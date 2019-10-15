PolarityTE Has Room To Fall

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Et al BioCapital as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) is a Salt Lake City-based biotech company founded in 1998 by surgeons from Johns Hopkins University. It has found itself embroiled in controversy at times, but that is not the topic of this piece. We prefer instead to focus on the underlying fundamentals of the company’s technology, business plan, and financials.

A wound healing revolution?

PolarityTE executives, as well as analysts covering the company, have long speculated that the company will revolutionize regenerative medicine, continually citing that SkinTE grafts are capable of regenerating full thickness skin with full function, including sensation, hair follicle morphology, gland production, and pigmentation. However, the entirety of evidence for these claims stems from a single peer-reviewed paper published in a mid-tier academic journal. PolarityTE and analysts continue to hype the company's research abstracts being presented at conferences. However, any graduate student could tell you that it doesn't take much (or anything) to get an abstract accepted by a conference. Conferences are, first and foremost, a revenue-generator and rarely turn away abstract submissions.

In reality, it appears that the majority of their claims come from unpublished animal studies. Meanwhile, other products are achieving similar (if not superior) results for many applications. For mild-to-moderate wound cases, Alloderm (Allergan (NYSE:AGN)) and DermaCell (Stryker (NYSE:SYK)) have a long track-record of effectiveness in closing wounds, especially following plastic and reconstructive surgeries.

Additionally, Alloderm, DermaCell, and a number of similar products have a well-documented history of successful application in the treatment of diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs), another key patient population for PTE’s grafts. These products have a key advantage over SkinTE in these applications, in that they are allogeneic (they are produced by donor tissue). This means that these products can be manufactured in bulk and sold to surgeons as an off-the-shelf solution, not requiring sourcing from a donor site on the patient.

To fully appreciate weaknesses to PTE graft technology, one must consider that it is especially undesirable to harvest full thickness skin graft from diabetic donors. Moreover, these competitive products have an established and well-organized sales network and a long history of reimbursement. In short, it may be difficult for SkinTE to compete on less complex cases, where allogeneic, off-the-shelf solutions dominate market share and enjoy a strong track-record of effectiveness.

In the area of larger, more complex wound cases, Epicel (currently marketed by Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL)) is an autologous culture expanded tissue graft that has been approved by the FDA for decades. This product has a remarkable success rate, and has helped patients regain full (or nearly full) function after even extremely severe burn wounds covering large portions of the body. Epicel is the dominant product in this space and shows no signs of being displaced. Again, this is a product with a decades long clinical track-record in addition to dozens of peer-reviewed publications demonstrating its efficacy. This leaves a very narrow patient population with wounds of intermediate complexity, where SkinTE may be able to capture market share from already established products.

Intellectual Property

Even if we assume that PolarityTE is able to compete effectively in this space (which they have yet to demonstrate), they will have to be able to protect their technology and approach from new entrants. To safeguard their business, most biotech companies would seek to employ a robust intellectual property (IP) strategy.

Currently, PolarityTE has no meaningful IP and they seem unlikely to obtain any. This is attributable to the fundamental strategic flaw in PTE’s technology. Since the beginning, they have maintained that their process is patentable, and that they are regulated by HCT/P pathway for human cell and tissue-based products. This regulatory mechanism is meant for tissue grafts. Naturally-occurring products are not patentable. Based on professional experience patenting cell-derived products by members of our team specializing in the early stage development of biomaterial products, we have doubts as to whether any claims granted in their Canadian patent or subsequent applications will offer meaningful protection if their end product is indeed naturally-occurring.

In general, since the Myriad Genetics case in 2013, it has been clear that compositions of matter found in nature are not patentable. Therefore, in order to obtain patents on naturally occurring products, one has to demonstrate differences between the product in the application and naturally occurring products.

In the case of PolarityTE, this means that the patentability of claims in their patent applications will rest on differences between their product and natural skin rather than similarities. This means that the IP that will be easiest for them to protect is likely the least useful aspects of their product. Meanwhile, if the end-product is not naturally-occurring, they would have to do an IND, clinical trials, and a BLA to continue selling their product, amounting to a complex, lengthy and financially intensive challenge.

Essentially, PTE’s grafts cannot be regulated by the HCT/P pathway (as naturally-occurring) and afford sufficient IP-protection as a unique composition of matter or process - PTE can’t have its cake and eat it too.

Where are the Margins?

If PolarityTE is able to overcome the obstacles to succeeding in the grafts market, they face an even bigger issue. Competition in this space has resulted in strong negative price pressures and margins are low and continuing to slide. The latest PolarityTE 10-Q filing shows that through the first half of the year, their profit margin on SkinTE was approximately 25%. This may be prohibitively low. During their August 8th earnings report, they described a large hospital system in the northeast, with more than 12 hospitals purchasing their product. They estimate that “a hospital network of this size spends greater than $15 million per year on various skin substitutes and wound-healing products." Even if we assume that PolarityTE acquired 100% of this market, the gross profit would be under $4M ($15M x 25%). This would not just barely offset the golden parachute given to former CEO Denver Lough last month, but would be nowhere near the amount needed to plug the growing deficit in losses from operations, which amounted to $28.5 million in 2018 and $47.5 million for the trailing twelve months as of mid-2019.

In order for PolarityTE to break even or even remain viable at their current spending rate, the company would need to capture 100% of skin substitute/wound healing market share from dozens of similarly-sized hospital systems. Furthermore, as of mid-2019, the company’s cash & equivalents stood at $58.2 million. Given an annualized negative free cash flow of approximately $70 million, the company likely has under a year’s run rate before they have to do another equity or debt raise. Lastly, there is cause for caution regarding their financial accounting as comparing their year-over-year Q2 reports, their accounts payable and accruals have doubled from $3 million to $6 million while their accounts and notes receivable have increased from $0 to $1.3 million.

Risk to Upside

To our own surprise, PolarityTE has continued to do business and raise capital despite major hurdles and without substantial revenue, intellectual property, or peer-reviewed data. PolarityTE recently posted their best quarter ever for product sales, they obtained their first granted patent, and they published a paper in a mid-tier academic journal. It is undeniable that these developments represent positive changes.

Additionally, the company has recently had major changes to their board and executive management. It is unclear what effect those changes will have on their day-to-day operations and their ability to raise capital for continued investment in operations. If PolarityTE is able to make significant progress toward profitability in the near term, this battered stock may be able to rebound substantially. Additionally, it is possible that a competitor will view their recent patent as having some significant value and it could limit the downside to the stock value.

Conclusion

In short, PolarityTE does not appear to have a viable product or business strategy going forward. Additionally, there is no reason to think that their IP is of any substantial value, lowering the floor on this stock. Given the intense competition, lack of evidence for efficacy of SkinTE, low profit margins, and growing losses, we believe that this battered stock has room to fall much further.

Disclosure: I am/we are short PTE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.