BP: $2.5 Billion In Non-Cash Impairment Charges Cloud The Coming Quarter

I recommend buying and accumulating BP at or below $36.

Upstream Production will be lower by 100 K Boep/d in the third quarter of 2019.

BP is predicting non-cash impairment charges of between $2 billion and $3 billion in the third quarter of 2019.

Investment Thesis

The London-based BP (BP) is one of the most traded "first-class" oil supermajors, with about $127 billion in market capitalization and a dividend yield of 6.57% as of October 10, 2019. It is one of the energy stocks that I consider safe enough to hold long term.

However, while holding a BP position long term makes sense, I recommend trading the short-term high volatility with about 30% of your position.

When it comes to the energy sector, this binary strategy can make a huge difference in your potential profit. As always, to profit in this market is ruled by your personal ability to uncover the right strategy adapted to your needs, which fits the company stock pattern.

Complaining about a lack of return by comparing point A to point B years apart is a fruitless exercise when it comes to investing. The equity market is all about action and reaction, and your investment should not be treated as a simple certificate of deposit that rewards you by doing nothing.

As it is common in this oil category, the company pays a secured dividend yield, which makes even more sense to hold BP in your long-term portfolio. The graph below compares the six most traded supermajors and one big oil and gas company.

Note: BP's dividend is now $2.46 per share annually or a yield of 6.57%.

The company is part of my "six oil majors" group, which includes Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B), BP, Equinor (EQNR), TOTAL S.A. (TOT), and Chevron (CVX) that I cover on Seeking Alpha regularly.

I have also added ConocoPhillips (COP), which is not a supermajor (integrated) since it spun off Phillips 66 (PSX) but mainly an oil and exploration company that deserves a special status.

BP is an "integrated oil," which owns essential onshore and offshore assets worldwide that guarantee constant production and steady cash flow for years to come. By the way, BP owns 19.75% of the Russian Rosneft.

Besides the Upstream segment, the company is involved with two smaller sections in revenue size called the Downstream and Chemical. Like many oil supermajors, the company is engaged in "renewables," also called "alternative energy" by BP ( biofuels, biopower, wind energy, and solar energy). However, the impact of this new segment is marginal at the moment.

Total revenues and other income were $73.75 billion in the second quarter of 2019 (revenues only were $72.68 billion). Crude oil represented 23.15% of the total revenues.

Third Quarter Earnings Preview. A few takeaways.

BP has shown an impressive accomplishment, especially in its upstream and downstream segments in the second quarter. Oil products and crude oil represented a large part of the revenues or 86.9%.

However, the third-quarter results will not be as good. Oil and gas prices have continued to struggle, and Brent fell below $60 per barrel with an economy starting to show signs of fatigue.

Both oil and natural gas prices are weaker than the preceding quarter. Oil prices will be an estimated ~$6.50 lower per barrel, and Natural gas will be lower as well.

Thus, I have estimated third-quarter revenue between $67 billion and $71 billion with earnings after taxation or an underlying net profit of $0.6 billion.

The third-quarter results will be weaker compared to the same quarter a year ago, which had revenues of $80.80 billion and a net profit of $3.35 billion.

1 - BP Quarterly total revenues and other investment will be down sequentially

Free Cash Flow (not including divestitures) could be between $0.7 billion and $1.25 billion.

Yearly free cash flow for BP was $7.87 billion and $2.98 billion in 2Q'19 (excluding divestitures).

However, FCF ("ttm") is expected to drop to about $6.5 billion ("ttm"). I see it as a concern because the dividend payment is ~$8.35 billion yearly, and the company is buying back shares at a rate of ~$250 million per year. It is far too much compared to the free cash flow generated.

2 - BP is predicting non-cash impairment charges of between $2 billion and $3 billion in the third quarter of 2019.

BP expected divestments program was around $10 billion in 2019-2020 to cover the all-cash acquisition of BHP. However, the company recently indicated that the:

planned two-year $10 billion divestment programme now expected to be largely agreed by end 2019, ahead of schedule. Significant contribution from Alaska divestment and further progress with non-BHP US Lower 48 legacy gas asset sales

BP noted that it agreed to sell all its Alaskan properties for $5.6 billion to privately held Hilcorp Energy Co., exiting a region where it has operated for 60 years.

BP has also agreed to the sale of four packages of legacy gas assets from its US Lower 48 business.

These impairment charges are expected to increase gearing in the short term, as a result of the impact on equity, with gearing remaining above the top end of the 20-30% range through year end.

3 - Upstream Production will be lower by 100 K Boep/d in the third quarter of 2019

BP's third quarter 2019 production was impacted by turnarounds in some of the highest-margin regions, and output in the US Gulf of Mexico was significantly disrupted by Hurricane Barry, with facilities shut down for around 14 days. Taken together, these factors impacted BP's third quarter 2019 production by around 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, with the overall production mix in the third quarter having a higher proportion of barrels produced from higher tax regions.

a - Production for the third quarter will be ~2,525 K Boep/d.

Oil production (Upstream and Rosneft)

Upstream : Production for the second quarter was 2,625K Boep/d (not including Rosneft production) up 6.5% from the second quarter of 2018.

: Production for the second quarter was (not including Rosneft production) up 6.5% from the second quarter of 2018. Rosneft: Production was 1,127k Boep/d in 2Q'19 up from 1,127k Boep/d the same quarter last year.

b - Guidance Q3 and year 2019 have changed a little with now gearing remaining above the top end indicated below.

Also, " BP's underlying effective tax rate is expected to be around 50% in the third quarter of 2019, significantly higher than in the second quarter."

c - Net debt was $46.501 billion in 2Q'19 (or $56.63 Billion, including lease liabilities).

Under IFRS 16 we now recognise leases on the balance sheet as right of use assets. This results in a corresponding lease liability on the balance sheet, which we have disclosed separately to finance debt. Indicated in the conference call.

Net debt was $46.5 Billion with a net debt-to-EBITDA ("ttm") ratio of ~1.46x.

I expect that BP will be able to reduce net debt to below $40 billion by the fourth quarter of 2019.

In conclusion, the third quarter of 2019 will not be considered as stellar, unfortunately, and the market will likely selloff first and ask questions later, as usual. Third-quarter results are expected to be released on October 29, 2019.

Technical Analysis

BP is forming a descending triangle pattern. Line resistance is about $37.5 and line support is the double bottom at $36. The strategy short term is to take profit starting at or above $37.50 with upper resistance at about $38.75.

On the bearish side, BP will likely re-test the $36 support, at which point it will make sense to accumulate again.

As always, trading BP should be handled while evaluating the future moves of the oil prices and to a smaller extent, natural gas prices. BP is considered a good proxy for oil, so watch oil prices like a hawk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I also trade short term BP frequently