Policy Divergence Could Generate Some Euro Upside

However, we could see a potential rebound should the markets perceive a significant policy divergence from the new ECB chief.

Back in August, I made the argument that the EUR/USD currency has hit a “new normal”. By this, I meant that the currency had seen a sustained long-term depreciation against the greenback, and was therefore unlikely to breach the 1.25 level that had been seen before 2015.

In the past couple of months, we have seen the currency dip below the 1.10 mark, trading just above this level at the time of writing:

Source: investing.com

In the current market, the greenback has been perceived as a safe haven currency up till now. That said, traditional safe haven currencies such as the Japanese yen and Swiss franc have been rebounding of late:

Source: investing.com

Moreover, with the ECB having cut the interest rate to a record low of -0.5% last month, it is understandable that the euro has fallen significantly as a result.

Longer-term, what can we expect for the euro? There is growing speculation that the Euro area could end up going the way of Japan – a “lost decade” or prolonged period of lower than expected economic activity and low interest rates. While some economists dispute the comparison, there is a growing risk that Europe could continue following in Japan’s footsteps in this regard.

However, a significant part of the euro’s next move hinges on what will ultimately happen when Christine Lagarde takes over from Mario Draghi in November as head of the ECB. The decision by Draghi to restart quantitative easing was not universally popular, with France, Germany, and the Netherlands among other countries being opposed to the move:

Source: bloomberg.com

If we see Lagarde’s approach on quantitative easing differ from Draghi in that regard – market expectations might give the euro a boost. As we have seen, various policymakers in the ECB itself have disagreed with Draghi's approach to excessive quantitative easing. That said, the ECB's sacrosanct objective is that quantitative easing can only be withdrawn once inflation levels are near the target of 2%.

That said, while there is concern that inflation levels in the Euro area are edging lower, we can see that overall inflation has been significantly higher since 2016 - with the 2% level having been breached in early 2018.

Source: tradingeconomics.com

In this regard, I personally take the view that quantitative easing is not overly necessary from an inflation standpoint. While the ECB may use it as a temporary lever to boost economic growth, overall inflation levels remain in a broadly sustainable range.

Currently, the euro is trading just above the 1.10 mark to the dollar, having dipped from 1.14 back in July. However, if Lagarde’s approach is hinted to be significantly different from Draghi’s as far as quantitative easing goes, then we could well see the euro rebound to levels seen over the summer. Of course, this is highly dependent on macroeconomic factors and the perceived risk of a recession, but given the prolonged decline in the currency – it is possible that the euro could find some temporary relief next month.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.