Siyata Mobile Gaining Traction With A Sticky Product

The stock price sell-off may be related to the company's closest competitor experiencing technical problems that are incorrectly interpreted to be mutual to Siyata.

Siyata is the only company offering an in-vehicle wireless communication solution for commercial vehicles and first responders.

There is a divergence from positive sales growth as the share price is at new lows.

Most likely you are not going to be inclined to start or add a position in Siyata Mobile (OTCQX:SYATF) if you look at the chart. The stock price is about 35% lower from when my initial article, Siyata Mobile: Identifying a Market Opportunity and Capturing It was published in June. Last week the stock price hit a new 52-week low three times, but there is a divergence between the success that the company is enjoying and the lack of investor support.

Siyata has been rolling out the world's first vehicle-mounted 4G push-to-talk ("PTT") all-in-one vehicle-mounted communication devices for commercial fleets such as taxis and trucks and for first responders such as police vehicles, fire vehicles, yellow school buses and ambulances. The devices eliminate the need for separate navigation, phone, fleet management, and mobile radio components.

Catalysts

There are several catalysts in the works that indicate the stock price is moving in the wrong direction, such as:

The company has announced new contracts exceeding $4 million in value in press releases from July to the present.

A portion of the new contracts are introductory and potentially will result in multimillion-dollars in revenue as customers accept the product and reorder.

The company is currently undergoing trials with large customers and expects countless more trials in upcoming quarters.

After an unexpected delay, one new TIER 1 wireless carrier is expected to be added on in the upcoming third quarter.

We will see a higher percentage of higher margin 4G sales as 3G sales fade away.

Siyata has some software sales that bring in high-margin recurring revenue.

The CEO expects that the company is on the cusp of profitability.

An Advanced Look At Q3 Revenues

Looking at the contracts that have been announced since July, I was wondering if all of these press releases were hype. Since the share price has been sliding lower, perhaps other investors are thinking the same way. I studied the press releases and can't find fault with the company for issuing them.

The press releases are telling us that Siyata's devices are being well-received by a variety of customers across the globe and the news is truly contrary to the stock price hitting new lows.

It's important to note that customers pay at time of sale, so all of these press releases are a forecast of what we can expect in the next company report.

Sales reported since July to the present:

July 16 - $925K sale to a yellow school bus co.

July 17 - $700K sale to a national railroad.

July 22 - $360K sale to a taxi company.

July 29 - $130K sale to a Saudi Arabian cellular company.

Aug 8 - $300K software sale which will add annual recurring revenue.

Aug. 19- $400K sale to first responders.

Sept. 5 - $200K sale to a Canadian construction company.

Aug 11 - Yellow school bus sale increased to over $1 M.

Sept. 19 - $800K sale of Siyata's UR7 rugged handsets.

Sept. 30- $490K second sale to July 22 contract taxi company.

The contracts announced total $4.4 million. Comparing to previous quarterly revenue, it's shaping up to be a great quarter and there's more positive developments percolating.

Just like the yellow school bus and taxi company added to their initial purchases, look for other customers, particularly the small purchasers such as the Saudi Arabian cellular company and the Canadian construction company to have follow-up orders and then there are trials that will result in some very large new contracts.

CEO Marc Seelenfreund reported in the last conference call that there are about 20 customers currently conducting trials of Siyata devices. These potential customers include a global rideshare company, a large U.S. auto manufacturer and the Australian government.

Tier 1 Wireless Carriers

The U.S. has 10 million commercial vehicles and 3.5 first responder vehicles, making it the largest market opportunity for Siyata. In order to pursue capturing market share, the company has partnered with AT&T (T) and began the U.S. commercialization of its 4G devices in June.

AT&T is one of four Tier 1 wireless carriers in the U.S. and one of the five global Tier 1 wireless carriers. A tier 1 wireless carrier directly controls the network for the area it serves and does not need to piggyback on a competitor's network.

The U.S. opportunity for Siyata is enhanced by the current partnership between AT&T and the U.S. government in creating The First Responder Network Authority. Siyata's devices support band 14 for FirstNet, which is the US First Responders 4G LTE network. Siyata offers the only in-vehicle communication device that has been tested and certified to operate on FirstNet. AT&T has completed about 55% of the FirstNet network and expects it will have 80% completed within the next 12 months.

Siyata has experienced delays in concluding certification to add a second U.S.-based tier 1 carrier. A supply agreement was reported in November of last year but the full contract has not yet been finalized. Management expects certification to be completed in the third quarter.

Tier 1 carriers welcome the opportunity to sell a sticky device. Once the Siyata device is installed, a user is unlikely to discontinue usage, thereby providing the carrier a long-term sim card contract. Siyata benefits from the large sales network that a company like AT&T employs and may additionally be able to employ and enjoy AT&T's global reach. Siyata is able to keep its burn rate low with no sales force or advertising costs.

In Canada, Siyata has a Tier 1 carrier deal with Bell, Canada's largest LTE network and a second Tier 1 carrier was added in August. There were also recent Tier 1 carrier 4G product launches in Israel, New Zealand and Australia and most recently an undisclosed Saudi Arabian cellular company completed an initial order.

Siyata also partners with Motorola (MSI), whose Wave PTT software is used by many of the Tier 1 wireless carriers including AT&T and Verizon.

Management And Directors

The company officers have vast experience in equity financing and in establishing new products and companies. These skills have been demonstrated with the company establishing partnerships with Tier 1 wireless carriers, raising capital without involving third party brokers, and the acquisition of Signify Mobile which provided Siyata with access to North American customers and a licensing agreement with Uniden.

CEO and Chairman of the Board Marc Seelenfreund is the founder of Siyata as well as Accel Solutions, the parent company of Siyata. He has a law degree from Bar Ilan University and was formerly a Vice President at Sunrise Securities, where he worked in equity financing for publicly traded technology companies. Mr. Seelenfreund owns 15% of Accel. Accel owns 22% of Siyata.

CFO Gerald Bernstein has 20 years experience in private equity financing corporate structuring. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce as well as a Graduate Diploma in Public Accountancy - both from McGill University.

VP of Sales Glenn Kennedy has over 25 years of sales experience in the telecommunications industry. Prior to joining Siyata, he managed sales nationally for Motorola Canada, HTC Communications Canada and Sonim Technologies.

Board Member Stephen Ospalak is currently SVP Marketing and Operations at BMG Inc. He has vast experience in market debut and product launch after over 20 years of service in various executive positions at AiTelecom, Virgin Management, Brightstar, Iusacell, Telus Communications, Clearnet and AT&T.

Board Member Michael Kron is the current chairman and CFO at AnywhereCommerce. Mr. Kron has been involved in founding Zellers Optical Centers and Mamma.com which he later sold at a profit. At one point, Mama.com shares, a Nasdaq-listed stock had gained over 200%.

Board Member Brian Budd has over 25 years of sales management experience in the high tech and resource industries. Having served as a director of sales for a multibillion-dollar software company selling into the Fortune 500 he has expertise in penetrating new markets and in all aspects of team building and marketing strategy.

Products

Siyata offers the Uniden® CP250 4G/LTE designed for dashboard or windshield installation on taxis and smaller commercial vehicles. Device capabilities include cellular voice calls, Push-to-Talk Over Cellular, navigation, data applications, built in camera and DVR.

The UV-350 is an in-vehicle 4G/LTE device that is available with the cloud-based AT&T Workforce Manager, which allows for wireless forms and job orders, employee clock in and various other asset and employee management tools. The device also features push-to-talk over cellular, a large size screen, all play store apps, dedicated microphone and speaker, in-vehicle high-speed Wi-Fi hot spot and more. This is Siyata's main product.

The company also offers an assortment of rugged hand-held 4G/LTE smartphones and cellular boosters and recurring revenue software services such as asset management, asset maintenance data and location services.

Product info and pictures are from the investor presentation with permission from Siyata management.

Competition

Siyata is the only company that offers an in-vehicle PTT mobile communication device. Motorola, Kyocera (OTCPK:KYOCF) and Sonim Technologies (SONM) offer rugged PTT cell phones that are geared for commercial laborers and First Responders. Kyocera and Motorola are diversified companies while Sonim is a pure play on partially the same target market audience, commercial workers and first responders, as Siyata but offers only phones.

Sonim is undergoing a product rollout of its own, but has stumbled coming out of the gate. Sonim had signed an exclusive contract with AT&T which led to difficulties with other Tier 1 carriers, specifically with Verizon (NYSE:VZ). Then there were technical problems with the Qualcomm (QCOM) processors installed in their phones which led to delays in product rollouts with Tier 2 carriers. Fellow SA contributor Cobiaman provides details on the Sonim issues and makes a well-presented argument that the sell-off on SONM creates a buying opportunity. I have been a follower of Cobiaman and find his work to be exceptional. If the SONM sell-off is overdone, I believe the Siyata sell-off is beyond overdone.

Neither Siyata nor Sonim is yet a profitable company and they are experiencing different results on their 4G product launch. They sell similar phones but have used different strategies. A comparison is useful in illustrating why I give kudos to Siyata management for their strategy and execution as well as competitive advantage:

Siyata offers products that Sonim does not, such as fleet maintenance software that brings in higher margin recurring revenue and in-vehicle communication devices where there is no competitor.

Sonim is at the mercy of carrier subsidies for their phones, which is their complete product line, in order to reduce the customer price point to $.99, while Siyata's main products, the in-vehicle devices have no subsidy dependence.

Siyata has non-exclusive Tier 1 carrier contracts from the start of the current launch and is free to pursue additional carriers while Sonim's choice to give AT&T exclusivity may have created problems pursuing other Tier 1 carriers.

Sonim had problems with a new Qualcomm processor that was used in one of their phone models. Qualcomm processors are also present in Siyata's devices, but not the same as used by Sonim and there have been no technical problems reported on Siyata devices.

Sonim was manufacturing phones in China and had to relocate their operations due to the U.S.-China trade war. Siyata outsources their manufacturing and is always ready to change manufacturing to where it suits them best.

Siyata management feels that at least 80% of their targeted market can be reached with Tier 1 wireless carriers. Sonim feels they need to also include Tier 2 wireless carriers which further dilute earnings.

Siyata's leading products are the in-vehicle communication devices and there is currently no competition. A competitor would need to go through stiff testing to receive FirstNet and individual carrier certification, providing a moat or a least a couple of years head start for Siyata.

I found one private company that is FirstNet certified and offers in-vehicle fleet management, maintenance and GPS software services. Mr. Seelenfreund confirmed that Siyata has worked with them in the past. Sierra Wireless (SWIR) also offers in-vehicle modems that are FirstNet certified and can collect vehicle data. Using the private company or SWIR product leaves the customer still needing a phone. When I spoke to Marc Seelenfreund he explained that it's a matter of educating the public. People are used to carrying multiple devices and are learning that they can get everything they need in one device and for less cost. That's where Siyata has established its market niche.

Profitability

Siyata is going after a very large addressable market. The UV-350 sells for $1,000. Multiplying the cost of the device by the number of commercial and first responders in the U.S. results in a $1.3 billion addressable market. That's just the U.S. and just for the in-vehicle devices. The overall TAM is several billion dollars. My initial interest in this company was because I thought it would not take much to reach profitability. I confirmed my calculations with Mr. Seelenfreund. $20 million would do it and it looks like a safe bet that it will be achieved in fiscal 2020 as sales kick in and margins improve.

The news releases point to at least $4.6 million in revenues for this quarter. Significantly higher than the $2.0 million reported in Q2 as well as the $3.15 reported in 2018 Q3. Higher margin 4G sales will be at least 80% of Q3 total revenue and closer to 100% in fiscal 2020.

Some or maybe all of the trial programs will be fruitful. The near future addition of a second U.S. Tier 1 wireless carrier will boost sales. Further completion of the FirstNet network will add customer interest as will word of mouth as the public becomes aware of the new product availability. Mr. Seelenfreund sees the yellow school buses being the best customers from this point due to their antiquated communication and a public push to safety.

I'm encouraged by the early success of the product launch and the path to profitability is looking very real. The company recently raised $3 million from a private placement to fund its operations and won't need additional funding unless there are orders that they can't fulfill without new capital. Mr. Seelenfreund said at the last earnings call that he doesn't see a need for another capital raise unless orders reach the 100,000 unit range, which would be amazingly great news.

Chart

I believe that the problems that Sonim is currently facing have been incorrectly applied to Siyata. Sonim cut its outlook from 30% growth to flat or slightly negative Y/Y revenues for fiscal 2019. Siyata's third quarter report should uncouple the two companies as they will report over 30% revenue growth over the same period in the prior fiscal year.

Risks

The company is dependent on Qualcomm for its processors. A competitor has endured problems using similar sourced product.

Products are manufactured in China and are therefore negatively impacted by the U.S.-China trade war.

Siyata has yet to become a profitable company and has spent about $25 million to get to this point, funded by share dilution.

Siyata is a micro-cap stock and subject to greater volatility and higher spreads between buy and sell than larger cap stocks. Readers are strongly advised to do their own due diligence and not rely on this article for their investment decision.

Conclusion

This is a tiny micro-cap company that has lined up some of the largest wireless carriers in the world as partners. It has established a top of the line sales channel without having to hire a single sales person. By not signing exclusive contracts, Siyata is free to pursue additional partners and continue to expand its sales channel.

The company has lined up a skilled management and board team that has vast experience in product rollouts and financing. Siyata offers a product that no other company does and initial 4G device sales are off to a great start, indicating that there is a demand for the product. Sales for the current quarter indicate that the company is well on its way to hitting $20 million in annual sales and profitability and much more beyond that when looking at their current trials. For about $.25/share you can purchase a company pursuing an addressable market in the billions, without any direct competitor.

