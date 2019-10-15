Tesla Battery Storage: Growth Is Limited

When people think of Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) battery technology, they think of the tech used in their electric vehicles (“EVs”). However, this is just a part of where Tesla puts their battery tech to good use, the other part being electrical storage systems. Whether these are for massive energy projects for utilities serving entire cities, or for just a single household, Tesla is working to be able to fulfill these needs. This includes a new product offering, the Megapack, and further steps being taken to enhance the production of these products without sacrificing vehicle production. In this article, I will analyze the demand of these products, with their heightened production, and what the financial impact of these products will be.

Product Refinement and Production

Energy storage is one of the greatest problems with solar panels and other means of generating “clean” energy. As the mission statement of Tesla is finding a way to eliminate unsustainable energy sources, solving this problem is an important part of the Tesla brand. While this used to be limited to the Powerwall, for home energy storage, or the Powerpack, for large-scale energy storage projects, Tesla recently announced an additional energy storage product: the Megapack. A three megawatt hour (“MWh”) storage system, the Megapack is the largest battery Tesla produces, dramatically more than the 250 kilowatt hour (“kWh”), or .25 MWh, runner-up: the Powerpack. The Megapack specializes in “utility-scale energy storage” and is 60% more energy dense than the Powerpack, allowing for dramatic savings in both cost and time. According to Tesla, the Megapack can be installed 10 times faster than their previous Powerpack system could with 40% less space. While no specifics have been released on the price of the Megapack, the new efficiencies, such as 10 times less parts and higher energy density, are sure to bring down the price of the system, compared to the Powerpack. While obviously not for the every man, this new step in energy storage products is a first-of-its-kind and shows that Tesla is still quite committed to improving its energy storage products and business.

Source: Tesla

The Powerwall and Powerpack will likely continue as they are through the near future, and while an upgrade is certainly possible, there are no talks of one currently. The Powerwall and Power pack also both rely on the same batteries used in the Model 3 and are produced at Gigafactory 1, the 2170 cell infrastructure, and some Powerwalls and Powerpacks are assembled at Gigafactory 2. As a 14 kWh and 210 kWh battery respectively, they both use Tesla’s most advanced battery technology to date. While utilizing the same batteries as the Model 3 production used to be an issue, as battery production was a constraint on the Model 3 production, which was given priority over the Powerwall and Powerpack production, Gigafactory has ramped from 23 GWh in April to “28-ish” GWh by the end of Q2. With the Model 3, likely averaging a battery size of 66.5 kWh (based on model battery size and average buy price), and production of 7,000 Model 3s per week, Tesla would need 24.2GWh of its total 28 GWh for Model 3 production. This also demonstrates how battery production was a constraint on Model 3 production. With 3.8 GWh available for Tesla’s battery products, which includes the Megapack, Tesla could make 200,000 Powerwalls, and divide the remaining GWhs between the Powerpack and Megapack. However, this number may actually decrease as Gigafactory 1 ramps its production to 35 GWh and eventually expands production to 54 GWh.

The Model Y, along with Semi and the Roadster, will begin production in 2020. Knowing that the Model Y has the same battery size as the Model 3, we can assume that it will follow a similar path, with only 75 kWh batteries being used in 2020 and falling to an average of 66.5 kWh in 2021 with the introduction of a cheaper model. The Semi and Roadster rely on ~600 kWh and 200 KWh batteries respectively (my Semi battery estimate is slightly lower because I’m taking into account the “less than 2 kWh per mile” instead of just assuming 2 kWh). Using my previous articles’ production and sales analysis (the latter for Semi average battery size), it's quite apparent that the total battery needs of all vehicles will exceed even 54 GWh.

Tesla’s Battery Requirements at Gigafactory 1 for Vehicle Production:

Source: Author’s Calculations

Panasonic’s (OTCPK:OTCPK:PCRFY) ability to create higher-efficiency production lines will help accelerate the battery facility’s production ramp, reducing the time needed to complete the ramp. Moving past 54 GWh, Tesla states that the Gigafactory is still only 30% complete and with a portion of that area also dedicated to motor manufacturing, which has never been stated as a cause of production bottlenecks, battery production at the facility likely has much more than 70% growth in it, especially with the higher-efficiency production lines. In fact, Tesla claims that the total output at Gigafactory 1 is expected to reach ~105 GWh of battery cells and ~150 GWh of battery packs. 150 GWh of battery packs allows for all of Tesla’s electric vehicle (“EV”) needs to be met, with just 16.5 GWh left over for Tesla’s battery storage products. Sure, that’s quite a bit more than was afforded for their battery products previously, but quite frankly, it’s still not that much. Regardless, the speed at which Tesla will achieve this production ramp is important, not only for battery storage products, but for EV production as well.

The road to 150 KWh per year will be long, but it will be accomplished in relevant intervals, regarding EV production requirements. I believe that Tesla will reach ultimately 150 KWh at Gigafactory 1 in 2025, but the production at the end of each year before then also is important to understand. By the end of 2020, Tesla should have 46 GWh of battery production, 74 GWh by the end of 2021, 110 GWh by the end of 2022, 127 GWh by the end of 2023, 139 GWh by the end of 2024, and, finally, 150 GWh in 2025. This would result in 9.3 GWh being allocated for battery storage products in 2020, 2.3 GWh in 2021, 4.5 GWh in 2022, 1.2 GWh in 2023, 5.4 GWh in 2024, and 16.4 GWh in 2025.

While this production ramp may seem quite extreme, and quite rapid, I have high confidence in this ramp as a general guide. Tesla has demonstrated their ability to complete rapid build outs when needed, and as the Gigafactory’s actual frame is only 30% complete, Tesla will likely be able to build out the required sections before any deadlines are missed. This is another important factor in allowing the ramp to happen faster than a typical production ramp. When most production ramps take place, it’s all about finding new efficiencies, with existing equipment, to slowly squeeze out higher production numbers. Tesla will be able to not only do that, but also increase the total amount of their equipment by a wide margin, through the completion of Gigafactory 1. By adding efficiencies and more raw manufacturing power, Tesla will complete a very rapid production ramp, one that allows for Tesla to reach all of their vehicle production requirements. With the guide of automotive production, Tesla will likely complete the production ramp similarly to how I’ve designed it in order to allow for full vehicle production. I designed this production ramp around vehicle production and Tesla likely will too.

By the end of 2017, Gigafactory 1 had 3,249 employees. This was under just two years of operation, though the first year barely counts. It has been almost two years since 2017 and Tesla has increased its production at the factory by quite a bit since then, evident with dramatically higher automotive sales and rising energy storage sales as well (2017 - 2019). With all of this considered, it's quite likely that Tesla is actually ahead of schedule with their employment agreement, which mandates 6,500 employees by the end of 2022. While this is good for Tesla’s image, as well as finances, it also shows rapid growth that's going on inside of the factory. Elon Musk said, in 2018, that there already are 7,000 employees at the factory, making it highly probable that this rapid production ramp already has been underway for years. Labor is usually a good gauge to see how production is going, and as labor numbers continue to jump, production will likely follow.

Demand

All of this product refinement and production ramping is good, but it’s useless without sufficient demand. Obviously the product refinement will create higher demand, as a higher quality offering is made, but what does the demand landscape look like? Tesla already has proven in South Australia that a large lithium-ion battery can save companies quite a bit of money. In just one year of operation, the 100 MW system saved almost $40 million for its operators, using many Powerpacks. Applying this to the Megapack, which will be even more efficient at these larger scales, there's clearly an advantage behind utilizing large battery storage systems. While these savings are great, how many companies would really want to switch over to a battery controlled electrical grid? Well, according to Bloomberg, wind and solar will account for almost 50% of the world’s power by 2050. Wind and solar both rely heavily on batteries, and with Tesla’s new best-in-class battery, the Megapack, they stand to capture a large portion of this emerging market. Additionally, Tesla already has captured demand from Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG) to provide a large battery system in California. Other companies, such as Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC), also are displaying heightened interest in these massive energy storage facilities creating a consistently widening market for Tesla’s Megapack. These renewable power plants are what Musk expects to be the future of energy generation and already are completely eliminating the need for costly and inefficient peaker plants, steadily increasing their market size. With renewable energy on the rise, Tesla has the strongest product offering available to take advantage of the increasing demand for large batteries.

The creation of the Megapack does dramatically reduce the need or use of the Powerpack, but it still may find some use in spaces that may require some more energy storage than a Powerwall can supply, such as office buildings. The Powerwall should see quite high demand as home solar systems increase in popularity, and you can’t have a solar system without a battery. In California especially, due to a bill requiring all new homes built in 2020 and after to be built with solar panels, the Powerwall should see quite high demand. What makes the Powerwall able to capture such a high portion of the market is that it's able to function just as well with a non-Tesla solar unit as with a Tesla solar unit. Californian solar customers especially are learning the importance of having a home battery to store electricity generated by the solar panels after this recent blackout. Additionally, even if you don’t use solar, the Powerwall can be used as a generator by storing energy from the grid that can be used during a power outage lasting for, according to Tesla, almost two days. Of course, the most common use of the Powerwall will still likely be coupled with a solar system, but it does enhance the product offering. With dramatic drops in residential solar prices, home solar as a whole is becoming increasingly popular. This year, the US recorded the strongest first quarter of solar installations ever, a trend that's expected to be carried out through the rest of the year. The Powerwall can take advantage of this even more so than Tesla’s solar products because there's less competition in the residential battery industry which allows for more customers to consider, and ultimately choose, Tesla’s Powerwall. A 2018 report showed that one third of US solar customers also are interested in a home battery, with 55% of those customers wanting the Tesla Powerwall. Unfortunately, they were lacking in supply so many were forced to explore other options. Because of this, Tesla currently has a backlog of their Powerwall and Powerpack orders. However, production will continue to ramp, and with the strong offering of the Powerwall, Tesla will continue to sell each unit that they produce.

Financial Impact

Powerwall has a margin of ~30% (based off of the price of a Powerall and price of battery pack per kWh [reduced price to $150 per kWh following cost decrease analysis]) taking into account the internal electronics and metal package that the batteries are housed in too. It's fair to assume that Tesla has a similar margin for its other energy storage products as the price for the Powerpack is proportional to that of the Powerwall. Unfortunately there's no public information with regard to the price of the Megapack, so I’ll choose to stay with a 30% margin as well to be safe, giving a 3 MWh system a price of $1.194 million. Following this analysis, as well as the production numbers laid out above, Tesla will generate a gross profit of $1.11 billion in 2020, $275 million in 2021, $537 million in 2022, $143 million in 2023, $665 million in 2024, and $1.958 billion in 2025. These dramatic swings may seem unrealistic, but it all goes back to the production ramp. I’ve already discussed why this ramp makes the most sense and how Tesla’s battery storage production actually relies mostly on its vehicle production. This is what causes the numbers to swing so much and remain so low. This is the disappointing reality for the future of Tesla’s battery storage business.

The irony here is that the success of Tesla’s automotive business is what’s limiting Tesla’s battery storage business. Musk’s dream of Tesla’s energy business rivaling that of its automotive business seems like it will remain just that, a dream. This isn’t to say that the contribution made by Tesla Energy should be swept under the rug - it's still important, but it will be limited to just the $1.958 billion per year once their target production is met. It is of course possible that Tesla will expand battery production, but this is likely not something that will be completed in the near future, if it ever happens at all. Overall, don’t rely on Tesla Energy, solar included, to become a company-changing force in terms of profitability. The business model is good, it just lacks the scale to become a real profit driver.

Thesis Risks

I think I’ve made a solid case for both the production and demand of the products, but the one thing that's really up in the wind is whether or not the 150 GWh per year estimate is truly reliable. Many bears often point to the past unreliability of Musk’s statements as a reason to not believe anything he says and discredit any projections made. However, one of the reasons that I believe this statement to be credible is the context in which it was made. This wasn’t a heat-of-the-moment tweet, this was information being presented at a shareholder meeting. It was part of a presentation that had likely been rehearsed many times before being presented and would have likely have to have been approved by the board of directors. My second point is that this is vital. Without this production ramp, Tesla will not have enough batteries to produce their vehicles. At face value this point may seem weak, but Tesla has practically staked its entire future on this production estimate and it would be quite illogical to do so without reasonable cause. Additionally, with no other battery production facilities announced yet, Gigafactory 1 remains the only place for Tesla to get its batteries for its American made cars (Gigafactory 3 not included) so it would need to be capable of fulfilling this estimate.

If this still doesn’t convince you of the legitimacy of the claim, my final point should. Take a look at what the initial scale of the project was meant to be -- 50 GWh annually. As I’ve already demonstrated, Tesla has proved its capabilities to move well past 50 GWh, especially with planned expansions taking place. Musk also has not changed the planned footprint or volume of the factory to compensate for this increased production and Tesla already is demonstrating the means to reach 50 GWh without close to a completed Gigafactory. However, it's fair to point out the 30% completion of Gigafactory 1 as a reason to discredit this claim. Thinking logically, 35 x 3.333…≈117, which is significantly lower than the required 150 GWh. But this calculation ignores electric motor production as well as new production efficiencies. I’ve already touched upon the new production efficiencies, but electric motor production may actually be an even larger factor in this argument. Electric motor production has never been a source of production bottlenecks and are produced alongside Tesla’s batteries at Gigafactory 1. Additionally, primarily because of the Tesla Semi, battery production will need to grow at a faster pace than motor production in order to meet production needs. The Tesla Semi requires four electric motors with an average battery pack of 600 kWh while the Model 3 and Model Y will average a 66.5 kWh battery pack with one to two motors each. The Semi will need one motor per 150 kWh of batteries while the Model 3 and Model Y need one every ~100 kWh. As Semi production is the single largest drain on battery supply, this ensures that as battery production increases, motor production will decrease relatively. So, with higher efficiency production lines, and, proportionally, more floor space dedicated to battery production, Gigafactory 1 actually has more than 70% growth in its battery production. With all of this considered, it seems that Tesla’s projection for 150 GWh at Gigafactory 1 is quite grounded in reality.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.