Bowen Diehl on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Source: SEC Filings

However, there is a good chance that AAC will be selling its real estate assets to avoid bankruptcy and is likely why CSWC has only slightly marked down its first-lien loan. AAC still accounts for around 1.5% of CSWC’s portfolio and 2.5% of NAV per share.

Despite its underperformance, we continue to feel reasonably confident about our 1st Lien position in the company, due to the value of its national substance abuse treatment franchise, managements operational efficiency initiatives, the tremendous demand for drug addiction treatment in the U.S., and the company’s large real estate portfolio associated with its street facilities.

Source: CSWC CEO Bowen Diehl on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

On March 15, 2019, S&P Global Ratings downgraded AAC Holdings Inc.'s issuer credit rating to CCC from B- after the company took out a $30 million term loan.

The outlook is negative for AAC, which provides substance use treatment services for people with drug and alcohol addiction, and co-occurring mental and behavioral issues in the U.S. S&P Global Ratings said the downgrade reflects an increased risk of default and risk that AAC's liquidity will not be sufficient over the next 12 months as the loan matures in about one year. The rating agency expects AAC to monetize its real estate assets to repay the new term loan March 31, 2020, and fund its operations in 2019. It believes there are risks that proceeds from a potential sale-leaseback may not be sufficient to cover operating needs and repay the term loan. S&P Global Ratings noted that AAC's solvency heavily depended on executing its cost-saving initiatives.

Another concern is additional unrealized losses from companies with equity positions that have been previously marked down including American Nuts which is an importer, mixer, roaster, and packager of bulk nuts, LGM Pharma, Lighting Retrofit International, and Zenfolio, Inc. These investments account for 11% of the portfolio and almost 18% of NAV per share and need to be watched.

The portfolio has energy/oil-related exposure of around 2% and commodities/mining exposure of 2%. The energy investments are considered “midstream” as compared to “upstream” which usually involves more commodity-related risk.

Source: CSWC Company Presentation

As the portfolio has grown, the percentage of its debt investments (excluding I-45 SLF) represented by the lower middle market has increased to 76% and first-lien accounts for 87%:

While we have increased the percentage of the portfolio represented by the lower middle market, we have also continued to heavily emphasize Senior Secured 1st Lien Debt in our investment strategy. As of the end of the quarter, we had 76% of our on-balance sheet credit portfolio invested in lower middle market companies, while having 87% of the credit portfolio in first lien senior secured debt.

Source: CSWC CEO Bowen Diehl on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Source: CSWC Company Presentation

Its I-45 Senior Loan Fund accounts for 12% of the portfolio and is a joint venture with MAIN created in September 2015, 95% invested first-lien.

Source: CSWC Company Presentation

Q3 2019 BDC Reporting Schedule

As BDCs start to report results later this month, investors should be watching for potential portfolio credit issues that could lead to credit rating downgrades. Lower ratings would likely drive higher borrowing expenses that could put downward pressure on net interest margins and dividend coverage over the coming quarters.

General BDC Recommendations

Safer BDCs are averaging around 9.0% yield compared to the average which is closer to 10.2% as shown in the first table, but patient investors can get higher yields by taking advantage of volatility. Over the years, I have carefully built a portfolio that I continually adjust. I made 28 purchases of safer BDCs throughout 2018 with an average yield on cost of 10.5% and currently averaging over 20% annualized returns. For investors that are looking to build a BDC portfolio, please consider the following suggestions:

Identify BDCs that fit your risk profile .

. Set appropriate price targets for limit orders to make purchases during trading volatility. Dipping your toe in: it is important for new investors to be patient and start with a small amount of shares using limit orders. Initiating a position will likely help with gaining interest and following the stock (and management team) to develop a comfort level for future purchases. Opportunity cost: keep in mind that while you are waiting for lower prices, BDCs are paying dividends. Dollar averaging purchases: there will be a general market and/or sector volatility driving lower prices providing opportunities to lower your average purchase prices.

for limit orders to make purchases during trading volatility.

