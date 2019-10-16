Sasol: LCCP Woes Placing Dividend At Risk

Overview

Sasol is a South African based petrochemical company with a primary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, and a secondary ADR listing in the US on the NYSE. The company has a market cap of $12bn, which is well off the highs of $35bn in 2014. Despite international expansion, the company still derives most of its revenues from South Africa, about 50% worth, with the balance of revenues earned from Europe, Rest of Africa, North America, Australasia and the Middle East. Sasol has operations in 32 countries and a work force in excess of 31 000 people. The company is one of the biggest private South African companies, having started in 1950.

Operations

Sasol operates a vertically integrated value chain, which starts in the mining segment, the product of which then serves as feedstock for the chemicals and fuel businesses. The company employs a proprietary coal to liquids and gas to liquids (GTL) technology at their plants, which converts coal and gas feedstock into fuel. The business has therefore typically been very correlated with the oil price, however this has broken down somewhat in recent years given higher exposure to chemicals, and management’s disastrous Lake Charles project, which is the primary reason for the balance sheet woes the company now faces. Lake Charles has consistently had overall cost estimates raised, and EBITDA ramp up estimates reduced, leading to an estimated IRR for the project well below the Group's WACC.

From a disclosure perspective, the Group’s segments are divided into Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals and Performance Chemicals. Although Mining and Exploration and Production International are material in the Group revenue mix, it is important to note that 83% and 62% of their respective revenues are sold internally in support of the vertically integrated nature of the operations. Energy (Petroleum, gas and filling stations) makes up 48% of Group profits, base chemicals (Polymers, solvents, explosives and fertilizers) 17% of Group profits and performance chemicals (Organics, inorganics, waxes and specialty gases) 21% of Group profits.

The key macro inputs for Sasol are the ZARUSD cross rate and the oil price. Most of the products Sasol sells are commodities priced in USD and priced based on the oil price (Energy division) or at a price linked to / correlated to the oil price (Eg. Chemicals divisions). A weaker ZAR therefore benefits Sasol's earnings as earnings are reported in ZAR and revenues are boosted by higher ZAR prices.

Investment Case

The bull case for Sasol is a value based one. The share trades at a current P/E of 8.1x, cheap relative to the long term average of 10.5x and even more so if one considers that the company is emerging from a capex cycle that will see free cash flows turn positive. Additionally, many have argued that an increased contribution from chemicals as the Lake Charles project comes online warrants a higher through the cycle rating for the stock. These factors would imply Sasol is significantly undervalued.

However, there is one major stumbling block to the above case materializing, and that is the balance sheet. Given significant capex overruns at Lake Charles, the balance sheet is taking strain, such that management is in danger of breaching covenants. An oil price at $50, or ZARUSD at R14 will put covenants at risk. A combination of these factors occurring to a lesser extent, combined with further disappointments at LCCP, is likely in my view, especially in the context of a slowing global economy. Sasol is also likely to get a credit rating downgrade, with significant debt refinancing needs in the medium term. My view is that there is more downside to the stock price and that Sasol is a good short until such time as the balance sheet issues are rectified, as a dividend holiday is a real possibility. Sasol currently pays a dividend of ZAR14 a share, implying a trailing dividend yield of 4.9% and a payout ratio of 42%. Source: Company data, compiled by analyst, analyst forecasts

Lake Charles Project (LCCP)

In 2014, Sasol management decided to commit to building a 1.5 million ethylene capacity ethane cracker at Lake Charles in Louisiana. In addition, the project would include construction of six chemical manufacturing plants, which would receive feedstock from the on-site cracker. The project is meant to triple the company’s chemical production capability in the US.

Source: Company presentations

While construction of LCCP has been beset by many delays, the site is currently nearing completion and ramp up at many of the units has begun. Thus Sasol is entering a phase of rapidly diminishing capex as well as earnings ramp up. Management’s most recent guidance is for $1.3bn in EBITDA (Source: H1 2019 results announcement, page 3 commentary) from LCCP for FY 2022 (This estimate has continued to reduce – see below graph). This implies a contribution of roughly 35% to Group EBITDA for that year, which shows just how material this project is to Sasol. From a total cost perspective, capital cost estimates have continued to increase for the project since inception, with the most recent total cost estimate at $12.9bn. This has pushed the capex to sales ratio to a peak of 39% in FY 2016.

It is worth noting that the initial total cost estimate for the project was $8.1bn in FY 2014, which implies that capital costs have escalated by 60%. This has resulted in the estimated IRR for the project reducing to ~7%, dilutive to the Group’s current ROEs and below the Group’s WACC. This is a scathing indictment on management given that project scope, management and execution all fall within management control. But more on the management team later.

With project execution risk almost completely behind the company, execution and ramp up risk now moves to the fore. The market is currently pricing in management guidance in terms of EBITDA contributions from LCCP, therefore it is worth keeping in mind the potential downside if EBITDA contribution is not as expected (Likely in my view). A closer look at the fundamentals in the ethane, ethylene and polyethylene markets shows this risk is quite material, notwithstanding management’s track record in continuously disappointing the market on guidance.

While feedstock prices for the cracker have come down materially since the 2018 highs, ethylene prices have fallen as well, to such an extent that on a per gallon basis, the spread between ethane and ethylene is close to zero, implying negative margins for ethane crackers. While this is clearly an unsustainable situation into perpetuity, it does imply there is significant excess ethane cracking supply in the market. Further to this, there seems to be no slowdown in the supply of new crackers coming to market. Over 5000 mega tons of ethylene capacity is due to come online in 2019 and early 2020 including Sasol’s LCCP. This is well in excess of expected demand increase. In fact, capacity additions are expected to outstrip demand growth until at least 2021. This does not bode well for ethylene prices as well as product prices further downstream. LCCP's actual exposure here is to polyethylene prices and their derivatives, which are produced in their onsite derivative plants (See price indices below). The value chain is ethane --> ethylene --> polyethylene --> polyethylene derivatives.

90% of the ethylene produced will be used onsite to produce a wide range of specialty chemicals in one of the six downstream plants (Ethane converted to ethylene converted to polyethylene). Most of these chemicals will find their way into everyday consumer products, including synthetic fibres, soft drink cans, detergents, fragrances, paints, film and food packaging. Indices tracking these various polymer prices are also tracking lower, in line with their inputs.

The supply outlook, combined with what is likely to be weakening demand against the backdrop of lower global growth, does not bode well for future prices. With the IRR of the project now at 7%, I believe there is further downside risk, and management guidance of $1.3bn in EBITDA from LCCP in FY 2022 is an absolute best case scenario in my view. An investor in Sasol therefore needs to be well aware of the implications of not meeting this guidance, particularly on the balance sheet.

Other Operations

The operations outside of LCCP in the US are not expected to grow much in the near term from a volume perspective. Management has given FY 2019 guidance on volumes (Additional information pack for FY 2019) and, outside of the Natref operation, volumes will remain relatively stable for all the major plants for FY 2019. Movement in the oil price, chemicals basket pricing and currency will continue to be the major determinant in the delta of performance for these operations in the short to medium term. From a chemicals perspective, many of the points made about the deteriorating macro outlook for LCCP products, will also apply to the current base and performance chemicals operations, given substantial product overlap, implying downside risk to the margins.

Financial Analysis

Sasol has historically been a good cash generator, with good quality of earnings. CFO relative to net income has averaged 2X over the past 14 years. Sasol will need this cash generation to continue as capex reduces in order to address the increasingly constrained balance sheet. Net debt to EBITDA climbed to 2X in FY 2018 and at the half year stood at 2.2X. Covenants are at 3X. What would it take to breach covenants? Not all that much. The biggest factors influencing Sasol’s earnings are the USDZAR exchange rate, the oil price, and chemical prices. Management frequently hedges exposure to both the oil price and the currency through put options and zero cost collars. The company is currently well hedged on FY 2019 oil price exposure, with 80% of expected production hedged with a floor of $53. 70% of exposure to the ZAR / Dollar has been hedged for FY 2019. This means 2020 is really the crunch year for Sasol, with hedges not yet secured, and the oil price falling into the high 50s. The ZAR / USD remains relatively favourable for Sasol; however the ZAR / USD is extremely volatile and can quickly strengthen to levels that will place further strain on Sasol’s balance sheet. Management's hedging strategy has been reasonable, however given the risks facing the balance sheet, management should hedge out FY 2020 as soon as possible, if it is possible to do so at reasonable rates that secure the safety of the balance sheet.

A sensitivity analysis on my model illustrates potential covenant breaches above 3X net debt to EBITDA should the currency strengthen past ZAR13.50 the dollar. The currency was last at this level in February 2019, albeit briefly, and can certainly strengthen back to those levels under the right global conditions. Sasol is less sensitive to oil prices; however an oil price at $50 a barrel and a strengthening currency below ZAR14 to the dollar could well cause a covenant breach. These macro movements are not improbable, implying relatively little margin of safety for the Sasol long investment case.

From a debt perspective, Sasol has a relatively risky debt maturity profile, with substantial refinancing risk in FY 2022. A $3.9bn revolving credit facility and a $1bn bond become due. It is therefore quite important that Sasol maintain their investment grade credit rating. They are currently on the bottom tier of the ratings scale in the investment grade category (Baa3, negative outlook Moody’s, and BBB-, stable outlook S&P). In fact, a comparative analysis to other energy companies on debt metrics shows Sasol could easily be downgraded to non-investment grade. Sasol’s debt metrics are materially worse than its investment grade peers.

Management has also taken on a significant amount of USD denominated debt, such that USD debt constitutes 82% of total debt. This debt has been used to fund LCCP, a project which will generate USD revenues for Sasol. The debt has acted as an offset against the impact of a stronger ZAR on earnings, thus Sasol is less sensitive to currency changes compared with the past. However, my model still shows that currency is still a material factor, and the sensitivity analysis above attests to this, showing that a strengthening ZAR remains a real risk to net debt to EBITDA metrics.

All of the above points to the fact that a dividend holiday is a real possibility. I do not believe this is priced into the stock yet, investors will likely not take kindly to a dividend holiday given that Sasol has not had one in the past 15 years (As far back as I have data). In fact, Sasol’s payout ratio has been remarkably stable for a cyclical company, averaging 37% over the past 14 years and fluctuating in a tight band between 32 and 47%. Dividends per share have grown at a CAGR of 9% since 2005.

Management will not be keen to take a dividend holiday and may instead turn to asset sales. Rumours have recently surfaced regarding sale of the Group’s coal mining business. This would certainly solve the balance sheet issues, however I would be significantly more negative on Sasol if this were to occur, relative to a dividend holiday. The coal business is crucial strategically given the vertically integrated nature of the operations. Management would need to ensure strategic supply contracts to ensure coal supply as feedstock into the downstream plants. Losing control of the pricing of feedstock would have significant implications for Group margins and introduce substantial contract and supply risk.

Management

Although the decision to go ahead with the LCCP project was taken by the previous CEO David Constable, the new executive management team has not covered itself in glory in the 3 years since they have been appointed. LCCP has been subject to further delays / downgrades, and, quite frankly, many of these have been inexcusable. For example, in just one of the announcements regarding further downgrades to guidance, management cited mistakenly “Double-counting investment allowances” in the initial IRR estimates, amongst many other excuses (Source: Market update May 2019). This clearly indicates an amateur approach to the due diligence / planning behind the project and raises further questions with regards to what further surprises await shareholders for this project as it enters the ramp up phase.

While some elements of the deteriorating outlook fall outside of management control (Low chemical prices), these risks should have been well analysed at project inception, and such a large project should not have been entered into if the balance sheet would become this weak under certain commodity price paths, and dividends would suddenly be at risk.

Notwithstanding the poor management track record, the joint CEO structure reduces accountability. The board is very bloated, with far too many members. This further reduces accountability. The independence of the Chairperson is also in question, having served on the board for 16 years.

I am always extremely reluctant to long a company with a weak management team, and I believe Sasol’s management team is one of the weakest I have come across. Financial metrics back this up. Sasol has grown earnings at a 10 year CAGR of -3%, and the 10 year average ROCE has reduced from a peak of 25% in 2008 to the current level of 6%. Thus the management team adds to the short investment case.

Valuation

My base case is for management to miss guidance on the basis that they have historically been far too optimistic. Key assumptions used include:

$59 oil price, ZAR14.90 to the Dollar (Spot rates).

Minimal further cost escalations on LCCP, however EBITDA ramp up less than guidance, with $900m in EBITDA from LCCP in FY 2022 versus $1.3bn guidance.

Pressure on chemicals margins in the existing business given continued weaker chemicals pricing year on year.

These assumptions lead to an implied FY 2020 free cash flow yield of 4.2%, not particularly attractive in the context of a long term average free cash flow yield of 4.8% pre-LCCP, and even less attractive given that I used spot currency and oil prices if one subscribes to the view that oil prices will face some weakness in a slowing growth environment.

These assumptions also lead to a balance sheet that is increasingly stretched and dangerously close to breaching covenants, such that I believe management may be forced to take action to introduce some breathing room. This would be the catalyst for a further leg down in the stock price.

A 3 year valuation shows 11% potential downside to the share price. My short thesis is a shorter term play, on the order of 6 - 12 months. Downside could be materially more if the market loses all confidence in management or if the balance sheet is managed so poorly that a capital raise becomes necessary.

Conclusion / recommendation

Sasol is a short until such time as there is sufficient headroom on the balance sheet, despite the weakness in share price we have already seen. This will be the case once one of the following happens:

Dividend holiday announced

Sale of a major asset (But understand consequences to vertically integrated operations)

Significant movement in currency / oil price in Sasol’s favour

LCCP meeting / exceeding management guidance in terms of EBITDA targets (Unlikely in my view)

Sasol is a cyclical stock, and while I won’t try and predict the oil and chemical basket price, a slowing global growth macro theme is undoubtedly underway, and these commodities are unlikely to do well in such an environment. Combined with a constrained balance sheet, poor management team and major project ramp up risk, there is material further downside risk. I have not incorporated the potential impact of carbon tax on the Group, but, if implemented in the proposed form, Sasol stands to lose 8% of earnings under phase 1 of the tax, and 20% under phase 2 (Could be implemented from 2022). A last point, management has delayed the release of the FY 2019 results, which are now long overdue, which is always a red flag (Source: Market update, Sep 2019).

From a portfolio perspective, a Sasol short is also a good way to play a dollar weakness / weakening oil price theme. The share is sufficiently liquid for medium-sized players to get in and out relatively quickly (High free float, ~$40m of stock traded on average each day on the JSE), and can be traded on the ADR listing on the NYSE.

The primary risk to the short thesis is a favourable move in the oil price or ZARUSD, allowing Sasol to lock in hedges which will give them sufficient headroom on the balance sheet. Keep a close eye on these levels and any updates from the company in relation to hedging levels for FY 2020.

