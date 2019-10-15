Square: Investing On Hope

Square has a lot of potential, and is showing no signs of slowing down.

Investment Thesis

Square (SQ) is an impressive and innovative company. Saying that, last month I noted:

My sole argument is that a great company does not always make for a great investment [particularly] at the wrong valuation.

In this article, rather than question Square's potential, sustainable growth rates, I bring into the light exactly what investors are paying for.

Why investors should avoid Square:

Anything But A Square Vision

The mobile payment company came out of the gates with an incredibly strong vision - led by an impressive founder and CEO, Jack Dorsey. Square was incredibly savvy to find a way to break into an industry that was practically begging to be disrupted - and disrupt Square did!

Anecdotally, I suspect that many shareholders subconsciously theorize that Twitter (TWTR), which at one point was heavily cash-burning and succeeded in inflecting its substantial losses into strong gains, and that Square may do the same. I fail to see why that will be the case. Why? Because Square's competitive advantages are small in comparison with those of Twitter.

Under The Hood

The reason why investors were more than happy to pay up north of the $25 billion market cap for Square predominantly comes down to the fact that this most entrepreneurial management team built a highly cohesive seller ecosystem.

Then, rather than resting on their laurels, within a few years they developed a very different platform, Square's Cash App, with a focus on individuals rather than sellers looking to manage and grow their own business.

Looking back, we see that if a few years ago Square had any first-mover advantage, currently, the sector is littered with all kinds of offerings from numerous peers substantially offering the same.

Furthermore, it should be noted that Square's main customer base, entrepreneurs are the most price-sensitive when it comes to choosing their own point-of-sale system.

On the other hand, investing is rarely black or white. The market, I believe, was mostly correct that Square has tremendous underlying value. On the other hand, my contention is whether paying up $25 billion for Square today leaves investors with any upside potential? Let's dig further.

Digging For Cash

While Square's share continues to steadily rise, shareholders are very content with management's adjusted EBITDA proclamations. But once Square has a slightly lackluster quarter, with a weaker-than-expected outlook, shareholders will immediately start to question whether they made the correct decision to invest in Square.

Source: Author's calculations

In the table above I have taken Square's reported cash flows from operations, and backed out stock-based compensation and capex (including intangibles - although intangibles were immaterial).

Do we count Square's regular acquisitions as a recurring cost? Most investors would argue that we should not include them, particularly if they are not large. Having said that Square bought Weebly for approximately $365 million. Is that significant given that Square is valued at north of $25 billion? What about when we consider the fact that Square's 'clean' free cash is only close to break-even?

Time Is On The Side Of Square

For now, Square's balance sheet which has a net debt position of just $600 million, which means that Square's management team have plenty of time to prove to bearish investors (such as myself) that it has what it takes to remain relevant in an overcrowded space.

However, personally, I fail to see how paying up close to 7x sales for a company which is not likely to generate strong free cash flows for a considerable amount of time makes for any sort of bargain investment opportunity.

The Bottom Line

I don't look to jump over 7-foot bars: I look around for 1-foot bars that I can step over [Warren Buffett]

Dorsey himself acknowledges that as Square laps its acquisitions of Zesty and Weebly, as well as the pricing change on Cash App, Square's near-term revenues growth rates will become challenging hurdles to overcome.

Is it worthwhile paying 7x sales on the 'hope' that Square will remain one of the dominant players in the mobile payment space? I argue that it is not and that Square's stock is avoided.

On the 6th of November after hours, Square will release its Q3 2019 results. Stay tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.