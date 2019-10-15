Guan Chong: Asia's Largest Cocoa Processor Due For A Positive Valuation Re-Rating

I arrive at a target price of RM6.05 for Guan Chong pegged to 11 times forward FY2021 P/E, which implies a 33% upside to its share price of RM4.56 as of October 14, 2019.

Elevator Pitch

Malaysia-listed cocoa processor Guan Chong BHD (OTC:GUAXF) [GUAN:MK] currently trades at 10.3 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 9.7 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E, which represents a discount to both its listed international cocoa peers and Malaysian customers. I arrive at a target price of RM6.05 for Guan Chong pegged to 11 times forward FY2021 P/E, which is the lower end of where its peers are trading at, and this implies a 33% upside to its share price of RM4.56 as of October 14, 2019.

Guan Chong's valuation is due for a positive re-rating, as it increases processing capacity with a new plant in Ivory Coast and optimizes its product mix to have a higher proportion of higher-margin cocoa powder sales. In the mid-to-long term, Guan Chong targets to double its current processing capacity over the next five years, and it is a beneficiary of stable growing global chocolate confectionery sales with its blue chip client base of leading chocolate and food manufacturers. The key risk factor is a volatility in cocoa bean prices, which is partly mitigated by favorable supply dynamics and hedging adopted by the company.

Company Description

Started in 1990 and listed on Bursa Malaysia, the stock exchange of Malaysia, in 2005, Guan Chong is a manufacturer and distributor of cocoa butter, cocoa cake, cocoa powder, and cocoa-derived food ingredients. The company is Asia's largest cocoa processor and the fourth largest globally after Barry Callebaut (OTCPK:BYCBF) (OTC:BRRLY), Cargill and Olam International (OTCPK:OLMIF) (OTCPK:OLMIY). Guan Chong has processing plants in Johor, Malaysia and Batam, Indonesia with an annual combined grinding capacity of 250,000 metric tons per year.

Cocoa And Chocolate Industry Value Chain

Source: Barry Callebaut March 2019 Roadshow Presentation

Forward Sales, Capacity Expansion And Improved Product Mix Support Near-Term Earnings Growth

Guan Chong is expected to post earnings growth in the high single-digit to low double-digit for FY2019 and FY2020, and this is supported by multiple factors.

Firstly, the business model of Guan Chong and other cocoa grinders/processors is favorable, as it is industry practice for food manufacturers to sign contracts for the purchase of cocoa butter upfront, usually between half a year to a year before actual delivery, based on an agreed multiple of the price of cocoa beans. From the perspective of food manufacturers, purchasing food ingredients like cocoa butter in advance allows them to have more optimal production planning. In the case of Guan Chong, it implies that the company's future earnings are secured and it has lower risks associated with any volatility in cocoa bean prices.

In an interview with Malaysian media The Edge in end-September 2019, Guan Chong disclosed that the company's production capacity this year has been fully sold, and it has already sold close to half of 2020s capacity. Its processing plants are running at near full capacity this year, and the company is expected to process 240,000 metric tons of cocoa beans this year, which represents a +20% increase from 2018's processed volumes of 200,000 metric tons.

Secondly, Guan Chong plans to increase its annual processing capacity from the current 250,000 metric tons to 310,000 metric tons by 2021 with the construction of a new cocoa grinding facility in Ivory Coast, West Africa. The new cocoa grinding plant in Ivory Coast is expected to be commissioned in 1Q2021, and this will cost the company approximately EUR50-60 million.

The new plant in Ivory Coast is significant due to a few key factors. One is that the grinding capacity in Ivory Coast is small, so Guan Chong faces a lower risk of oversupply, despite the fact that Ivory Coast and Ghana account for two-thirds of the world's cocoa production. Another factor is that grinders based in Ivory Coast benefit from zero export tax (e.g. trade between the Ivory Coast and the European Union is free of tariffs), while Guan Chong has to pay a 7% duty for exporting its products from its Malaysia plant to other markets. Also, being located in West Africa where the majority of the world's cocoa beans are sourced from, will help Guan Chong save on transportation and logistics costs.

In the next five years, Guan Chong targets to double its current production capacity, so future capacity expansion via acquisitions or greenfield plants in markets such as Europe, North America and South America (where the company does not have production facilities) are a real possibility.

Thirdly, Guan Chong is increasing the proportion of cocoa powder sold as a percentage of total product sales. Guan Chong's core product is cocoa butter, which is natural and deodorized cocoa butter mainly used in the production of chocolates. Cocoa butter is a more commoditized product compared with cocoa powder. Cocoa powder is used for the manufacture of cocoa beverages and flavorings and coatings in the production of food and beverage and confectionery products. Cocoa power commands a price premium over cocoa butter because cocoa power can be customized in terms of pH value and fat content, to be tailored to specific customer requirements regarding taste and appearance.

Currently, the company derives about a fifth of its product sales from the higher-margin cocoa powder, so there is still room to further optimize product mix. Guan Chong expanded its EBITDA margin from 4.2% in FY2016 to 11.6% in FY2018, while its net margin increased from 1.8% to 8.4% over the same period.

A combination of revenue growth due to increased forward sales and capacity expansion, and margin expansion as a result of improved product mix and operating leverage should support Guan Chong's earnings growth going forward.

Long Term Growth Prospects Underpinned By Consumer Demand And Blue Chip Client Base

Guan Chong's near-term earnings growth outlook is decent as per the preceding section, and its long-term growth prospects are arguably even better.

According to a January 2019 global chocolate confectionery industry report published by Euromonitor, chocolate confectionery sales were $110 billion in 2018, making it the largest category of snacks accounting for a fifth of global snack sales. Notwithstanding consumers' increased health awareness and concerns regarding sugar consumption, global chocolate confectionery sales grew by a respectable 1.5% CAGR between 2013 and 2018 in value terms. Looking ahead, Euromonitor expects global chocolate confectionery sales to further accelerate with a 1.8% CAGR between 2018 and 2023 on the back of snacks become an increasingly important part of consumers' diets, the increase in the proportion of chocolate products sold as premium items and gifts, and product innovation such as new flavors. Traditional drivers of chocolate consumption such as increases in populations, GDP per capita, and habit persistence remain intact.

Also, there have been significant changes in the way chocolate is being sold to end-consumers, which helps to support the growth in global chocolate confectionery sales.

Chocolate products are increasingly being sold in smaller formats and this brings multiple benefits. Consumers are more willing to consume chocolates in smaller quantities at any one time, as there is a perception that one is consuming less, and he or she feels less guilty about an occasional indulgence which eventually forms a regular snacking habit. Also, smaller pack of chocolates are priced at a lower absolute amount, but higher on a per-gram basis, reducing consumer price sensitivity and increase profit margins for retailers.

Chocolate manufacturers are also tweaking their product formulations to counter health concerns. One is to use natural and less processed sugars or other sugar substitutes in their chocolate products to make them healthier. Another is to have a higher mix of other healthier ingredients in chocolate products such as nuts, grains, and fruits.

In other words, chocolate demand is expected to remain resilient in the coming years. Guan Chong, Asia's largest cocoa processor and the fourth largest in the world, which boasts a blue chip customer base including Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) (OTCPK:NSRGF), Mars, Mondelez (MDLZ) and Hershey (HSY), is expected to riding on the growing consumer demand for chocolate. These multi-national companies contribute over half of Guan Chong's sales, and it is difficult for new entrants to enter the cocoa processing industry as years are needed to build relationships and be approved as a supplier with these consumer giants.

Furthermore, Guan Chong's size has been a key factor in securing its current customers. While the company is of sufficient scale to supply meaningful quantities of cocoa butter and cocoa powder to the multi-national companies, it is also not that large to be a threat to the chocolate manufacturers and the top three cocoa processors yet. As Guan Chong's annual processing capacity is between a third and a fifth of the top three cocoa processors, Barry Callebaut Cargill and Olam, it acts as a second alternative supplier to many of these top multi-national companies which need to diversify their supplier base as part of best practices in risk management. This is evidenced by the fact that Barry Callebaut, the world's largest cocoa processor with a strong emphasis on industrial chocolate, also outsources part of its cocoa beans processing to Guan Chong.

Favorable Supply Dynamics For Cocoa Beans

Volatility in the price of cocoa beans is the single biggest risk factor for Guan Chong. Guan Chong was only loss-making in one single year in the past decade, and that was 2014 when an Ebola outbreak in Africa (where the majority of cocoa beans globally are sourced from) caused a severe shortage in the supply of cocoa beans. The resulting spike in the price of cocoa beans caused Guan Chong's costs to surge and led to losses for the company in FY2014.

According to data by The International Cocoa Organization or ICCO, supply growth is expected to exceed the increase in demand for the current 2018/19 cocoa season. Global cocoa production for the current season is forecasted to grow by +4.3% to 4.849 million tons, versus a +4.1% increase in demand to 4.783 million tonnes. The increase in supply of cocoa beans is supported by favorable weather conditions in Nigeria's cocoa-producing states and Ghana. As per the table below, industry consultant Foresight expects the price of cocoa beans to be stable for 2018/2019 and rise slightly for 2019/2020, but still below 2014/2015 peak levels resulting from the Ebola crisis in Africa.

Global Supply Of Cocoa Beans

Source: Foresight Research

Also, Guan Chong's exposure to the volatility in the price of cocoa beans is partly mitigated by forward sales of cocoa butter where the sales price is based on an agreed multiple of the price of cocoa beans. Guan Chong enters into a corresponding forward contract to buy the same amount of cocoa beans and initiates a short position on the price of cocoa beans with futures as a hedge. When the price of cocoa beans as part of the company's forward sales of cocoa butter contract is fixed on a date one to two months prior to actual delivery, Guan Chong immediately covers the short position.

Relatively High Net Gearing Is Not A Concern

Guan Chong's net gearing has been trending downwards from above 200% in FY2015 to 94% as of end-2Q2019. While the company's net gearing still seems high, it is attributable to the industry's business model, rather than the company's opting for higher financial leverage to drive future growth. Guan Chong's debt is mainly comprised of short-term borrowings taken to finance working capital needs such as the purchase of cocoa beans. Furthermore, the company's interest coverage, defined as operating profit divided by finance costs, was a comfortable 8.7 times for 1H2019.

Valuation

Guan Chong trades at 10.3 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 9.7 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E based on its share price of RM4.56 as of October 14, 2019.

Although Guan Chong's share price is up close to +70% year-to-date (excluding dividends), it still trades at a discount to both its listed international cocoa processor peers such as Barry Callebaut and Fuji Oil Holdings [2607:JP] and its domestic clients like Cocoaland [COLA:MK] and Apollo Food [APOF:MK].

I arrive at a target price of RM6.05 for Guan Chong pegged to 11 times forward FY2021 P/E, which implies 33% upside to its share price of RM4.56 as of October 14, 2019. While Guan Chong does deserve to trade at a discount to its larger cocoa processor peers like Barry Callebaut due to its lower grinding capacity and a lack of integration across the cocoa/chocolate industry value chain (purely focused on cocoa processing), it should at least trade at a P/E multiple on par with its domestic customers, consumer food companies. To be conservative, I assume a 11 times forward FY2021 valuation multiple, which is the lower end of where its peers are trading at. I am using FY2021 for my valuation of Guan Chong because that is when the new Ivory Coast grinding facility will be ready for operations.

As Guan Chong expands its cocoa grinding capacity and optimizes its product mix for improved profitability, a positive re-rating of its valuation and a narrowing of the valuation gap between Guan Chong and its peers are to be expected.

Peer Comparison For Guan Chong

Stock Forward FY2019 P/E Forward FY2020 P/E Forward FY2021 P/E Barry Callebaut 29.8 25.9 24.2 Fuji Oil Holdings 18.4 16.6 15.4 Cocoaland 12.7 11.9 10.7 Apollo Food 18.4 17.6 17.5

Source: Author

The stock offers a trailing 0.6% dividend yield and a consensus forward FY2019 dividend yield of 0.9%.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Guan Chong include a weakening of the U.S. dollar (currency in which revenue is earned and collected) relative to the Malaysian ringgit (reporting currency), volatility in cocoa bean prices and a failure to execute on its capacity expansion plans.

