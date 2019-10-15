Clearing And Cleaning Up Calumet's Vision

The company's path forward and means to do so changed very little.

We will explore the effect on Calumet Specialty Chemicals (CLMT) from the recently announced credit line expansion and bond repurchase. In a recent news release, Calumet "announced that it has successfully amended the terms of its existing asset-based loan facility (the "ABL" or "the facility") to increase the borrowing base on the facility by approximately $100 million. The company may draw on this increased ABL capacity solely to fund a portion of the redemption of all of the outstanding 6.50% Senior Notes due 2021, with the remainder of the 2021 Notes being redeemed using proceeds from a new unsecured senior notes offering and cash on hand." We are also updating 3rd quarter estimates.

3rd Quarter Update

The update includes estimates for both specialty and fuels. Beginning with fuels, important crack spreads change significantly when compared with the past quarter. The first table reiterates the effects on financial results for the key spreads.

Value of Different Crack Spreads and Feeds (70,000 b/d total) Percent of Feeds Value by Quarter (Millions/$1) GC 2-1-1 100% $5.0 WTI/Midland 30% $1.5- WTI/WCS 35% $1.5+

The next table summarizes changes and effects for the 3rd quarter.

Monthly Averages July August September Quarterly Average 2nd Quarter Averages GC 2-1-1 $21 $19 $17 $19 $22 WTI/Midland $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 WTI/WCS $12 $12 $13 $12.3 $12

The big change during the 3rd quarter was the $3 drop in GC 2-1-1 spread or approximately $15 million lower EBITDA QoQ. With fuels EBITDA for the 2nd quarter at $30 million, we expect the 3rd quarter results minus any RINs credits at $15-$20 million.

Specialty seems always to be the hardest to estimate. Several key effects, crude oil and outages, were positive QoQ. The following table summarizes the positive change in WTI crude pricing.

Monthly Averages July August September Quarterly Average WTI $58 $55 $57 $57 April May June Quarterly Average WTI $64 $61 $54 $60

Crude, for the 3rd quarter, is lower QoQ from $60 to $57, a positive for specialty. Last year specialty was $37 million including a negative from its Princeton 42 day shutdown and a negative $4-$5 million non-cash adjustments in LCMs.

It appears to us that all of the specialty units operated without outages in the 3rd quarter.

2nd quarter 2019's EBITDA, excluding one time charges, was $50 million. That result was also negatively affected from unquantified higher crude prices QoQ and a shutdown at Shreveport. Our guess for specialty in the 3rd quarter is $45-$50 million.

Totaling the EBITDA from the two businesses without expected RIN credits equals $60-70 million.

3rd Quarter Cash Flow

Adding the two major expenses outside of EBITDA, interest at $30 million a quarter and capital in the 3rd quarter at $20 million, nets approximately $20 million.

Because it is unclear how many 2021 bonds may have been purchased, we offer no estimate for the quarter ending cash balance.

Analyzing the Multiple Financial Changes

The company announced several major changes at the end of the 3rd quarter and beginning of the 4th quarter. First, the revolving credit line was expanded. Second, the company announced an offer for short-term bonds to pay off the bonds due in 2021. Third, the interest rate for the newly issued bonds of $550 million due in 2025 was announced at an extremely high value of 11% unsecured. Last, the company's CFO, West Griffin, announced his exit from the company leaving in early 2020.

It is important, in our view, to understand the change in interest costs plus changes in hypothetical future cash flows. The bonds, retiring in October, were at a 6.5% interest rate. We know the company paid the bonds down to $800 million during the 1st quarter. We believe they used at least an additional $100 million in the 2nd quarter, leaving approximately $700 million. Total yearly interest charges at $700 million times 6.5% equaled $45 million a year. Calculating the new interest charges equals $550 million times 11% or $60 million a year. With our model, interest from at least $150 million in the revolver must be added. From a recent annual report, "Borrowings under our revolving credit facility bear interest at a rate equal to prime plus a basis points margin or the London Interbank Offered Rate plus a basis points margin, at our option." The current prime is 5.0% meaning the total interest rate is 6.0% or $10 million for $150 million. The total added interest charge is approximately $25 million a year ($60 + $10 - $45), not a small amount. Total interest charges now equal $70 million plus $675 million times approximately 7.7% or $120 million. We used debt amounts and interest rates from the latest investor presentation. Quarterly interest is still $30 million despite the reduced total debt. Obviously, the bond market gave Calumet zero credit for all the good work in improving its balance sheet.

Our next task models the debt balances over the next several years based on refining asset sales and no asset sales. We expect total costs of $200 million to continue until additional assets are sold, $120 million from interest and $80 million in capital. We still believe our model of $200-250 million in specialty yearly EBITDA plus $100-150 million in fuels to continue. This leaves $100-150 million per year in excess cash flow going forward. In the early years, we expect it to be close to $100 million. The following table estimates possible future debt and cash flow balances without refining asset sales. The first row contains the approximate values for cash and debt.

Total Debt Year Bonds due in 2022 Bonds due in 2023 Revolver or Other Debt New Issued Bond Free Cash Generated From Operations Total Debt Cash Left Net Debt (Rounded) Millions 2019 $350 $325 $150 $550 $1375 $80 $1300 2020 $350 $325 $50 $550 $100 $1250 $80 $1200 2021 $350 $325 0 $550 $100 $1225 $130 $1100 2022 $0 $325 $100 $550 $125 $1000 $0 $1000 2023 $0 $0 $300 $550 $125 $850 $0 $850 2024 $0 $0 $150 $550 $150 $700 $0 $700 2025 $0 $0 $0 $550 $150 $550 $0 $550

The company could end up debtless generating approximately $250 million in cash by 2025, if it then sold its refining business. Without refining, capital expenses could, in our estimate, drop to $50 million a year, leaving the business earning $3 a share per year.

The above model won't happen; we truly understand that. We included this to illustrate a point, the company has plans that would sustain itself even leave it without debt.

What is more likely to happen is an asset sale for the two refineries, Great Falls and San Antonio, for $500-600 million. We added a table below to illustrate this. First, we calculate the cash flow with no refining. Interest drops to $70 million a year and capital might drop to $50 million, totaling $120 million a year in costs outside of EBITDA. The net difference in cash assuming a specialty business operating at $200-$250 million a year is approximately the same with or without the fuels business.

Total Debt Year Bonds due in 2022 Bonds due in 2023 Revolver or Other Debt New Issued Bond Free Cash Flow Generated from Operations Total Debt Cash Left Net Debt (Rounded) Millions 2019 $350 $325 $150 $550 $1375 $80 $1300 2020 $350 $325 $50 $550 $100 $1250 $80 $1200 2021 $350 $325 $0 $550 $100 $1250 $130 $1100 2022 $0 $0 $0 $550 $100 $550 $50 $500 2023 $0 $0 $0 $550 $100 $550 $150 $400 2024 $0 $0 $0 $550 $125 $550 $275 $275 2025 $0 $0 $0 $550 $125 $550 $400 $150

The cash and debt balances in both cases are roughly the same at zero debt in 2025. The cash flow value per share, at 75 million shares and $200 million in cash flow, is $3. The question becomes at what point does the company start to add cash rather than repurchase debt? In our view, management continues until the net debt to EBITDA ratio drops below 3. In both cases, that occurs in the 2022-2023 range.

Another possibility is an outright sell of company sometime after the refining assets are sold.

Clearing the Air

Our belief is that Calumet will try to sell the two refineries if it receives a fair offer. It is also clear that unless there is an economic tsunami, bankruptcy isn't likely; the company is also headed toward a debt free circumstance.

Conclusion

We ask why did the bond market mandate blood; why is the stock trading in the 3's? Is it because of the 5 year time frame or from Calumet's past performance? The stock price is still unbelievably dirt cheap.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.