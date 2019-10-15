If AT&T Wants To Prioritize Its Shareholders, It Should Go Back To Basics

The current yield is certainly attractive but we think there may be a better time to enter, be it at a lower price or at a higher level of confidence.

We hope the Elliott Plan succeeds. We think that for AT&T the value in transmission far outweighs the value in content distribution.

We believe the company has fallen into the decades-old telco trap of moving "up the value chain" which we believe to be value-destructive.

Background - We Declare Our Prejudice In Telco

We'll declare a prejudice right away. We are simple souls when it comes to operating a business or choosing a business in which to invest. We like purity and simplicity. We like focus. We like companies run with their shareholders as the priority constituency. It's fine by us if companies want to place ultimate priority on the interests of their management teams, their founders, customers, suppliers, retirees - all these constituencies are important. But speaking for our own personal investing - well, we want to invest in companies which are first and foremost shareholder-focused. And speaking for our investment research service - our analysis also looks through the shareholder lens when we evaluate stocks.

Telecom therefore is a truly frustrating industry for us. Due to the veritable wall of capex required to start such a business, telecom carriers are natural monopolies, and not all that temporary either. Since the time of the original Ma Bell, telcos have played a very skillful game with regulators around the world, regulators who would seek to price-control them, or to force capacity upgrades or new protocol rollouts, or other innovations they believe the market deserves. Telcos the world over do a wonderful job of playing ball just-a-little-bit-but-not-really. What they really do is just-about-enough-to-keep-the-federal-regulator happy. And that's why even in the US, high speed broadband penetration is modest, fiber to the home penetration twenty years behind where it was supposed to be by now, and cell service patchy outside densely populated locations.

This is no good for any of us as consumers. But as investors, it should be awesome. The profile above should translate to low revenue growth (call it half whatever the rate of GDP growth is), high EBITDA margins (30-40% plus), modest capex except when going through episodic technology upgrades about every decade, and a goodly part of their revenue paid upfront by way of line rental, connection fees, etc. Which taken together ought to meaning unlevered pretax free cashflow margins in the 20%++ range consistently, growing at a few percentage points per year in between capex cycles and therefore paying out fat dividends yielding 5-10% depending on the prevailing share price.

Now, core telco - business telecoms and consumer telecoms - looks exactly like this. You already know the dividend part and you can see AT&T's group valuation here on SeekingAlpha. So let's go a level deeper for a moment.

Here's AT&T's segment breakdown for 2015-2017. We exclude 2018 so that you can see what the business looked like pre-Time Warner. We show revenue and EBITDA by segment, as reported by AT&T in their 2017 annual report.

Business telecoms - good. Consumer wireless - good. "Entertainment Group" - less good. Though the company does not break it out, we expect that the margin in Entertainment Group would be a whole lot higher if it didn't include content services and only included consumer wireline. International - bad. (No surprise. We feel about telco international expansion the same way we do about telcos providing content services. But that's for another day).

The company does not break down capex by segment so we can't show you cashflow. But if you were to take annual capex and simply allocate it to each division based on that division's revenue as a percentage of the whole - it wouldn't change the story.

If it's so obvious how to run a high margin, cash generative, high yielding telco, why doesn't AT&T do that? Well, there must be a reason, and it's not restricted to AT&T. Because telco management teams can't stick to the knitting.

Why, Oh Why, Do Telcos Keep Messing Up This Formula?

So, given that telcos run such a successful regulatory lobbying operation to keep their capex under control and their prices relatively high, generating chunky pretax cashflow margins in their core transmission businesses, we are at a loss to explain why every now and then every big telco in the Western world goes off on a frolic of its own and decides to "move up the value chain" as a consultant would say.

Examples of this abound. In Europe for instance, when deregulation took hold in a manner akin to the FCC's 1984 breakup of the original AT&T, many of the national incumbents decided they needed to build or buy enterprise IT services companies. This led to truly impressive value destruction in the 1990s and 2000s by such gems as British Telecom (OTCPK:BTGOF)'s BT Global Services and Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGY)'s T-Systems. There are many sources of value destruction in these divisions but they include the big guns of heavy losses and fraud.

Rather than get back to basics, some European telcos then decided they needed to bid for sports rights - for instance the self-same British Telecom in the UK acquired soccer rights in recent years which led to (1) more soccer on TV - good if you are a soccer fan but (2) higher prices to watch soccer, because the rights were bid up and every broadcaster has to make a return on that. The principal winners being the soccer clubs and leagues (the rights owners) and the players (the content creators).

So despite spending big on this "moving up the value chain" in the last couple decades, both BT and DT have managed to woefully underperform the market, even on a total return basis.

In the US, telcos recently decided they needed to own content, presumably taking the fight to the MSOs. Hence Verizon buying AOL and Yahoo, and AT&T buying DirecTV and Time Warner. Quite why either telco felt the need to own these assets is honestly beyond us. The fight with the MSOs to provide combined content and transmission was lost several decades ago. The MSOs won, at least in their on-net coverage areas. The funny thing is, in an era when the MSO business model is under threat from myriad over-the-top content providers - Roku, Apple et al - all the telcos had to do to win was - nothing. Because in an era when consumers are cord-cutting and choosing their own content from multiple different content providers, the one thing that remains difficult to do is the one thing that telcos are better than anyone else at doing. Which is sending electrons and photons and radio waves across wires, fibers and the air interface respectively. So - why, oh why, would they decide that what they really needed to do was the opposite?

We can only assume it was a slow year in the office and some M&A excitement was needed. Because running a transmission business can get pretty dull. We've walked those halls. We can tell you that spectrum license bids are what pass for fun in these sorts of companies. Otherwise it's all about eking out another quarter-point of gross margin here, another 0.25 days' sales outstanding receivables there. No great bar stories at all. But buying a huge content business and then duking it out with the White House and the Justice Department? Now there's some bar stories right there. For the management team. But for shareholders - the best bar story from a telco is - "my dividend just got a 10% hike". Pretty dull, right? But that's the thing. Want to make money in telco? Keep it simple. Keep it boring.

Here's why.

Growing A Content Business Eats Money

Let's take a look at the much-heralded champion of TV and movie content, Netflix.

First, the storied stock price - this is vs. the S&P500 since NFLX's IPO in 2002.

Clearly a fabulous performer for anyone who bought and held anytime until around early 2018. Remember this thing started out by mailing you DVDs with no fixed return date. That was its business model back when Blockbuster was the incumbent. So if you invested back then, kudos to your vision and staying power. Since 2018 however, the stock has been volatile, pushed and pulled by the opposing forces of subscriber growth (the market loves this) and rising content costs (the market does not love this). Indeed since NFLX reached scale, and importantly since many other well-funded new entrants joined the party - think Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Roku, Hulu, and plenty of others - the stock has been perilous to own. Here's the last twelve months:

Getting kind of ugly. The reason for this is simple to our minds. When you are the only game in town in a much-in-demand service, you have good pricing power vs. your customers and vs. your suppliers. In NFLX's case, until recently it could push user prices up without too much objection or churn, and it had access to a whole lot of digital archive and then original content at prices which would, someday, enable it to be cashflow positive.

But look now. Revenue is still growing very quickly - but so are costs. And if we ignore the various measures of accounting profitability or otherwise, going straight to the cashflow as we like to do in our "Fundamentals" approach - it's not pretty.

The company has not generated positive free cashflow in any of the last seven years, even at nearly $16bn of revenue last year. So the net debt keeps climbing. We don't cover Netflix. But if we did, we would not be at Buy.

The place to be in the content industry right now is to be a content producer and/or rights owner. Better, be a producer of content and own your own rights. This is why the top sports clubs are printing money at a rate never seen before and it's why big-name movies are grossing such big numbers not just at the box office but also through distribution to other devices.

The place NOT to be in the content industry right now is to be someone who has to buy content in order to serve their customers. Because there are a whole lot of other people who want and need to do that. And that is pushing up the prices of content. And we don't see that trend slowing or reversing any time soon.

So for the life of us we don't understand why T and VZ are going around buying content businesses.

But What Do We Really Think?

In case we haven't been clear in the above, we think the AT&T is on the wrong track right now.

There is a job of work to be done in this company on behalf of shareholders - and for that matter on behalf of the members of the large retirement plans bound to AT&T, because it is also their money that the company is spending on these forays up the value chain. European telco offers a glimpse into the future - there, BT has been trying for some time to cut payments to retirees and members of the retirement plan.

Typically companies don't listen to retirement plan trustees on matters of business. Often, they are right to do so. But here, it just happens that the interests of retirees, working members of the retirement plan, and shareholders, are aligned. Maybe the job can be carried out by activist shareholders, and perhaps, just perhaps, Elliott Management will succeed in it at AT&T.

The job is in essence simple at any one of these overly complex telcos. Lash the board and management team to a strong mast. (A cell tower would be fine). When the Siren song of content ownership, IT services, or anything else that isn't transmission comes into earshot, be sure to tighten those ropes. And do not - repeat, do not - let the CEO or the Chairman anywhere near a checkbook at this time. If the company owns lines of business which are "up the value chain", sell them at an opportune moment, when the market is riding high - as it is now. At such a time, sell them for cash, not a tracker stock or somebody else's stock. Use it to either buy additional transmission businesses - to the extent the federal regulator lets you - or give it back to shareholders by way of a special dividend.

We're watching how Elliott / AT&T plays out with great interest. In a stable market environment we would be tempted to go to Buy - Long Term Hold on AT&T because we suspect that Elliott will get some results and that it will result in an increased dividend payout that the market will lap up. But we think there is sufficient market uncertainty right now to not want to double up on things that need to go right. Market uncertain, Elliott versus AT&T uncertain. So we prefer to be on the sidelines for a little while. Either the market swoons and we get a better in-price at AT&T, or it all moves up and to the right and we can go to Buy at a higher price but with more confidence.

AT&T reports its next earnings on 23 October. We'll report back thereafter.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 15 October 2019.

