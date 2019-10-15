Expect Buybacks At Masco To Greatly Increase Its Stock Value

So the $725 million Windows sale, $300 million in regular H2 buybacks and potential $1 billion in Cabinet sale, all add up to $2 billion in buybacks over the next year.

During the Q2 earnings calls, management said it would spend $300 million in stock buybacks by the end of the year, not including stock buybacks.

On September 17, 2019, Masco said it would buy back $2 billion of stock. This represents 16.1% of its stock market value.

Masco also intends to sell its Cabinet business. Based on the 1x Price to Sales ratio it received on the Windows business, the Cabinet sale could bring in another $1 billion.

Masco's recent announcement that it had sold its Windows business for $725 million, along with its intention to spend most of this on buybacks, will be a significant stock catalyst.

$2 Billion in Stock Buybacks In the Next Year at Masco

I noticed that Masco's (NYSE: MAS) management spent a lot of time during the earnings conference call for Q2 discussing its share repurchases plans. Management said several things. First, that they would spend $600 million by the end of 2019 on share buybacks. Second, this implies $300 million in the second half.

And most importantly, the company clearly stated that most of the proceeds for its expected $1.7 billion in asset sales would be used for share buybacks.

Here is what the CEO, Keith Allman, said:

Source: Q2 Conference call transcript, Seeking Alpha

Later on in the call, the CFO, Mr. John Sznewajs, confirmed what the CEO said:

Source: Same as above

Sale of the Cabinet and Windows Businesses. On June 18, 2019, Masco announced it would sell both the Cabinet and Windows businesses. These are about 20% of its sales. Here is what MAS said in its press release:

Source: June 18 announcement by MASCO

Cut to - Oct. 1, 2019. Masco announces the sale of its Windows business for $725 million:

Source: Oct. 1, 2019 announcement of sale of Windows business

Since the sale of this business was at 1x historical sales, it is reasonable to assume that the Cabinet business will bring in the same valuation - $1 billion in proceeds.

Adding it Up. So sometime over the next year, MAS expects to put $300 million in H2 2019 to work in buybacks, plus a similar amount in H1 2020, that is $600 million. In addition, in Q4 2019, the $725 million sale of the Windows business will close. That will be used over the next six months or so in buybacks. Now we are up to $1.325 billion. Now sometime in the next several months, the Cabinet business will be sold. Let's say it takes another 3 months to close. So during the next 6 months, it will use those proceeds, let's say half or $500 million, for buybacks. Now the buybacks are up to $1.825 billion.

So we can reasonably assume that $1.825 billion over the next 12 months will be spent on Masco share repurchases. Given that the MAS stock has a market value of $12.39 billion, that means that 14.7% ($1.825 billion / $12.39 billion) will be bought back. And over the next year and a half, $2.325 billion ($1.825 billion, plus the remaining $500 million from the Cabinets sale) will be bought back, or 18.8% of the MAS stock market value. Assuming that Masco decides to spend at least $325 million on asset purchases, that leaves $2 billion on share repurchases, or 16.1% of the stock's market value.

This coincides with the September 17, 2019, announcement that it would buy back $2 billion of its stock. It did not state over what period the shares would be bought back, or even whether it would be completed. But given the pending sales of its two businesses, management likely wanted shareholders to expect this large share buyback program would be officially authorized by its board.

Masco Has Reduced its Shares Over the Past 5 Years

Since 2013, when Masco's share count peaked at 349.5 million shares, it has reduced the count down to 289.5 million recently. This can be seen in the table below:

Source: Seeking Alpha Masco

This is a 17.1% reduction over 5 years. That is about the same amount that Masco intends to do in the next year or so. So that is a major change. It shows that management is really committed to this buyback policy.

Total Yield and the Effects of Buybacks on Dividends Per Share Growth

I have written many articles on the benefits of share repurchases for most companies. The buyback amount divided by the market value is the buyback yield. Added to the dividend yield, the buyback yield provides the total yield of the stock. The total yield represents management's commitment to return funds to shareholders.

In the case of MAS stock, the dividend yield is 1.27% ($0.54 / $42.51 per share). The buyback yield is $2 billion / $12.39 billion, or 16.1%. Let's assume, to be conservative, that this takes place over 2 years. Therefore, the annual buyback yield is 8.05%. Added to the 1.27% dividend yield, the total yield to shareholders of return of capital payments is 9.32%.

I started the Total Yield Value Guide to focus on companies that do this. These kinds of stocks tend to outperform the market. One of the main reason is the dividends per share tends to grow faster with buyback shares than the amount spent on dividends over a period of years.

For example, in 2013, MAS spent $103 million on dividends, and in 2018, it spent $134 million. That represents a cumulative growth of 30% in the dividends cost in millions of dollars. But the dividend per share went from $0.30 per share in 2013 to $0.42 per share in 2018. That is a growth of 40% over the same period. The dividend is now set at $0.54 per share, an increase of 80% over that same period.

So the bottom line is that the 17% reduction in shares over the period from 2013 to Q2 2019 led to an extra 10%+ increase in dividends per share (40% vs. 30% to 2018, and probably more by the end of 2019). This is a very powerful argument about the very real benefits of the company's commitment to buybacks. It shows that total yield is a real return of capital to shareholders.

Expect Good Things for MAS Shareholders Over the Next Year

Depending on how fast management spends money on return of capital through share buybacks, MAS stock will benefit greatly. Shareholders will realize that the ability of management to increase dividends per share over the next several years will be greatly enhanced.

I personally believe there is at least a dollar-for-dollar relationship between the value of buybacks and the increase in the value of the stock. It can be more, depending on how well shareholders understand the buybacks and effectively decrease the dividend yield as a result. Therefore, I expect over the next two years, MAS stock will be worth at least 17% more than today based on its buyback activity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.