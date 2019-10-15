RNC Minerals: On Track For 100K Ounces Per Year

The acquisition of a local mill should transform Beta Hunt into a multi-mine operation and lead to a share re-rating.

RNC Minerals has been making excellent high-grade gold discoveries and recently grew part of its gold resource by nearly 400%.

RNC Minerals (OTCQX:RNKLF) is a high-grade gold miner focused in Western Australia. I feel the company has strong potential to reach a 2+ million ounce resource and 100,000+ ounce annual production in the near-term, which should result in a higher valuation.

Recently, an RNC Minerals article was published by Taylor Dart here at Seeking Alpha, titled "2 Gold Juniors Worth Avoiding." Several of my marketplace subscribers asked my about my opinion on this recent coverage, which paints a bearish picture for RNC. I've provided a bullish case for RNC Minerals' stock below, as well as a rebuttal to opinion expressed in that article.

This coverage is not meant to blast or disrespect that author, whose work I respect and value. I actually agree with him on the bearish call for McEwen Mining (MUX). We simply have different opinions on this particular stock. Sometimes it can be good to discuss different viewpoints between authors; I think it can help strengthen (or weaken) arguments.

Here's what I think about RNC Minerals, and the various opinions discussed in that story by Mr. Dart.

RNC Minerals: Why I'm Bullish

RNC owns a producing gold mine at Beta Hunt, but exploration is still a key focus there and I don't think the company hasn't really even come close to reaching the full resource potential.

RNC has been exploring Beta Hunt over a 4 kilometer strike, and current drilling has focused on the Western Flanks and A Zone. I believe it's hardly even scratched the surface at Beta Hunt. We're seeing signs of this again and again.

Consider these points:

RNC owns a 386 square kilometer land package; it is targeting gold on 7 kilometers of exploration ground, and the current resource is based over a 4 kilometer strike length and mostly at the Western Flanks.

Recent drilling has focused solely on the A Zone and Western Flanks deposits at Beta Hunt, but other high-potential targets remain largely untested; the company has just begun testing other gold mineralization that has been outlined by historic drilling.

The now-famous Father's Day discovery found 30,000 ounces of gold last year; RNC pulled another 987 ounces of gold below this gold vein on the hanging wall of the A-Zone, and another 1,750 ounces of gold was recovered in September.

At Western Flank drilling, the company hit 7,621 g/t gold, which is the highest grade drill reported by any mining company since 2017; according to the company, only Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) Fosterville mine and Pretium Resources' (PVM) have hit higher grades.

which is the highest grade drill reported by any mining company since 2017; according to the company, only Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) Fosterville mine and Pretium Resources' (PVM) have hit higher grades. The company has reported a drill of 1,406 g/t gold over .50 meters, approximately 7 meters below the Father's Day vein discovery.

The final 5,000 meters of drilling in the current drill program will test extensions closer to the surface at the A Zone, in what the company has said is the "most exciting part of the drilling."

Historical nickel drilling at Beta Hunt has hit a number of high-grade gold intersections outside of its current resource. For example, at the "Hand of Faith" and Beta West targets, located more than 3 kilometers away from Father's Day, past drills have hit 8.0 g/t gold over 13 meters, 34.1 g/t gold over 1 meter and 9.7 g/t over 3.3 meters. These are just a few examples.

RNC's drilling is really starting to pay off, as we saw in the recent resource update.

The company announced a 390% increase to measured and indicated resources. Currently, RNC Minerals has a 944,000 ounce measured and indicated resource, plus 406,000 ounces of inferred resources, for a total of 1.3+ million ounces of gold.

This resource update was limited to 250 meter depth. However, the deposit is open for expansion at depth, as well as to the north and south (see above), and these types of gold structures typically go to at least 1 kilometer depth. This resource also does not include the Higgingsville gold operations (more details below).

Higginsville acquisition

This Higginsville mine and mill acquisition is key for RNC as it should allow the company to unlock the full potential of Beta Hunt.

The company paid A$25 million in cash and issued 56.9 million shares of its stock to acquire a low cost 1.3 million tons per year gold mill, located 57km south of Beta Hunt. It expects the mill to reduce processing costs by C$15 per tonne or 35%.

The acquisition also includes a 367,000 ounce historical gold reserve, within a 1.2 million ounce historical measured and indicated gold resource, along with a further 700,000 ounce historical inferred resource.

RNC is just starting to see some of the benefits of the Higginsville acquisition. Here's what its monthly gold production has looked like for the past 6 months (notice a trend?).

Note: RNC says it mined 13,320 ounces of the second quarter (April - June) and it did not break down production by month until July. I've averaged out the monthly production based on the quarterly output. I've also linked to the news releases for each month for July - September.

April May June July August September Gold production 4,440 4,440 4,440 7,873 8,104 8,239*

*The September production figure does not include the 1,750 ounces of gold recovered from Beta Hunt in late September.

I'm expecting a drop in all-in sustaining costs for Q3, and I think the trend will continue in Q4 and 2020, as RNC works in cost reductions from the new mill.

The company should release an updated mine plan shortly, which could show higher production and lower costs following the mill acquisition.

Response to Bearish Article

Here are comments made in the recent bearish article (in quotations) followed by my responses to Mr. Dart's:

1. Regarding Share Count

"The first for RNC Minerals is the company's share count, which is one of the highest in the industry. The current share count is 667 million shares fully diluted, a massive amount of shares for a company with only small-scale production." "Generally, companies with high share counts are more challenging to move, and they tend to languish under the minimum requirements for many funds. This is because some funds have rules where they will not invest in stocks under $2.00 or $5.00."

My opinion: Yes, RNC Minerals' share count is high - but among the highest in the industry? I'm not sure statement is accurate, and overall, I think this was the weakest argument from the author.

The high share count also happens to be the case with many Australian gold producers (either ASX listed stocks, or companies with gold mines in Australia), which have generally outperformed non-Australian gold miners.

RNC could literally issue another 200 million shares - which it won't, but hypothetically, it would bring in $54 million to its treasury at the current stock price - and still have fewer shares than Gold Road Resources, an Aussie miner producing 75,000 - 100,000 ounces of gold this year (a similar level to RNC's forward 12-month production).

Evolution Mining - a top performing gold stock - has 1.7 billion shares outstanding, far more than any other Australian stock I've seen. Its stock is up 62% over the past year, and over the past 5 years, it is up nearly 400%. The share count more than doubled in that timeframe.

Company Share count 52-Week Return Gold Road Resources (OTCPK:ELKMF) 878 million 61.80% Evolution Mining (OTCPK:CAHPF) 1.7 billion 62.44% Saracen Minerals (OTCPK:SCEXF) 833 million 75.52% Regis Resources (OTCPK:RGRNF) 508.13 million 22.68% Resolute Mining (OTCPK:RMGGF) 903.15 million 30.67%

Of course, we don't want to see RNC management go out and dilute shareholders further to raise money if they don't absolutely need to (they definitely shouldn't, after the recent equity financing; I'd be very surprised to see this company complete another equity raise anytime soon).

But total share count provides no indication of what a stock should be worth. What matter much more is what management does with that money. What if this financing helps RNC produce 100,000+ ounces of gold annually at sub-$1,000 AISC, or funds further exploration at Beta Hunt, and helps it boost its reserves and resources?

The author also states that RNC cannot get to a $1.00 share price, and that some funds (but not all funds) have rules where they can't invest in stocks under $2.00.

A possible solution would be to do a stock split, perhaps a 5:1 split where each 5 shares would be split into one share; so the new share count would be 120 million and the stock price would be $1.30 (share splits don't add any value to the company, just re-work the share structure). I don't think this is a necessary move, but it is an option that may be worth consideration.

Finally, the author failed to mention that RNC's share count has risen partly because it recently completed its C$18.5 million equity financing, which was done at C$.40 per share, a premium to its stock price (currently at C$.335).

Dart also doesn't mention, or seem to place any value, on RNC's Dumont project. Dumont is a battery metals project which contains second largest nickel reserve base in the world, with 6.1 million pounds, and it also contains 243 million pounds of cobalt; both are key metals used in the production of EVs, and at a minimum, it provides some optionality for the upcoming electric vehicle boom.

While it's hard to place a value on RNC's 28% ownership in Dumont, the project certainly is worth something.

2. Regarding Investor Relations Costs:

"The second red flag is found in the company's financial statements for Q2 2019. For a junior producer with an annual production of 60,000~ ounces like RNC Minerals, there's no reason that investor relations spending should be above $150,000 per quarter or $300,000 in a six-month period. In addition, anything above $175,000 in conference/travel expenses in six months is also very high."

My opinion: Dart appears to be basing this annual production figure on RNC's previous production for the first six months of the year.

But RNC has been producing around 8,000 ounces of gold per month following the Higginsville mine and mill acquisition. It's actually producing close to 100,000 ounces of gold on an annualized rate. Calling it a 60,000/oz producer means its monthly production is more like 5,000/oz per month.

In September, RNC says it produced 8,239 ounces of gold, which brings its total gold output for Q3 2019 to 24,216 ounces. In August, it announced that mining is underway at its Baloo Stage I open pit.

Also, for the September production update, it's crucial to note that the 8,239 ounce figure DOES NOT include the 1,750 ounces of gold recovered, and announced on September 24. This discovery alone is worth nearly $4 million at spot gold prices.

According to RNC, with the addition of the Higginsville mill and mine in June, RNC now has the ability to monetize these high-grade discoveries more efficiently compared to previous toll milling arrangements.

I agree that RNC's investor relations spending seems a bit high, but figure is just from the past six months. As one reader in the comments of Dart's story pointed out:

"I think those high investor relations costs on Royal Nickel were caused by the CEO taking those giant gold rocks on a roadshow with it's attendant costs and security." For some background, one of the events was the Tuscon Gem and Minerals Show in February 2019.

I'd be surprised to see its investor relations costs continue to be that high, however, especially with the company under new management, and as investors have brought these concerns up with the investor relations team following the Seeking Alpha coverage.

3. Regarding Costs Guidance:

"The third issue with RNC Minerals is from a cost and guidance standpoint. After several months of discussions about issuing formal guidance, we still have not yet seen official guidance from the company on costs or production. It is challenging to measure a company's performance or have expectations when there is no guidance to work with."

I agree on this point - I'd like to see guidance released soon. Production and cost guidance is going to be announced in the coming weeks, according to the company. The Higginsville acquisition was completed in June, and so it's had some time to put together guidance. I don't think this is a reason to avoid the stock, however.

Conclusion

Here are some bullish points to consider, in response to Mr. Dart's coverage:

- RNC completed the HGO mill and mine acquisition in June. The mill acquisition should reduce its cash costs and improve profitability. It is starting to see benefits from the acquisition, as production is running at over 8,000 ounces of gold per month and nearly 100,000 annualized, and significant cost reductions are happening. I feel these improvements show up in its next quarterly earnings report.

- I still feel that RNC has real strong potential to reach a 2+ million ounce resource and 100,000+ ounce annual production (it's getting closer, with 8k+ production each of the last three months), which may bump it up to mid-tier status and result in a higher valuation.

- We need to see RNC's cash costs come down. That's the biggest risk of owning the stock right now; I think the next quarterly earnings is critical. With production rising since the Higginsville acquisition, costs should fall. I'd be disappointment to see all-in sustaining costs above $1,100/oz. By next year, AISC should be below $1,000/oz. RNC should be profitable in Q3 and Q4, with gold prices above US$1,500/oz, or A$2,200.

- I still think RNC is likely to be a strong takeover candidate at some point in the future. It's very rare to own a producing gold mine in Australia with 100,000+ ounce per year production potential, exploration upside and falling costs, PLUS an ownership stake in a massive nickel-cobalt project, located in a mining-friendly jurisdiction.

- The author of the recent Seeking Alpha story made a weak argument against buying RNC Minerals stock, in my opinion. I value hearing another author's opinions, though. Let me know if you disagree with my analysis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RNKLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.