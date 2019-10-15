Planet 13: All Eyes On California Expansion

Welcome to our Cannabis Earnings series where we break down the latest earnings to help you focus on the most important topics.

Introduction

Planet 13 (OTCQB:PLNHF) has had great success with its large Last Vegas store, but sales have stagnated in recent months. We think it is time for the company to show investors that it could do it again with its most recent announcement on getting into California. However, before the new location is open, it is far too early and risky for me to properly assess valuation. Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) just acquired Tryke, a similar but bigger and better competitor, for $283 million while Planet 13 has a market cap of $220 million. We remain Neutral on the stock as its growth outlook depends entirely on its ability to expand outside Las Vegas which only time will tell.

(All amounts in USD)

2019 Q2 Review

Planet 13 reported 2019 Q2 results which showed continued strong performance at its Las Vegas Superstore. Since opening the Superstore in November last year, the company has seen big growth in its revenue as a result of the unique physical location of this store. With 16,200 sq ft in total retail space and 42 cash registers, the store is one of the largest cannabis stores in the world as far as we know. The company is also adding a cafe and pizza shop to the complex in a bid to capture other ancillary revenue. Gross margin has improved to 59% in the latest quarter and EBITDA also turned positive with a 16% EBITDA margin. Clearly, the company has managed to improve its financial performance at the Vegas location as the store matures. However, the lack of growth is putting pressure on the company to look for other markets so that it could potentially replicate its success.

(Source: Public Information)

With growth plateauing at the Superstore in Vegas, Planet 13 looked at California for a new market. The company announced an acquisition of a local dispensary near Los Angeles for $10 million in early June. Planet 13 is working to build a 40,000 cannabis retail complex similar to its Vegas store. As we noted in our initiating coverage report, "One Cannabis Store Is Not Enough", there are limitations to the single store approach at Planet 13 in Nevada and it is imperative for the company to expand into newer markets. Sales have already stagnated at the Vegas location since March and there have been months when sales even declined. The earlier momentum is gone and growth will be modest to none going forward. What is important for Planet 13 and its investors will be its ability to replicate its success outside Nevada.

(Source: Public Information)

Las Vegas vs. Los Angeles

It is too early to tell whether the Los Angeles location will be able to achieve the same level of success as the Vegas location did. It will be closely watched as investors will use this example to evaluate Planet 13's business model and management's ability to expand operations. The key reason for the uncertainty is that the Vegas location enjoys unparalleled access to visitors as one of the only two legal dispensaries located close to the strip. Interestingly, the other one of the two dispensaries was just acquired by Cresco Labs.

(Source: Cresco Labs IR Deck)

The lack of competition and close proximity to the Strip made sure that Planet 13 received all the attention it could with this Superstore. The quarterly sales of $16 million is truly amazing considering any cannabis dispensary in the world. However, it remains to be seen whether the new location in California will be able to generate as much in sales. We think it is unlikely that Planet 13 could build another store that matches the Vegas location given its unique tourism and competitive landscape. However, we remain open-minded to see how the new store will perform once it is completed.

Financials and Valuation

Planet 13 currently has a market cap of ~$220 million and it trades at an EV/Sales of ~3.1x based on Q2 results. The company is cheaper than most MSOs and we think the discount is very much justified by its lack of growth. With a new store coming to California, we think the company has a chance to prove to investors that it could expand outside Las Vegas and its business model is scalable. Without a second and third location, it is hard to justify any premium for a company that owns only one location which has been experiencing challenges to grow sales in the last few months.

(Source: TSX)

Another data point to look at is the price that Cresco Labs paid for Tryke which is $283 million for 6 locations in Nevada and Arizona. Most importantly, Tryke owns the other dispensary in Las Vegas which competes directly with Planet 13. Tryke generated $70 million in sales and $25 million in EBITDA, which is higher than Planet 13 based on Q2 annualized sales of $66 million and EBITDA of $11 million. We think Planet 13's valuation is comparable to Tryke's because it is a private company so there should be an illiquidity premium.

Looking Ahead

We think Planet 13's biggest challenge, which has not changed from our initiating report in April, is its ability to replicate its success at Las Vegas. Its Superstore enjoys a unique competitive advantage by being one of the only two stores located near the Strip. The Superstore is also struggling to grow further which indicates that its business has hit a ceiling in the short run. With the announcement to expand into California, we think Planet 13 remains a show-me story before its new location begins operation. Investing in a company that relies on a single store is risky especially given that Planet 13 has weak profitability, negative cash flow, and the high likelihood of a near-term capital raise to fund its continued investments and expansions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.