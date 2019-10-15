Yum Brands: Nothing Wrong But Nothing Quite Right

Yum Brands (YUM) is expected to deliver sub-par revenue growth during 2019, and the market estimates it will be growing blandly in the following years. Investing in the company presents an optimal risk-reward proposition with slightly positive downside and good upside potential, and as for its price, it is overrated with modest dividends.

Yum Brands is a large-cap company with a market cap of about $37 Billion with firm financials. The company is poised to be benefiting from growing competition and environmental concerns, which could push them to the higher end of the spectrum.

Chicken, Pizza, and Tacos

The three brands that constitute Yum Brands are Kentucky Fried Chicken, Taco Bell, and Pizza Hut.

Tacos, Pizza, and Fried Chicken are trendy fast foods. Still, precisely because of this, the competition is fierce, and the increasing environmental concerns will only make it more difficult for companies to deliver the expected earnings and adequately manage the business, so let's analyze each brand.

In another article about Wingstop (WING), I described the growing issues with the chicken supply chain. While KFC is much better positioned than Wingstop, as it uses several parts of the chicken instead of only the wings and has a better moat, it also has significant exposure to the chicken prices. The KFC brand targets very cheap meal costs, and if chicken prices rise, the strategy of the company might need to shift, and that will not be without risk.

Pizza Hut faces a lot of competition from other Pizza places, and it always has been the case. But the delivery world where Pizza was the undisputed king is changing rapidly with services like Uber Eats (UBER), Postmates, and many others that are making it easier for other foods to be delivered. Although there are many issues with that as well, the trend will continue, and it will hurt Pizza Hut and Pizza shops, in general.

At last, it is Taco Bell, which is the strongest of the franchises. Although many compare Taco Bell with Chipotle (CMG), they are very different. Many of the issues surrounding Chipotle are not present in Taco Bell as it has cheaper ingredients. Taco Bell also has the most substantial moat of the three Yum Brands as it is not Mexican Food and does not compete with the growing Mexican Food restaurants. Instead, Taco Bell has created a new cuisine realm that could be described as American - Texmex Food, and in that realm, it is king.

None of the risks above might be significant on its own but put together with the small upside of the stock make it hard to justify a position in any portfolio.

Valuation

For the past years, revenue growth has oscillated from -51.5% and -1.2%, and the tendency has been up. The prediction estimates average revenue growth of 4% compared to the past average of -15.9%. Taking a look at the gross margin, it has had a minimum and a maximum of 25.9% and 46.7%, and the trend has been positive. The assessment considers an average gross margin of 54.2% compared to the past average of 40%, while G&A as a percentage of revenue has had a maximum and minimum of 10.5% and 17.5% with a tendency to be positive. The estimate considers an average G&A as a percentage of revenue of 16.2% compared to the past average of 15.3%.

These approximations are in line with the market expectations for Yum Brands in the next couple of years, as the image below shows.

I like to use Peter Lynch's ratio when valuing a stock. This method uses the ratio between the expected earnings growth plus dividends and the P/E of the stock to determine its fair value. A stock that has a 1:1 ratio is reasonably priced. The higher the number, the more underpriced the stock is.

This valuation does not take into account the assets and liabilities of the company. The growth considered in the assessment is the average yearly growth of the next years, taking as reference non-GAAP earnings. While the valuation considers the dividend to estimate the fair price, it is not taken into account for the average yearly return.

With this valuation, arguably, the stock is at worst overvalued by 50% and, at best, overvalued by 42%. So, the stock is overvalued.

Constructing an adjusted Beta Pert risk profile for the long-term prospects of the stock, we can calculate the risk profile for the company.

The risk profile shows there is an 8% probability that Yum Brands will ever trade at a lower price than it is today. Considering the potential downside, upside, and the likelihood of each, the statistical value of the opportunity of investing now is 3.3%. However, that is without considering the dividends of the company. Factoring in the dividends, we have the following chart.

Factoring in the dividends, the statistical value of the opportunity looks slightly better.

Conclusions

The core business of Yum Brands is robust, but the current price is overrated, and even if growing competition and environmental concerns push Yum Brands to the top side of the estimates, it might not give a payback big enough to justify holding the stock.

Although the level of risk is sheltered, the level of debt is favorable, and the financial solidity is robust, the company's prospects are slim, and the upside is limited. There is nothing wrong with the stock, but there is not much to expect either. Great investments like great people are not necessarily absent from vices but filled with strong virtues. Yum Brands is a secure bet, but with the little upside, it offers many other better stocks that offer similar downside with much more significant upside potential.

Investors looking for safe investments with limited upside might find better opportunities with bonds than with this stock.

If there is anything in this article, you agree or disagree with or would like me to expand further on; I would sincerely appreciate you leaving a comment. I will address it as soon as possible.

