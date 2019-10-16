Pinduoduo: Identity Crisis Amid A Competitive Environment

We initiate on PDD with a BEARISH view a $20/share target, valuing the stock at 40x P/E and 2x EV/Sales on our 2020E estimates.

We are initiating on PinDuoDuo (PDD) with a BEARISH view and a $20/share target price based on 40x 2020E EPS.

We believe that PDD is increasingly facing an identity crisis as it looks to evolve from its historically lower-tier cities and low-income demographics to a more upper-income and higher-tier city that are largely dominated by Alibaba (BABA) and JD (JD).

By bringing in higher priced items (ie. iPhone) that are on par to those sold on BABA and JD, PDD is no longer positioned as a differentiated cost leader of “value-for-money” (ie. Cheap) online products. In addition, PDD’s lower-tier cities user penetration has largely peaked and much of the GMV growth will have to come from higher-tier cities in order for PDD to achieve sustained revenue growth. The challenge is that much of PDD’s products are of lower quality (ie. Cheap, counterfeit) that are not suitable for high-income earners of tier 1 and 2 cities and finding a competitive footing in these markets will be a key challenge. The most likely scenario is that PDD will eventually resort to lower-tier cities, where GMV/user is capped due to lower consumption and lower average selling price goods. This will ultimately impact PDD’s revenue trajectory and valuation, in our view.

More importantly, we believe that the increasing competition on PDD as both BABA and JD looking to expand aggressively into lower-tier cities will likely limit the company’s medium-term growth outlook. With BABA placing user acquisition a priority for its lower-tier city expansion, we believe that BABA could potentially get aggressive on discounts and merchant subsidies to win market share away from PDD. Additionally, PDD could also see incremental pressure from JD which is also looking to differentiate its service offering in the lower-tier region by leveraging its fast logistics services. Given PDD’s lower quality positioning, lack of a strong logistics infrastructure and smaller scale, we believe PDD could be positioned between a rock and a hard place as the two eCommerce giants move in.

Sell-side consensus remains bullish on PDD’s prospect but we remain cautious as we do not expect PDD to achieve material profitability in the near-term due to higher marketing spend as it 1) expands into new geographies that are dominated by BABA and JD, and 2) maintain its competitiveness in lower-tier cities where it is facing increasing competition from BABA and JD.

We value PDD by assigning a target multiple of 40x for 2020E EPS of $0.49/share (~RMB3.50/share vs. the consensus estimate of RMB4.55/share).

Consensus EPS estimate for 2020E ranges from as high as RMB12.84 by China Renaissance International, a small Chinese broker, to as low as RMB2.13/share by Everbright Securities, another Chinese broker that have limited track record covering the eCommerce space.

We are at the low-end of the consensus spectrum as we think consensus appears to be overly optimistic and that PDD’s focus towards profitability by lowering marketing expense is unlikely to succeed in light of the risks that we outlined above.

Source: company filings, author

Our target multiple of 40x earnings is based on the peer comparable multiple of 10x – 66x 2020E P/E. BABA and JD trade between 24x – 33x next year’s earnings while growing 20%-30% in revenue and 25%-30% in EPS.

PDD deserves a higher multiple as we estimate 53% revenue growth in revenue next year and achieving a slight profit compared with a loss last year.

Source: Bloomberg, author

Risks to our thesis include:

Successful penetration into upper-tier cities with comprehensive product offerings that result in sustained MAU growth.

Leverage its merchant and competitive positioning in lower-tier cities to fend off BABA and JD’s competitive pressure.

Replicate the social eCommerce model in other developed regions such as ASEAN where PDD could potentially become a global eCommerce player.

Enhance logistic services to deliver a better user experience that result in higher GMV.

Facing an Identity Crisis

PDD’s core business model was centered around selling value for the money products that are largely of lesser-known brands that offer comparable results but at a significant discount. However, in recent years, PDD has been aligning itself with well-known brands such as Walch, Yamaha, and Chow Tai Fook. In the recent 618 shopping festival, PDD partnered with iPhone distributors to sell genuine iPhones on its platform.

The logic is fairly simple: leverage PDD’s massive number of users to upsell them genuine and higher-priced items to drive GMV growth.

It is worth noting that PDD already has close to 500m annual active buyers and almost 350m MAUs.

Source: company filings, author

PDD’s large user base positions itself as the second largest eCommerce traffic source in China behind of BABA and ahead of JD.

Source: company filings, author

However, PDD’s engagement level has stagnated over the past few quarters and this is forcing PDD to seek a new source of revenue growth, specifically in urban areas and higher-tier cities.

Source: Quest Mobile, author

The issue with PDD selling more branded items are two folds:

First, PDD is no longer positioned as a value-for-money eCommerce platform that consumers turn to for affordable item, therefore losing touch with its core consumer base in the lower-tier cities that largely contributed to PDD’s success. Placing branded items on its platform is unlikely to connect with price-conscious consumers that PDD has historically catered to.

Second, PDD has little differentiation from BABA and JD that have historically focused on branded items and have deep merchant relationships that PDD is unlikely to rival. By selling branded items, PDD is unlikely to remain competitive compared with BABA and JD, and its checkered history with counterfeit goods does not give the consumer the confidence of buying branded products off PDD.

We think PDD’s strategic shift towards branded items places the company in a tough situation where it could potentially lose touch with its base consumers and unable to fully connect with the new consumers, which may ultimately reflect in downside surprise on GMV growth in the foreseeable future.

Competition Intensifying

In BABA’s latest investor day, it was evident that the company is becoming more aggressive on expanding into lower-tier cities. In order to take shares away from PDD, BABA will likely offer more aggressive discounts for the consumers and subsidies for the merchants. Sell-side consensus and investor expectation appear to suggest that China’s eCommerce landscape would be evenly divided with BABA and JD in tier 1 and 2 cities while PDD can safely be positioned in the lower-tier cities. But the reality is that BABA and JD’s entry into lower-tier cities will bring increased uncertainty for PDD as it will severely impact PDD’s profitability level (ie. Higher marketing expense) and revenue growth outlook (ie. GMV deceleration).

PDD already lags behind BABA and JD in terms of GMV/active buyer and we think this gap could potentially widen as BABA and JD leverage their ecosystem and logistics to differentiate in both product and service to compete against PDD.

Source: company filing, author

That said, we think near-term downside risk could come from the unpredictable nature of the marketing expense. We note that BABA’s focus on user growth in lower-tier regions will result in a higher cost for PDD to maintain its active buyer base. This year’s 618 promotion already resulted in RMB10bn in subsidies by PDD and the upcoming Double 11 shopping festival could result in a higher amount. Additionally, PDD’s push into tier 1 and 2 cities will naturally result in higher customer acquisition costs as it looks to attract users from rivals.

Source: company filing, author

Conclusion, we are bearish on PDD mainly due to:

Competitive positioning is becoming increasingly unclear in light of the strategic shift towards branded products. Competition from BABA and JD could result in higher than expected sales and marketing expenses that will be a drag on net profit. Consensus expectation on profitability appears overly optimistic which leaves room for a downside surprise.

Our target price of $20/sh values PDD at 40x 2020E EPS and around 2x EV/Sales.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.