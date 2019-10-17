Behind The Idea: Low ROIC And Poor Corporate Governance Put Safehold At Risk

This article was selected to be shared with PRO+ subscribers, who also got 7 days' exclusive access to Dane Bowler's original Top Idea on Safehold (NYSE:SAFE). Find out more about PRO+ here.

Seeking Alpha: Can you briefly summarize your bearish thesis for readers who may not have seen it yet?

Dane Bowler: Our bear thesis is that the low ROIC of ground lease properties does not cover the high cost structure of SAFE. A fairly egregious external management agreement is eating up far too high of a percentage of cash NOI. There does not seem to be enough left over for interest expense and dividends.

I believe the market is not seeing the problem due to the reported numbers of EPS and FFO using straight-line accounting. Based on straight-line rent, SAFE's earnings look reasonably good, but straight-line rent accounting wasn't designed for leases of this term. With a weighted average lease term of 72 years, cash rents are just over half of straight-line rents.

Using cash rent numbers, dividends are not covered, despite the dividend yield being less than 2%.

SA: To follow up, it seems the core issues supporting the short thesis are "structural" in that management can't or won't fix them - can you unpack this a bit?

DB: The root of the problem is that incremental investment is cash flow negative. Specifically, NOI from the new investments is less than the sum of dividends, interest expense, and management fees. The problem comes from both sides of the equation:

the NOI is lower than it would be for most REITs due to the ground lease model having low cap rates.

The management fees are fairly high due to a ramping fee structure as equity increases.

The combination of higher than normal costs and lower than normal ROIC makes SAFE less profitable with scale rather than more profitable.

This is a classic case of conflicting interests. The structure of the management agreement puts management's interests at odds with those of investors. Management can directly give themselves a raise by issuing equity and it follows that when someone can choose their own salary they choose as high as possible. Thus, SAFE is likely to issue equity as much as they can get away with and we have seen the beginnings of this with over $250mm already raised in 2019.

In order to justify raising more equity, the capital from the previous raise must be deployed. Thus, we are likely to see an acquisition spree. This has already begun with the NYC and Hawaii ground leases which have already fully deployed the latest round of equity.

SA: Has a 3% cap rate ever been considered attractive to begin with - much less lower as you suspect it has been recently? Or is this what happens if you are a "forced buyer" for lack of a better phrase?

DB: While I agree that SAFE is functionally a forced buyer due to financial incentives to management, the purchases they have made so far seem to be reasonably good deals.

I think the roughly 3% cash cap rates with 5-5.5% GAAP cap rates that SAFE is getting are quite desirable. These are truly stellar assets with about as low of risk as one can get. The fail case on a ground lease asset where the tenant stops paying rent is that SAFE gets to take over the asset. This means tenant default is often a profitable outcome and can even be better than the tenant paying rent in full.

I consider ground lease asset acquisitions at these cap rates to be significantly better than long-term Treasuries due to a modestly higher cash return plus the eventual accretion of the land ownership.

Low ROIC can be a fine investment when it also comes with low risk. The problem with the way SAFE is doing it is that they have paired the low ROIC investment with a high cost structure and that is not a good combination.

If there were an investment vehicle that allowed investors to invest directly in ground leases with little or no cost layered on, that would be a great investment in my opinion.

SA: Who is the natural shareholder base for SAFE or is the problem they don't have one (or it could change when the shareholder base puts the story together as you have)?

DB: There is a sizable natural shareholder base for a ground lease REIT. I think the asset class appeals to anyone with a focus on stability of dividend income and a long investment horizon. It is possible that some of the current investors in SAFE are in it for this reason and have not yet discovered the cash flow problems.

Unfortunately, I don't think SAFE works for this shareholder base. Given the cost structure of SAFE eating up essentially all of the cash flows from its properties, it lacks the dividend safety that this asset class should produce. As a result, it is unclear who the natural investors for SAFE specifically would be.

In a free market situation, I suspect there would have been a void in demand which may have caused the price to drop, but with iSTAR consuming the majority of the floating shares, the price has risen. Related party buying may be good for the price in the short term, but over the long haul, fundamentals take over and I see SAFE following the path of the RMR run companies as a perennial underperformer.

There are changes that could turn this into a good investment. If SAFE were to rewrite the management contract such that the cost structure improved with scale, they could grow into cash flow coverage of the dividend. 66% ownership by iSTAR makes the company essentially immune to activism, so there is no way to force them to rewrite the contract. It would have to be done independently as an act of genuine fiduciary responsibility.

Such an act is rare among REITs, but it has happened. There are instances of external managers forgiving fees (Gladstone Commercial), so this is a potential risk to shorting the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: 2nd Market Capital and its affiliated accounts are short SAFE.