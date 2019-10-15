First Industrial Realty Trust: Under-Appreciated REIT Offers Strong Return With Growth Prospects

First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) is an industrial REIT with a well-diversified portfolio as well as tenant base. The REIT flies under the radar, which makes its potential untapped yet. This integrated service provider not only owns and operates but also develops properties for serving large multinationals as well as regional players. The REIT also has a strong track record of consistent dividend payments and steady capital appreciation, making it a potential good investment avenue with a long-term perspective.

The Holdings

One of the best metrics for gauging the potential of a REIT as a long-term investment is to have a look at its property portfolio. While high-quality properties in prime areas are primary desirables, it is also important to have a well-diversified portfolio of properties. First Industrial Realty Trust reportedly has 454 fully functional properties as on June 30, 2019. These properties are located across the nation with major chunks located in primary markets such as Chicago, Southern California, Dallas and Pennsylvania. While concentrating on these premium markets ensure that the REIT is able to command higher rental, the dispersal of the remaining properties across different markets is important for the purpose of risk management and exposure.

Further, First Industrial Realty Trust also boasts of high-quality tenants. Its top tenants include well-established and known names such as Amazon, United Parcel Services and Adesa. The mix shows that the REIT is able to attract top tenants with the quality of its real estate and the management. This can be taken as a positive sign for the viability of the REIT.

The REIT’s portfolio is also diversified in terms of types of properties offered. The REIT mainly serves its clients by offering national distribution centers, regional distribution centers, light industrial and Flex real estate. This allows the REIT to capture a wide range of tenants in different industries. First Industrial Realty Trust is also looking to augment its portfolio through acquisitions. In 2018, the REIT added 1.035 million square feet area to its portfolio and in 2019, it had already acquired 289,254 square feet area by 30th June. These properties are located in different markets such as Seattle, Orlando and Houston, giving further diversification to the REIT’s portfolio.

First Industrial Realty Trust also has a favorable lease expiration schedule. In terms of net rent, the REIT only has 0.2 percent and 2.5 percent of the lease expiring in 2019 and 2020 respectively. Such a lease expiry schedule points to sustainability of the rental income. Longer leases help in eliminating the risk of properties sitting idle. Further, it also ensures that the transaction costs related to renting out are optimized.

The Financials

Apart from the health of its physical portfolio, it is also important to look at the financial position of the REIT. For its second quarter, the REIT had reported a 13.4 percent increase in its cash rental rates while its occupancy rate had jumped 40 basis points on a year-over-year basis to 97.3 percent. The REIT’s FFO stood at $0.43 per share/unit on a diluted basis, up from the $0.39 per share/unit it had reported for the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

First Industrial Realty Trust is scheduled to report its third quarter results on October 24th. It is expected to report strong numbers as the REIT had provided a strong forecast for the year during its second quarter results announcement. It increased the midpoint of FFO guidance by $0.02 to account for stronger portfolio contribution. Currently, the REIT expects its Net income per share/unit to be in the range of $0.89 and $0.97 while its FFO will likely remain between $1.68 and $1.76 per unit/share.

In addition to its operational efficiency, First Industrial Realty Trust also has a robust balance sheet. With a relatively low debt burden, the REIT is in a position to finance its acquisition endeavors with favorable funding opportunities. First Industrial Realty Trust holds a strong credit rating as both Fitch and Standard & Poor’s have graded it in the BBB or stable class. The Moody’s credit rating for the REIT is Baa2, which indicates the solid financial health of the firm.

First Industrial Realty Trust exhibits robust multiples, most of which are further getting better. For the quarter ended on June 30, 2019, the REIT reported its Adjusted EBITDA interest coverage ratio at 5.65x, up from the 5.04x it had reported for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Similarly, its fixed charge coverage ratio also improved from 3.94x in the June quarter of the previous year to 4.57x to the same quarter of the current year. Its Unencumbered Real Estate/Total Real Estate also jumped from 82.5 percent to 87.3 percent.

Investment Thesis

There are several factors which make a REIT deserving of a place in a long-term portfolio. First Industrial Realty Trust performs well on most of these metrics. Starting from the robustness and diversity of its product portfolio, the REIT continues with the financial strength of its operations. However, another important fact for REIT investors is the dividend track record of the firm. First Industrial Realty Trust has been consistent with its dividend payment and also has a strong foundation of growing the dividend rate. The solidly growing dividend payment makes First Industrial Realty Trust an interesting investment option.

Another important factor with regard to divided is the payout ratio. For the quarter ended 30th June 2019, the REIT lowered its Common Dividend per unit/FFO ratio to 52.9 percent while for the corresponding quarter of the previous year, the same ratio had stood at 55.8%. The lower payout ratio indicates better chances of sustaining the dividend payments as the company pays a lesser proportion of its FFOs to investors. Further, it also provides margin for further growth of the dividend, which is an encouraging sign for a long-term investor.

In the past 12 months, the stock of this REIT has grown over 30 percent and still has potential to move further upward. This underappreciated REIT stock thus deserves a place in an income-oriented long-term portfolio.

