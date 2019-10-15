IPO Update: Progyny Files Proposed Terms For IPO

PGNY has grown quickly and is essentially at net and operational cash flow breakeven.

The firm provides fertility benefits management services to U.S. organizations.

Progyny aims to raise $150 million in an IPO of its common stock.

Progyny (PGNY) has filed to raise $150 million from the sale of its common stock, per an S-1/A registration statement.

The company provides fertility healthcare services to employees of enterprises and other organizations.

PGNY is growing quickly and is essentially at earnings and operational cash flow breakeven. However, the IPO is highly priced at time of market volatility and negative sentiment.

Company & Technology

New York-based Progyny was founded in 2008 to provide US organizations and their employees with fertility and family building-oriented benefit services.

Management is headed by CEO and Director David Schlanger, who has been with the firm since 2017 and was previously CEO at WebMD Health.

Progyny provides 1.4 million employees and their partners from over 80 organizations with benefits services, to whom the company refers to as ‘members’.

Management claims that since the launch of its services in 2016, the firm has achieved a member satisfaction evidenced by Progyny’s recent Net Promoter Score [NPS] of +71 for its fertility benefits solution and +86 for its integrated pharmacy benefits solution named Progyny Rx.

Progyny offers Smart Cycles, which represent proprietary treatment bundles designed to include the medical services required for a member’s full course of treatment, including all necessary diagnostic testing and access to the latest technology.

In addition to the Smart Cycle plan design, each of the firm’s members has a dedicated Patient Care Advocate [PCA] with fertility expertise that provides end-to-end concierge support, including logistical and emotional support, as well as clinical guidance.

Additionally, all members have access to a selective network of fertility specialists that the company equips with a benefits design that enables them to pursue the best treatment possibilities.

The Progyny Rx is an optional integrated pharmacy benefits solution that provides members with access to the medications needed during their fertility treatment by reducing dispensing and delivery times, eliminating the risk of a missed treatment cycle and mitigating their administrative burden.

Investors in Progyny included TPG Biotech, Kleiner Perkins Caulfield & Byers, SR One, Mellon Ventures, M Ventures, and Union Grove Venture Partners. Source: Crunchbase

Customer Acquisition

Progyny markets its products through the use of a sales team with experience in health benefits management and pre-existing long-term relationships with industry participants and benefits executives at large employers.

The sales team, organized geographically and by account size, is responsible for identifying potential clients and managing the overall sales process.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been dropping as revenues have increased, per the table below:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage To June 30, 2019 5.3% 2018 6.9% 2017 8.8%

Source: Company registration statement

The sales & marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend, was an extremely high 10.1x in the most recent six month period, as shown in the table below:

Sales & Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple To June 30, 2019 10.1 2018 7.8

Source: Company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Zion Market Research, the global fertility services market was valued at about $18.54 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $34.24 billion by 2024, growing at a strong CAGR of 9.2% between 2018 and 2024.

The main factors driving forecast market growth are the introduction of fertility services such as assisted reproductive technology [ART] and rising incidence rate of infertility.

The average global infertility rate among couples is about 10%.

The North America region is projected to dominate the market during the period due to the accessibility of advanced technologies, high disposable income and increased infertility rate among individuals, as well as greater awareness regarding fertility services.

Major competitors that provide fertility and family building benefits services in the US include:

UnitedHealthcare (UNH)

Cigna (CI)

Aetna (AET)

Blue Cross Blue Shield Association members

WIN Fertility

Optum Fertility Solutions (UHN)

Carrot Fertility

Maven Clinic

Source: Sentieo

Financial Performance

PGNY’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharply growing topline revenue

Increasing gross profit and gross margin

A swing to positive operating profit and net income

Fluctuating operating cash flow or use

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior To June 30, 2019 $ 103,365,000 113.5% 2018 $ 105,400,000 116.9% 2017 $ 48,584,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior To June 30, 2019 $ 21,416,000 138.7% 2018 $ 19,434,000 162.6% 2017 $ 7,400,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin To June 30, 2019 20.72% 2018 18.44% 2017 15.23% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin To June 30, 2019 $ 5,464,000 5.3% 2018 $ (3,452,000) -3.3% 2017 $ (11,005,000) -22.7% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) To June 30, 2019 $ 4,041,000 2018 $ 661,000 2017 $ (12,452,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations To June 30, 2019 $ (1,924,000) 2018 $ 2,272,000 2017 $ (9,474,000)

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2019, the company had $298,000 in cash and $46.4 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2019, was $1.15 million.

IPO Details

PGNY and selling shareholders intend to sell a total of 10 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $15.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $150 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $1.3 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 12.17%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

However, we currently intend to use the net proceeds we receive from this offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses and capital expenditures. We may also use a portion of the net proceeds to acquire complementary businesses, services or technologies. However, we do not have agreements or commitments to enter into any acquisitions at this time.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Piper Jaffray, SVB Leerink, and TPG Capital BD.

Commentary

Progyny is a focused healthcare benefits manager seeking expansion capital as management believes there is extensive runway for it to provide its fertility benefit services to many more users in the U.S.

The firm’s financials indicate it is growing revenue at a high rate and generating slight earnings and uneven cash flow or use in operations.

Sales and marketing expenses are low and management has achieved a high sales efficiency rate for significant operational leverage.

The market opportunity for fertility services is expected to grow at a reasonably strong CAGR of above 9% through 2024, so the firm has positive industry dynamics in its favor.

PGNY faces significant competition from large industry incumbents but the firm has clearly performed well as it has taken market share with its singular focus on fertility management services.

As to valuation, it is difficult to determine valuation for a specialized benefits manager when comparing it to major industry players.

PGNY management is asking IPO investors to pay an EV / Revenue multiple of 8.35x for above 100% growth rate and earnings and operational cash flow breakeven.

This is more than an 8x multiple of industry giant UNH. While the two firms are different in many respects, such as growth rate and earnings, for my money the PGNY IPO appears richly priced.

In a current environment of overall stock market volatility combined with generally negative IPO market sentiment, it may be difficult for PGNY to command such a high multiple.

Given the rich valuation sought by management, I'll be watching the IPO from the sidelines. Interested investors may wish to wait until post-IPO trading to find a potentially lower entry point for the stock.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: October 24, 2019.

