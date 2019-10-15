The Best Dividend Stocks To Buy With Trade Uncertainty This High

The rest of this article walks you through a reasonable and prudent way of screening quality dividend stocks for attractive valuations, to help you determine the best places for new money today.

Dividend Kings recommends BMY, CVS, and JNJ as reasonable and prudent defensive buys right now, should the trade war keep escalating. We recommend SWKS and CAT as good long-term buys for when it eventually ends.

The US/China trade conflict is complex, multi-faceted, and will likely not be concluded before late 2020 or early 2021.

Bloomberg is reporting a "mini-deal" has been struck that will help prevent more tariffs, though not roll any back.

Due to reader requests, I've decided to break up my weekly "Best Dividend Stocks To Buy This Week" series into two parts.

One will be the weekly watch list article (with the best ideas for new money at any given time). The other will be a portfolio update.

To also make those more digestible, I'm breaking out the intro for the weekly series into a revised introduction and reference article on the 3 rules for using margin safely and profitably (which will no longer be included in those future articles).

To minimize reader confusion, I will be providing portfolio updates on a rotating tri-weekly schedule. This means an update every three weeks on:

My retirement portfolio (where I keep 100% of my life savings)

The Best Dividend Aristocrats And Kings To Buy Now (based on the Dividend Kings valuation/total return potential model)

My new "What I'm Buying Next" series, which explains what companies are on my immediate buy watch list, from which I make all weekly retirement portfolio buys.

Trade Talk Uncertainty Continues To Be Very High

Thursday and Friday, the market didn't just go up, it roared higher, thanks to optimism about the US/China trade talks and the potential for a partial deal.

(Source: YCharts)

Trade-sensitive industries like semiconductors, rallied particularly hard, as did industrial multi-nationals like Caterpillar (CAT).

According to Bloomberg, we got our wish because a "mini-deal" was struck on Friday.

The partial deal calls for China to agree to some agricultural concessions and for the U.S. to offer some relief on tariffs, added the report, which also described the pact as tentative." -MarketWatch

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer met with Vice Premier Liu He on Thursday and Friday, in hopes of overcoming important stumbling blocks that caused the "90% complete" deal to fall apart in May.

President Trump told reporters after Thursday's meeting that “We had a very, very good negotiation with China.” A white house official also said that talks had gone “probably better than expected.” But we've heard such optimism before, including several trade truces...and then this happened.

May Trade Conflict Pullback

August Trade Conflict Freakout

(Source: YCharts)

Now optimism about these talks isn't completely unwarranted. The specifics of the deal will be hammered out over the next three weeks but appear to include

China will buy $40 to $50 billion worth of agricultural goods

currency pact will keep China from devaluing the Yuan

October 15th tariffs are called off for now

Hopefully, the 15% tariffs on $180 billion worth of technology and apparel scheduled for December 15th can also be avoided, though Robert Lighthizer has said that isn't certain.

The US and China will now attempt to schedule negotiations in 2020 to hammer our issues like

intellectual-property protections

China lowering barriers to US companies

state subsidies for companies given preference under the "Made in China 2025" program

reducing the US/China trade deficit by China buying a lot more US goods (a personal passion of Trump's)

However, while this partial deal is better than the alternative, continued escalation of the trade conflict, investors shouldn't get too excited.

Trade Negotiations Are Long, Complex And Likely Won't Be Concluded Soon

The US negotiations with Canada and Mexico over NAFTA that resulted in the USMCA took 18 months. Those were with allies and our second and third-largest trading partners who import a lot more US goods than does China.

These are the 13th round of talks, and most analysts/economists don't expect a full resolution of the trade conflict, meaning all new tariffs are eliminated until late 2020 or early 2021 at the earliest.

Existing tariffs, which appear to have slowed US economic growth to 1.3%, will likely remain in effect.

(Source: New York Federal Reserve)

The New York Fed is hardly the only one predicting anemic growth in Q4. The Institute for Supply Management or ISM reports that current manufacturing and services data are correlated with 1.4% to 1.5% growth. Those estimates are supported by the overall economic data.

(Source: David Rice)

While the average of 19 leading economic indicators (that predicted the last four recessions) remains well above the 20% above historical baseline level that indicates a recession might be a year away, they are significantly lower than the 35% above baseline they were in October 2018, when the US economy hit its peak for this cycle.

(Source: David Rice)

The consensus for corporate earnings growth, as reported by FactSet Research, has been trending down all year.

(Source: FactSet Research)

2019 S&P 500 EPS growth expected: 1.1%

2020 EPS growth expected: 10.6% (likely will come down a lot without a full trade deal)

Forward PE on S&P 500: 16.6 to 17.5 (depending on which forward EPS estimates you use) vs 16.2 25-year average

The broader market remains overvalued by about 2% to 8% compared to its modern-day historical norms.

Yield Curve Univerts For First Time Since July

(Source: CNBC)

That's not to say that last week didn't bring good news. Core inflation remains low at 1.7%, opening up the possibility of more rate cuts which Moody's estimates boost US growth by 0.1% to 0.15% per cut over 12 months.

And the yield curve uninverted for the first time since July. According to Haver Analytics and the Cleveland Fed, a 5 bp positive curve correlates to about 33% 12-month recession risk. That's down from 48% a month ago.

But the point is that the yield curve, like the stock market and investor sentiment itself, is a fickle thing.

CNN Fear And Greed Index Over Time

(Source: CNN)

The best way to manage your portfolio during periods of high uncertainty is to stick to a reasonable and prudent long-term strategy that

is most likely to attain your long-term goals

is based on your risk profile

your risk profile consists of your risk requirement (how much risk you need to take to realistically hit your goals), risk capacity (how much risk you can afford to take) and risk tolerance (how much volatility you can handle emotionally)

uses proper asset allocation (mix of stocks/cash/bonds) that lets you sleep well at night no matter what happens next with trade talks, the government shutdown negotiations (Nov. 21st deadline), Brexit, or the Fed's next interest rate decision

have an equity portfolio diversified into 20 to 60 companies/ETFs across most sectors

limits individual holding, industry, and sector sizes to appropriate levels so that black swan events don't torpedo your financial dreams

Fortunately, as my fellow Dividend Kings founder, Chuck Carnevale likes to say "it's a market of stocks, not a stock market." Something good is always on sale, which is why I can recommend five stocks, in particular, today, that are likely to generate generous, safe and growing dividends over time, no matter what happens next with trade talks or the economy.

The Dividend Kings' Approach To Valuing And Recommending Stocks

See this article for an in-depth explanation of how and why the Dividend Kings value companies and estimate realistic 5-year CAGR total return potentials.

In summary, here is what our valuation model is built on:

5-year average yield

13-year median yield

25-year average yield

10-year average P/E ratio

10-year average P/Owner Earnings (Buffett's version of FCF)

10-year average price/operating cash flow (FFO for REITs)

10-year average price/free cash flow

10-year average price/EBITDA

10-year average price/EBIT

10-year average Enterprise Value/EBITDA (factors in debt)

These metrics represent pretty much every company fundamental on which intrinsic value is based. Not every company can be usefully analyzed by each one (for example, EPS is meaningless for REITs, MLPs, yieldCos, and most LPs). But the idea is that each industry appropriate metric will give you an objective idea of what people have been willing to pay for a company.

I line up the expected and realistic growth rates of companies with time horizons of similar growth, thus minimizing the risk of "this time being different" and overestimating the intrinsic value of a company.

I maintain 9 total valuation lists, covering:

47 level 11/11 quality Super SWANs (the best dividend stocks in America which collectively have tripled the market's annual returns over the past 25 years)

All the Dividend Kings

All the Dividend Aristocrats

All safe (level 8+ quality) midstream MLPs and C-corps

All DK model portfolio holdings

Our Top Weekly Buy List

Our Master Valuation/Total Return Potential List (218 companies and counting)

It's from these lists that I present five potentially excellent long-term dividend growth opportunities you can safely buy in today's frothy and uncertain market.

5 Great Dividend Growth Stocks To Buy Now

Due to the uncertainties facing our economy due to the ongoing US/China Trade Conflict I'm presenting a mix of defensive (recession-resistant/low volatility) and cyclical companies for your consideration.

Each of these is a company I either own in my retirement portfolio and or Dividend Kings owns them in one or more of our model portfolios (High-Yield Blue Chip, Deep Value, Fortress, and $1 Million Retirement Portfolio).

(Sources: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research, Dividend Kings Master Valuation List, management guidance, analyst consensus, Gordon Dividend Growth Model) - historical margin of error on total return estimates is 20%

Bristol-Myers is a great, defensive, low-risk choice for anyone seeking a generous, safe and steadily growing yield in all economic conditions. This is why I own it in my retirement portfolio, and Dividend Kings has it as a position in our Deep Value Blue Chip Portfolio (up 18.5% in three months for us from a $43 cost basis).

The Power Of Buying Deep Value Blue Chips Opportunistically

(Source: YCharts)

Bristol is expected to continue its historically strong 5% or so growth rate, among the best of any large drugmaker.

Reuters' analyst consensus long-term growth rate: 4.9% CAGR

FactSet consensus long-term growth rate: 5.0%

YCharts consensus long-term growth rate: 5.8%

realistic long-term growth range: 4% to 7%

Why are Bristol's long-term growth forecasts so low, given that management expects "at least 40% EPS accretion" within a year of the Celgene merger closing? Morningstar' Damien Conover offers an important clue.

In looking at the whole company, we expect 20% average annual earnings per share growth during the next five years, helped by the Celgene acquisition. We expect margins to expand as the high margin Celgene drugs are folded into Bristol’s portfolio, but the high royalty rate paid on Eliquis to Pfizer will weigh on gross margins for the firm. Longer-term, we expect earnings will fall beginning in the 2023 to 2027 time period as generic pressures on key drugs Revlimid and Eliquis emerge." - Morningstar (emphasis added)

Mind you Bristol is likely to remain one of the fastest-growing drug makers through 2022, before its patent cliff hits, resulting still solid long-term growth for a pharma blue chip (most drug makers grow at 2% to 5% over time).

2019 FactSet consensus growth: 8%

2020 consensus growth: 44% (Celgene bump)

2021 consensus growth: 17% (Celgene synergies and new drug launches)

2022 consensus growth: 7%

Historically, Bristol's PE has averaged 20, whether it's growing at 5% or 13%, and even during the modern ACA (aka "Obamacare") regulatory era. Given that analysts are confident the company will continue growing at its historical rate (estimates backed up by BMY's strong drug pipeline and the Celgene acquisition), we can apply BMY's historical 20 PE to its realistic 4% to 7% long-term growth rate.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

Even at just 4% growth, BMY is currently so undervalued that a return to historical fair value by 2024 could result in 16% CAGR total returns that more than double your investment.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

At the upper end of its realistic growth range, BMY has the potential to deliver 20% CAGR total returns, three to five times what the market is likely to achieve.

CVS Health is a company I recommended last week, but I'm doubling down on recommending it again after working on a deep dive with Brad Thomas that explains the 3 Reasons CVS Could Keep Roaring Higher.

CVS Goes From Wall Street Whipping Boy To One Of The Hottest Blue Chips On The Street

(Source: YCharts)

I own CVS and so does Dividend Kings in our Deep Value and High-Yield Blue Chip Portfolios (up about 14% for us).

Why am I so pumped about this deeply undervalued healthcare giant?

(Source: CVS investor presentation)

Management is guiding for accelerating growth in the coming years, backed up by strong cost-cutting from the Aetna acquisition, AET's higher-margin business (double the net margins of CVS), rapidly falling interest costs, and a return to share buybacks once leverage hits the "low 3s".

Morningstar's Damien Conover and I both consider 10% long-term growth realistic. Analysts are less bullish, with Reuters' estimating 3.3% growth and FactSet 4.9%.

But guess what? Even after CVS's 22% rally in recent months, it's still trading so undervalued that even 3% long-term growth results in 14% CAGR long-term return potential.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

And that's assuming a long-term PE of 12, below the company's already low historical 14.6 multiple, which accounts for high regulatory risk that will persist for the foreseeable future.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

If management hits its growth guidance of 10% (actually 11% to 12% is also possible) and CVS trades at its historical 14.6 PE, that results in 25% CAGR long-term return potential. In other words, CVS represents a well-established company, with competent and trustworthy management with a good track record on execution, that could more than triple your investment over the next five years.

The power of deep value blue chip dividend investing is that you can

take low-risk high-probability bets (always within your personal risk management rules)

get paid while you wait for management to deliver the expected growth

earn Buffett-like total returns over time without having to take risky gambles on high-flying momentum/bubble stocks like Beyond Meat (BYND) or Tilray (TLRY).

Caterpillar is a Super SWAN dividend aristocrat that's a great choice for anyone who is a long-term bull on the economy. That includes myself and the Dividend Kings, as I own it in my retirement portfolio and the Dividend Kings own it in all four of our model portfolios.

Due to the US/China trade conflict, Caterpillar MIGHT have a weak year or two. The company's October 23rd earnings report MIGHT see a guidance cut, but rest assured this wide-moat industrial juggernaut, who both I and Morningstar agree has the best management in the industry, has a bright future.

Reuters' 5-year CAGR growth consensus: 5% (likely baking in a recession)

FactSet 5-year CAGR growth consensus: 14% CAGR (67% probability of no recession soon according to the bond market)

realistic long-term growth range: 10% to 15% (5% to 15% factoring in a possible near-term recession)

If CAT were to crash sufficiently on such news, I stand by eager to buy it, both for my retirement portfolio and various DK portfolios, and here's why.

Caterpillar normally trades at 17.5 times earnings, but for our conservative total return model, we assume Chuck Carnevale/Ben Graham's 15.0 rule of thumb for most companies (even slow-growing ones).

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

This is likely the kind of returns CAT can generate over the next five years even if we get a recession in late 2020 or 2021. You can potentially double your investment while earning two to three times the market's probable return.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

Here's the best realistic case scenario, with CAT delivering 15% growth and merely returning to its historical 17.5 PE. CAT could nearly quadruple your investment, courtesy of its low valuation, generous and fast-growing dividend (7% to 9% payout hike guidance for the next three years from management), and high growth rate.

Skyworks is a leading producer of radio frequency components for chips, such as found in smartphones and other data connected devices. The stock has done well since its May 2019 trade conflict-induced freakout.

The Power Of Being Greedy When Others Are Fearful

(Source: YCharts)

Skyworks bottomed at $66.23 on May 31st, and I bought it at $71 a few days later, which is how I'm sitting on a nice fat short-term profit, even though I'm not a market timer (I just buy opportunistically each week).

Skyworks has rallied strongly recently due to two bits of good news. The first was the Nikkei times reporting that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) (who is a major customer representing 30% of revenue) increased its orders for iPhone 11s by 10% for q4. The other was an upgrade by Cowen who upped its 12-month price target to $95 based on both the iPhone ramp-up and Skyworks' strong 5G growth potential.

The iPhone 12 is expected to be a revolutionary new design that will also be Apple's first 5G phone. If iPhone 11 sales are stronger than expected, and the iPhone 12 results in a big upgrade cycle, then Skyworks could see strong growth not just in 2020 but far beyond (5G won't hit its stride globally until the mid-2020s).

Skyworks is not a high-yielding stock, merely offering slightly above average 2.1% yield compared to 1.9% for the S&P 500 and 2% for most dividend growth ETFs.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

The company began paying a dividend in 2014 but has grown it at a prodigious 57% CAGR since then. That growth rate isn't sustainable of course, but SWKS' 31% FCF payout ratio and net cash balance sheet (more cash than debt) means this undervalued growth stock should be able to continue delivering dividend growth that matches its FCF/share growth over time.

How fast is Skyworks' expected to grow?

Reuters' long-term analyst consensus: 15% CAGR

FactSet long-term analyst consensus: 15%

YCharts long-term analyst consensus: 17.4%

realistic growth range: 10% to 15%

Dividend Kings uses realistic long-term total return ranges since the future is uncertain and all investing returns probabilistic. For the conservative end of our total return range, I model 10% long-term growth and a forward PE of 13.6, the company's historical average during periods of similar growth rates.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

Even growth that's 33% lower than what analysts expect could deliver 115% total returns over the next five years, which is likely to be double or triple the 5% to 8% CAGR most asset managers expect from the broader market over this time.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

If Skyworks grows as most analysts expect, at 15% CAGR, then the historical PE of 13.6 would nearly triple your investment over the next half-decade, and potentially beat the market by three to four times.

Just remember that Skyworks is a VERY volatile stock because the company has the most exposure to the trade conflict (80% of last year's sales from China per UBS and Lipper Financial).

US Companies With Most Sales From China (2018)

(Sources: FactSet, UBS)

Tech companies, in general, and chip makers, in particular, due to their supply chains, are highly trade-sensitive and thus can freak out when tariff fears escalate.

This is why you need to size your position sizes appropriately for your risk tolerance (emotional ability to stand wild price swings) but also to leave room under your risk caps to buy more opportunistically.

Johnson & Johnson is the quintessential recession-resistant sleep well at night blue chip and the 3rd biggest holding in the Dividend Kings' Fortress portfolio (100% 11/11 quality Super SWANs). This Super SWAN dividend king, one of just two AAA-rated companies on earth, is arguably the safest dividend stock you could ever own (as Chuck Carnevale recently pointed out to Dividend King members).

Is JNJ a very fast-growing company? No. The consensus from Reuters and FactSet is 6.5% and 6.7% CAGR EPS and FCF growth, respectively, over the next five years. 5% to 9% is the realistic growth range on JNJ, which is trading at roughly fair value today, both based on 2019's $128 fair value and 2020's $136 approximate fair value.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

Over the past 10 years, JNJ has basically grown at 7% and been valued at 15.5 times earnings. If it grows at just 5% and attains a lower 15 PE in 2024, that still means about 7% CAGR long-term returns. That's likely what the S&P 500 can attain, but with far less risk and volatility (JNJ is 51% less volatile than the broader market over the last 33 years).

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

The realistic best-case scenario is JNJ grows at 9% over time and, applying its historical 15.5 PE, delivers about 13% CAGR total returns. I never assume a stock will go into a bubble, but, JNJ, like all blue chips, does become overvalued, as happened in November 2018 when it traded at $147 and a PE of 18.1 (14% overvalued).

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

Overpaying for a quality company that grows as expected can lead to poor results, as JNJ investors who bought at recent highs learned. JNJ has underperformed the S&P 500 by 17% over the past year, even factoring in dividends.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

Buying JNJ at fair value in September 2015 would have earned you 18% annualized returns to its bubble highs. Due to the impossibility of timing bubbles and bear markets, the margin of error on the Gordon Dividend Growth Model's long-term return projections is about 20%.

But the point is that the best way for regular investors to earn strong returns, while enjoying safe and exponentially growing dividends is to follow Joel Greenblatt's (40% CAGR total returns over 21 years at Gotham Capital) and buy "above-average quality companies at below-average prices."

If you have a lower risk profile, then use the Buffett mantra of buying "wonderful companies at fair prices."

JNJ is a perfect example of a top-quality company, trading at a reasonable valuation, that should allow you to enjoy a generous 3% yield and high-single-digit long-term total returns.

JNJ is NOT a bond alternative, no dividend stock is. All stocks are "risk assets" that can be volatile at times. Can bonds be volatile? You bet, especially long-duration ones.

(Source: Ben Carlson)

Since 1926 long-bonds have crashed as much as 20% from their all-time highs. But guess what? Since 1945 in 94% of years when the S&P 500 is down, bonds are up or flat. And here's how often JNJ crashes.

JNJ Peak Declines Since 1986

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = JNJ

In the last 33 years alone, JNJ has suffered a bear market larger than the biggest drop in long bonds five times. Did it outperform the S&P 500 in most downturns? You bet. Is it a wonderful company that will beat the market over time if you buy it at a reasonable or attractive price? You bet.

Defensive just means recession-resistant cash flow and low historical volatility that tends to let a company outperform the market during declines by falling less. Few stocks go up during corrections, and anyone who is counting on them too in order to pay the bills (like retirees living on the 4% rule) could be in for a painful lesson in market reality.

What if none of these five stocks is right for you? That's where the rest of this article comes in, with a reasonable and prudent step-by-step guide on how to screen quality dividend stocks for valuation, so you can get a good deal and achieve your long-term goals.

Morningstar Is A Good (But Not Perfect) Place To Start Looking For Good Ideas

Morningstar is typically (though not always) a good starting location for blue-chip income investing ideas. That's because they are 100% focused on long-term fundamentals, rather than 12-month price targets like most sell-side analysts (the ones that issue "Buy, Sell, Hold" recommendations). Most of their fair value estimates are reasonable (though not always - more on this in a moment). So, here are all my blue-chip watch list stocks that Morningstar estimates are at least 20% undervalued.

(Source: Morningstar, data as of October 11th)

Even with the market near all-time highs, you can see that, at least according to Morningstar, there are plenty of quality names available at bargain prices. Morningstar's long-term growth outlook for Imperial is a bit more bullish than mine, which is why I disagree that it's 51% undervalued (31% undervalued this year), though I concur it's a screaming bargain as long as you maintain good risk management on the company.

But you can't just look at any one analyst's fair value estimate and know if it's a good buy. That's because every company has its own risk profile, and differing business models mean that a 20% discount to fair value of a highly cyclical company (like commodity producers) isn't the same for one with very stable and recession-resistant cash flow (like a consumer staples company).

This is where looking at Morningstar's star ratings is a good next step. These ratings, which correspond to a reasonable buy, good Buy, and Very Strong Buy recommendations, factor in a company's risk profile, industry trends, management quality, and Morningstar's definition of "Moatiness" (which I sometimes disagree with, but are for the most part on the money when it comes to corporations).

Morningstar's moat definition is based on their belief that a company can maintain returns on invested capital above its weighted cost of capital (using their assumptions plugged into the CAPM model) for 20 years or longer (wide moat) and 10 years or more (narrow moat). I look for competitive advantages that allow returns on invested capital above the industry norm and above the cash cost of capital (which matters more to the ability to grow dividends over time).

Here are my watch list companies that Morningstar considers 4- or 5-star Buys and Strong Buys.

(Source: Morningstar, data as of October 11th) "q" = quantitative (non-analyst) model estimate

You'll note that there are a lot more 4- and 5-star stocks than ones trading 20% or below Morningstar's estimated fair value. That's because Morningstar is adjusting for quality, safety, and overall cash flow stability (via their uncertainty ratings).

This is why future Super SWAN utility Dominion Energy (D) is a 4-star stock, despite being just 2% undervalued per Morningstar's estimate. Dividend Kings estimates Dominion is fairly valued and a reasonable buy today.

Morningstar's approach to star rating is similar to my own approach in which the quality of a company determines how undervalued it is before I call it a good, strong or very strong buy.

Quality Score (Out of 11) Example Good Buy Discount To Fair Value Strong Buy Discount Very Strong Buy Discount 7 (average quality) AT&T, IBM 20% 30% 40% 8 above-average quality Walgreens, CVS 15% 25% 35% 9 blue chip quality Altria, AbbVie 10% 20% 30% 10 SWAN (sleep well at night) quality Pepsi, Dominion Energy 5% 15% 25% 11 (Super SWAN) - as close to a perfect dividend stock as exists on Wall Street 3M, JNJ, CAT, MSFT, LOW 0% 10% 20%

To me, a Super SWAN dividend king like 3M (NYSE:MMM) is more attractive 20% undervalued than a lower quality company like IBM (NYSE:IBM) that's 35% undervalued. But at the right price, even an average quality company that has a safe dividend that's likely to grow at all is a potentially attractive investment, at least for some people's needs.

However, while a 4- or 5-star Morningstar stock is usually a good long-term investment, it's important to remember that some of its recommendations can be far off the mark. Dividend Kings uses a 100% pure F.A.S.T. Graphs-powered historical valuation method that only looks at historical and objective data and sometimes disagrees with Morningstar.

Typically, these disagreements are minor. Sometimes, they are not. For example:

(Sources: Morningstar, Dividend Kings valuation/total return potential lists)

Morningstar usually has similar estimates as us for most sectors, but for popular momentum stocks (like many tech names), they often appear to try to justify rich valuations. For example, here are the PE multiples they use to determine fair value for Super SWANs Nike, Microsoft and UnitedHealth.

Nike: 36 pe = fair value

Microsoft: 29 = fair value

UnitedHealth: 21 = fair value

The consensus long-term growth estimate for Nike is 15% (FactSet) to 16.4%, which is reasonable, given its strong performance in omnichannel and long growth runway overseas.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research) - purple line = Morningstar fair value PE

Nike has only ever achieved today's multiples during the tech bubble, after which it fell 50% in five months.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

United has never traded at 21 times earnings except in bubbles that ALWAYS turn into bear markets (including the current 23% decline from recent highs).

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Microsoft's fair value PE is 29? Even if you only look at periods when it's growing about 15% (current long-term consensus from Reuters), the average PE is 21.5.

Morningstar's claim that 29 times earnings is the "new normal" is likely akin to Yale professor Irving Fisher, who on Oct. 16, 1929, declared that stocks had reached “what looks like a permanently high plateau.”

The largest stock market crash in US history, which ultimately saw the market fall 90% before bottoming in 1932, began on October 29th, just 13 days after one of the nation's most respected economists predicted that stocks would never again suffer a significant decline.

How can you tell whether Morningstar's fair value estimates are reasonable or just plain crazy? By looking at objective metrics, like P/E ratios.

Price-To-Earnings Vs. Historical Norm

While no single valuation method is perfect (which is why DK uses 10 of them), a good rule of thumb (from Chuck Carnevale, the SA king of value investing and founder of F.A.S.T. Graphs) is to try not to pay more than 15 times forward earnings for a company. That's the same rule of thumb that Ben Graham, the father of value investing, considered a reasonable multiple to pay for a quality company.

This is because P/E ratios are the most commonly used valuation metric on Wall Street, and 15.0 P/E being a reasonable price for quality companies is based on Mr. Carnevale's 50 years of experience in asset management valuing companies. He bases that on an earnings yield of 6.7% (inverse of a 15 P/E) being roughly equal to the 200-year return of the stock market.

Chuck also considers 15 times cash flow to be prudent for most companies, as do all the founding Dividend Kings.

Here are dozens of blue-chip companies with forward P/Es of 15 or less and their five-year average P/Es. Note that some industries are naturally prone to lower multiples (such as financials) due to more cyclical earnings. Which is why you want to compare their current P/Es to their historical norms. (Morningstar offers 5-year average P/Es, but 10 years is better for factoring in industry/sector downturns.)

(Source: Morningstar) data as of October 11th

Let's take a look at Lincoln National (LNC) the lowest PE stock in my watchlist. Dividend Kings considers LNC 19% undervalued in 2019 while Morningstar's quantitative model estimates 21%. For a level 9 blue chip like this, I need just a 10% margin of safety to call it a good buy and 20% to call it a strong buy. Morningstar's five-star rating is a bit over the top, but I agree it's a solid buy for most people.

Lincoln National has grown at 12% annually over the past decade, average a PE of 8.5, and the current Reuters' and FactSet long-term growth consensuses are 10.8% and 11%, respectively. In other words, LNC has a very good chance of returning to at least an 8.5 PE, and that, combined with an above-average yield and fast growth rate, could deliver very strong total returns.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Don't forget that P/E ratios for MLPs, REITs, and yieldCos are not a good indication of value since high depreciation results in lower EPS. Price/cash flow is the better approach with such pass-through stocks.

Historical P/E and a 15.0 rule of thumb are not perfect. 5-year average P/Es can give a false reading if something extreme happened, like a bubble or industry crash, causing the energy P/E ratio averages to become absurd.

This is why it's best to use the longest time period that corresponds to a company's expected growth rate. That will eliminate periods of short-term market insanity, such as when telecom tower REIT American Tower Corp. (AMT) traded at 86 times FFO in early 2000 (tech bubble). That stock fell 97% before bottoming in 2002 at a P/FFO of just 4, from which it then went on to deliver 29% CAGR total returns over the next 17 years.

This brings me to another important metric to check: price-to-cash flow, which replaces the P/E ratio for REITs, yieldCos, MLPs/midstreams, and many LPs

Price-to-Cash Flow Vs. Historical Norm

While earnings are usually what Wall Street obsesses over, it's actually cash flow that companies run on and use to pay a dividend, repurchase shares, and pay down debt. Thus, the price-to-cash flow ratio can be considered a similar metric to the P/E ratio but a more accurate representation of a company's value. Chuck Carnevale also considers a 15.0 or smaller price-to-cash flow ratio to be a good rule of thumb for buying quality companies at a fair price. Buying a quality company at a modest-to-great cash flow multiple is a very high-probability long-term strategy.

Again, comparing a company's price-to-cash flow against its historical norm can tell you whether it's actually undervalued. Dividend Kings uses 10-year average cash flows, and Morningstar only offers 5-year averages. For cyclical companies, sometimes, that can cause skewed results (which is why we use longer time periods and as many of our 10 valuation metrics as are industry-appropriate).

Here are all the companies on my watch list with price-to-cash flow of 15.0 or less.

(Source: Morningstar, data as of October 11th)

Again, historical price-to-cash flow estimates are not perfect. TerraForm Power (TERP), a level 8/11 quality yieldCo, was run into the ground and nearly bankrupted by its former sponsor SunEdison (which did go bankrupt). Brookfield Asset Management rescued it and turned it into a great high-yield dividend growth stock, which justifies a much higher valuation (though it is about 7% overvalued today).

Similarly, Waste Management (WM) is trading at under 14 times cash flow but is actually 54% overvalued. Anyone buying it today can likely expect -4% to 1% CAGR five-year total returns.

The point is you want to use several valuation metrics in concert to ensure that any false signals are eliminated (which is why DK uses up to 10).

PE/Growth Ratio (Growth At A Reasonable Price) And Putting It All Together

According to Chuck Carnevale, a 15 P/E is prudent for most companies, even slow-growing ones. But if a company is able to grow especially fast (over 15% over time), it deserves a higher multiple. That's because the compounding power of time means a company that grows at a faster rate can generate many times greater wealth and income for you.

How Much Your Money Will Grow Based On Company Growth Rate And Time Period

Long-Term Growth Rate 10 Years 20 Years 30 Years 40 Years 50 Years 5% 1.6 2.7 4.3 7.0 11.5 10% 2.6 6.7 17.5 45.3 117.4 15% 4.0 16.4 66.2 267.9 1,084 20% 6.2 38.3 237.4 1,470 9,100 25% 9.3 86.7 807.8 7,523 70,065 30% 13.8 190.0 2,620 36,119 497,929 35% 20.1 404.3 8,129 163,437 3,286,158 40% 28.9 836.7 24,201 70,038 20,248,916 45% 41.1 1,688 69,349 2,849,181 117,057,734 50% 57.7 3,326 191,751 11,057,332 637,621,500

Note that this table is simply meant to illustrate a point. It's not actually possible for any company to grow 50% annually for 50 years, which would mean earnings and cash flow growing nearly 1 billion-fold (it would have to literally take over the world).

Most investors, depending on their needs (and ideal asset allocation), can likely achieve 5-10% returns over time. Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors in history, with about 21% CAGR returns over 54 years.

Since 2000, the S&P 500's earnings growth has been about 6.5% CAGR, which is why a company that can realistically grow much faster may be worth a higher-than-normal P/E (or price-to-cash flow). This is where the PE/Growth or PEG ratio comes in.

While this method is limited by what growth assumptions you use, it's a quick and dirty way to screen for potentially attractive dividend growth investments when used in conjunction with other methods. The S&P 500's PEG ratio is currently 2.6-2.7 (depending on the growth estimates you use). A PEG of 1.0 or less is generally excellent.

Here are my watch list stocks with PEGs of close to one, as estimated by Morningstar's forward growth forecast (some of those growth estimates are likely to be proven wrong).

(Source: Morningstar, data as of October 11th)

FedEx (FDX)is a great company, trading at a nice discount, which is why Dividend Kings Deep Value portfolio bought it. But it's PEG is not 0.36, which implies about 20% long-term growth (9% to 14% is realistic). Based on the analyst consensus of 13% per FactSet Research, and the blended PE of 8.7, FDX's PEG is 0.67, which is still incredibly low and makes it a fast-growing bargain worth considering.

PEG is a good way to strive for "growth at a reasonable price", or GARP. However, the obvious flaw is that it's based on forward projections that can be wrong All valuation metrics have their limitations, which is why you shouldn't rely on just one.

Screening a company via all of these approaches can minimize the chances of overpaying for a quality name (make sure to check that earnings and cash flow are growing, so you don't buy a value trap by mistake).

For example, CVS clears nearly all these screens, making it a great deep value buy.

Dividend Kings Historical Discount To Fair Value: 41% (Very Strong Buy)

Morningstar's estimated discount to fair value: 31% (5 stars)

2019 PE: 8.9 (vs. 14.6 historical average)

2020 PE: 8.6

Price-to-free cash flow: 8.9 for 2019, 8.7 for 2020 vs. 15.9 historical average

PEG: 0.89 (based on management's long-term guidance of 10% to 12% CAGR growth)

Like I said, CVS is one of my favorite high-yield dividend stocks right now, because any way you slice it this stock is deeply undervalued.

When you see all these valuation methods lining up and saying the same thing, that's when you can "bend it like Buffett" and back up the truck on a quality dividend stocks. That's what I've been doing with tobacco stocks in recent weeks, buying BTI, Altria (MO), Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) and Philip Morris International (PM) which collectively now make up about 13% of my portfolio.

I've also been buying Super SWAN Simon Property Group (SPG) at a 26% discount to fair value (very strong buy), a very safe 5.7% yield (highest in 10 years) and locking in 12% to 22% CAGR long-term return potential.

This is the approach I take with all the Dividend Kings model portfolios, which are each beating their respective benchmarks while offering safe weighted yields of 2.6% to 4.9% and expected to deliver 6% to 9% long-term dividend growth.

Quality Stocks At 52-Week Lows Are Great Screening Candidates

(Source: Google Sheets, data as of October 11th) Bolded companies are within 5% of 52-week lows

Note that, like any valuation screening tool, 52 week lows are not sufficient but a place to begin. Clorox (CLX) is a Super SWAN dividend aristocrat (42-year dividend growth streak) that is just 6% off its 52 week low. But CLX is also 21% overvalued and likely to deliver just 2% to 6% CAGR long-term total returns over the next five years based on its realistic long-term growth potential of 2% to 5%.

Here's the time frame that most closely approximates CLX's 2% to 3% long-term consensus growth rate, according to Reuters and FactSet.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

CLX is likely to have to come down to a PE of 20 before it becomes a good investment, given its slow expected growth. Since 2020 is expected to be a slightly negative growth year for the company, that means $123 is a good price for Clorox, about 20% lower than it sits now.

At that price, CLX would have 6% to 10% long-term return potential, and a 3.6% forward yield based on 2020's analyst dividend consensus.

I maintain a master list that takes every company I track for Dividend Kings and applies an 11-point quality score based on dividend safety, the business model, and management quality.

7: average quality, seek 20% discount to fair value and limit to 2.5% of invested capital or less

8: above-average quality company, seek 15% discount to fair value or better, limit to 5-10% of invested capital

9: blue-chip company, limit to 5-10% of invested capital and seek 10% discount to fair value

10: SWAN stock, buy with confidence at 5% or greater discount to fair value or better, limit to 5-10% of invested capital

11: Super SWAN (as close to an ideal dividend stock as you can find on Wall Street), fair value or better, limit to 5-10% of your invested capital

A score of 7 is average quality, which means a 2% or smaller probability of a dividend cut during a recession, based on how much S&P 500 dividends have been cut in past economic downturns (2% was the highest average cut during the 1990 recession, all other recessions were less).

(Source: Moon Capital Management, NBER, Multipl.com)

I've programmed that watch list to track prices and use the 52-week low as a means of knowing when a blue-chip or SWAN stock is within 5% of its 52-week low and, potentially, a Buffett-style "fat pitch" investment. This means a quality company is:

Trading near its 52-week (or often multi-year) low

Undervalued per other valuation methods

Offers a high probability of achieving significant multiple expansion within 5-10 years, and thus delivering double-digit long-term total returns over this time period

Another method you can use is to target blue chips trading in protracted bear markets, such as sharp discounts to their 5-year highs. Buying a company at multi-year lows is another way to reduce the risk of overpaying and boost long-term total return potential.

(Source: Morningstar, data as of October 11th)

In the above table, I've set it up to show all the methods we've discussed today. You can thus see that most of the above companies are potentially fantastic long-term buys, based on many important valuation metrics, including Morningstar's qualitative ratings (of management quality, moat, and margin of safety).

This is what I mean by "fat pitch" investing - buying them when they are at their least popular ("Be greedy when others are fearful"). It doesn't mean buying some speculative, small company with an untested business model in hopes it becomes the next Amazon (AMZN). Of course, there's nothing wrong with investing in Amazon either, which is a deeply undervalued hypergrowth Super SWAN.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research).

I am buying one share of Amazon per quarter, as long as the thesis is intact and it's undervalued. That amounts to 2% to 3% of my future savings over time.

The goal is to buy quality blue chips whose fundamentals are firmly intact, and whose valuations are so ridiculously low that modest long-term growth can deliver 15-25% CAGR total returns as the market realizes its mistake.

Mind you, it can take a long time for coiled springs like these deep value blue chips to pop (sometimes 5-10 years), but as long as their business models remain intact and they keep growing cash flow and dividends, they eventually will, which is why seven of the nine best investors in history have been value investors.

This is clear when we consider the examples of CVS, Bristol-Myers, and Skyworks, all beaten down value stocks that became coiled springs that are now popping.

Bottom Line: This Partial Trade Deal Is Good But Don't Get Euphoric And Lose Focus On Your Long-Term Plan

I'm not trying to rain on anyone's parade, so let me be very clear that this partial trade deal is a very good thing. Anything that avoids escalating tariffs that slow economic growth even more is a definite positive.

But don't forget that the road to a complete deal with China and an end to all new tariffs will be a long and winding one. Discipline, patience, and sticking to your long-term plan that includes proper risk management is crucial to avoiding costly mistakes that can put your financial goals in jeopardy.

Today, CAT, SWKS, JNJ, BMY, and CVS are great dividend growth stocks the Dividend Kings can recommend. Not just because each is trading at reasonable to attractive valuations that deliver good income and solid total return potential, but because each is an above-average or better quality company that will be fine even should the trade conflict take a turn for the worse.

If you don't like those five companies then choose your own, but never forget to focus on quality first, valuation second and always proper risk management for your needs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SWKS, CVS, BMY, CAT, SPG, AMZN.