Uxin Ltd.: Focusing On Core Competence With Recent Divestiture

Uxin's shares were down by over ~25% after the announcement of the divestment of its loan facilitation business in Q2.

Overview

Upon the announcement of Uxin's (UXIN) divestment of its loan-facilitation business post the Q2 earnings call, its shares were down by over ~25%. The shares later recovered to $2.56 per share in October, though they are still down by ~8.2% compared to the pre-announcement price. Despite the negative sentiment, we think that there are some positives to the divestment move. Given the challenging macro outlook of the China auto industry in FY 2019, Uxin’s divestment of its loan facilitation business will significantly reduce the company’s credit risk exposure and allow the company to focus on what it does best, which is online used-car transaction facilitation.

Current business: a loan facilitator no more

As an online used-car marketplace platform in China, Uxin made money through transaction and loan-facilitation fees in two segments, 2C (transaction facilitation involving consumers) and 2B (transaction facilitation involving businesses like car dealers or corporates). Uxin also provided a financing service, wherein it partnered with several third-party financing providers to originate the loans. Uxin’s role, in this case, is the loan facilitator.

(Source: Uxin’s FY 2018 annual report)

As of FY 2018, Uxin generated approximately ~$257 million to facilitate the loans from its 2C business segment. As can be seen in its annual statement, the loan facilitation business was the largest component of its revenue in FY 2018. As a result, Uxin’s decision to divest its loan facility business was met with negative price action post the announcement in Q2.

(Source: Uxin’s quarterly report)

Uxin’s recent divestment means that the company only generates revenue from the commission and value-added service revenue streams across its 2C and 2B businesses. The company also divested its 2C intra-regional business and revoked its guarantee services in its 2C cross-regional business. The guarantee services relate to Uxin’s guarantee against automobile principal and interest payment default as part of its service to the third-party financing partners.

Nonetheless, we are a proponent of Uxin’s decision. Driven by the slowdown in the China auto industry amid the recent trade tension, increasing electric vehicle-related trends, and the increasing used-car-buying trends in Chinese rural areas, the decision to focus on the company’s core opportunities was more than rational:

The proposed transaction with Golden Pacer enables us to entirely concentrate on fulfilling online used car transactions. With our 2C business model evolving into a pure play and through our innovative used car supply chain, we are better positioned to capture the market opportunities brought by the accelerating trend of buying used cars online. As a national online used car dealer, we will further boost our four core values and competitive advantages for consumers.

Loan facilitation service is also operationally intensive and exposes the company to significant credit risk. As stated in the company’s annual report, we have learned that the operational part of the challenge as a loan facilitator involves customer acquisition, collateral management, loan verification, monitoring, and collections. Virtually, each of these activities carries a very specific set of challenges where the company needs to deploy extensive resources outside its core business as an e-commerce car platform.

However, the greatest concern Uxin might have is its significant credit risk exposure as a result of its future payment obligations consisting of guaranteed outstanding principal loans and interests to its third-party financing partners. In FY 2018 alone, all these obligations had reached ~$4 billion wherein it creates a major concern given the current unfavorable economic situation in China:

As of December 31, 2016, 2017 and 2018, the total outstanding principal balance of loans that we facilitated through our platform reached RMB5.3 billion, RMB14.8 billion and RMB27.6 billion (US$4.0 billion), respectively, which, plus the accrued and unpaid interests, represents the maximum potential future payments that we could be required to make under the guarantee as of each of these dates. Based on our management’s assessment, the estimated value of collateral approximated the amounts of maximum potential future payments.

Industry outlook in China

In Q2, Uxin made two good decisions in response to the current unfavorable macro outlook: The company would divest its loan facilitation unit and focus on its in-demand cross-regional business. The less favorable macro outlook also affected its competitors to some extent. RenRenChe, its Didi-affiliated competitor, was recently reported to be cutting approximately 60% of its jobs.

(Source: Thomson Reuters)

In September 2019, China auto sales experienced its 14th consecutive decline in 15 months. The challenge in auto sales is driven by the downturn of the Chinese economy. However, we also expect the economic downturn to create a strong incentive for consumers to buy used cars instead of new cars. Furthermore, increasing demand for used cars in lower-tier cities driven by the government’s policy to allow cross-regional transactions would be a very important catalyst for Uxin. In Q2, we saw how Uxin’s 2C post-divestment revenue, which was already entirely composed of the cross-regional business, increased by 11 times YoY.

Financials and Valuation

Ultimately, Uxin’s revenue growth remained strong in Q2 despite the divestment and the overall macro outlook. Total revenue in Q2 was $63.9 million, which represents an increase of 58.3% YoY. Besides, we also saw how the Q2 gross margin increased YoY to 53.4% from 42%. Going forward, we believe that Uxin should be able to maintain the growth of both its revenue and gross margin. Primarily, this was due to the management’s commitment to focus on improving its core product such as online VR display feature for more standardized used car buying experience and value-added services such as insurance or loan referrals. Considering Uxin’s position as the largest online used car platform in China with a ~40% market share as of 2017, it is helpful to assess its valuation using its Market Cap/GMV (Gross Merchandise Volume) ratio. With a Market Cap of ~$728 million and an overall GMV of ~666 million across both 2C and 2B segments, Uxin currently trades at 1.1 Market Cap/GMV.

Relatively, Uxin is much more reasonably priced compared to its SoftBank Vision Fund-backed privately-held competitor, Chehaoduo. SoftBank’s latest $1.5 billion investment in the company means the firm is now valued at $10 billion. Interestingly, we also learned that Chehaoduo was a deconsolidated business of 58.com (NYSE:WUBA), which is also one of the shareholders in Uxin. Despite Chehaoduo owning two subsidiaries, which are Guazi and Maoduo, that both address the same market, we feel that the valuation assigned to the firm is a bit excessive. Considering the best-case scenario where it overtakes Uxin’s market share by owning the remaining 60% of the market, this would still put Chehaoduo at the valuation of ~10 times its implied GMV.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.