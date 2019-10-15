Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs - The Benchmark Increased Its Price

The resumed trade talks between the U.S. and China returned the optimism on the market and helped some of the riskier assets to increase their prices.

Introduction

The closed-end funds from the high-yield sector significantly increased their prices over the past months. Currently, most of them are traded at positive Z-scores, which is an indication that they have lost most of their statistical edge. Still, they are traded at high discounts, but we are cautious when we select our positions due to the lack of statistical edge. For me, personally, I am in a waiting mode to see a statistical opportunity to review some of the funds.

The Benchmark

The market participants found optimism in the resumed trade talks between the U.S. and China. The market was hoping the two largest economies to reach at least a limited agreement on the trade deal. It seems that the negotiations are moving in a positive direction. The expectation for positive outcome helped some of the riskier asset classes to increase their prices as the appetite for higher yields is again on focus.

Over the past week, the main benchmark iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG), which we use to track the high-yield bonds, reported an increase of $0.34 per share and finished the Friday session at $86.77 per share.

Source: Barchart, iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bond iShares

Statistical Comparison And Spread Review Of The Sector

High-yield bonds are typically evaluated on the difference between their yield and the yield on the U.S. Treasury bond. High-yield spreads are used by investors and market analysts to evaluate the overall credit markets. Higher spreads indicate a higher default risk in junk bonds and can be a reflection of the overall corporate economy and/or a broader weakening of macroeconomic conditions. On a weekly basis, we notice a slight decrease of 0.02 bps.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts, US High Yield Master II Option-Adjusted Spread and US High Yield Master II Effective Yield

Below, you can find a statistical comparison between HYG and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). We observe a correlation between the two sectors of 0.79 points for the last 200-day period:

Source: Author's software

On the other hand, we have a statistical comparison between HYG and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY). There is definitely a stronger relationship between them for the last 200 days. As you see, it is 0.97 points.

Source: Author's software

The News

Source: Yahoo News, High Yield Closed-End Funds News

Several funds from the sector announced their regular dividends:

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc. (AIF) $0.1000 per common share.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH) $0.1482 per share.

Review Of High-Yield CEFs

Weekly % Changes In The Sector

Source: CEFConnect.com

1. Lowest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

A quiet week without a clear direction of movement for the closed-end funds which invest in high-yield bonds. From my perspective, it was expected to see cautious behavior from the market participants during the trade deal negotiations. The closed-end fund which reported a significant decrease in its price was Barings Participation Investors (MPV). Its price fell by 6.40%, but as I stated in my previous articles, MPV was overpriced and this change in its price is not so impressive. Just a week ago the premium of this CEF was 22.86% and it did not make sense to me to buy it when its brother Barings Corporate Investors (MCI) was traded at a lower premium and lower Z-score. On top of that, MCI has a higher current yield.

When I prepare my weekly analysis for the closed-end funds, I always include the Z-score as a statistical criterion which helps me to acquire a better grasp of the situation in the sector. If the funds are traded at very low Z-scores, it usually means I will be a more aggressive buyer and will try to take advantage of the statistical edge. Currently, most of the high-yield funds are traded at positive Z-score and we do not find so strong statistical logic to review them as potential "Long" candidates. Therefore, I am more cautious right now when I am entering into a position, and of course, the number of the shares which I take is smaller.

One of the funds which are still traded at a relatively low Z-score is the Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF). Its statistical parameter of 0.20 points is accompanied by a discount of 8.18%. We do have a yield on the price of 8.51% and yield on the net asset value of 7.82%. The current distribution is $0.0215 and it is paid on a monthly basis. Also, according to the latest earnings report, we have a positive earnings coverage ratio.

Source: CEFdata.com

2. Highest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The Z-score is also a very useful tool to identify which of the funds are statistically overpriced. Therefore, when we see some of the participants to be traded above 2.00 points Z-score without any significant fundamental reason, I always recommend to close this long positions and to reallocate your money. If the outlook of the sector gets worse, I will take "Short" positions in the funds with the highest statistical parameters. Currently, I do not see something which raises a red flag for me. None of the high-yield CEFs is traded at extremely high Z-score or premium. Definitely, I will not buy the First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD) at such a high Z-score, because I know that if there is a turbulence in the sector, this closed-end fund may be traded at a discount of around 18.00%.

Source: CEFdata.com

The average Z-score of the high-yield CEFs is 0.93 points. On a weekly basis, we find a decrease of 0.15 bps of the average value.

Source: CEFConnect.com

3. Biggest Discount:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The next factor, which I consider as important, is the spread between the net asset value and the price. Most of the funds are still trading at a discount and the period remains favorable to include some of them to your portfolio based on this criterion. No doubt, if you combine the attractive discount with relatively low Z-score, the chances for a capital gain are even higher.

The Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) continues to be one of the closed-end funds which have an average value of its Z-score. Still, trading at an attractive discount of 9.44%, this fund may catch your attention. The current yield is 8.88% and it has one of the most stable dividends in the sector. On top of this, the latest earnings per share were higher than the dividend which is a positive sign for the stability of the future payments.

Source: CEFdata.com

Most of the investments owned by this CEF are with rating "B." The portfolio is constructed by issuers located globally, but 81.6% of the assets are located in the United States. A brief overview of the investments shows that the portfolio is mainly comprised of corporate bonds and senior loans.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

The average discount/premium of the high-yield CEFs is -6.14%. Last week, the average spread between prices and net asset values was -5.66%.

Source: CEFConnect.com

4. Highest Premium:

Source: CEFConnect.com

From my perspective, the MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) is a risky investment at the levels. It is traded above its net asset value mainly because it offers a high current yield. It seems like the market participants do not take into consideration the fact that the earnings of the portfolio are below the required amount to cover the dividends. The earnings coverage ratio is only 56.92% which can have a very significant impact on the price very soon if we do not see some improvement in this value.

Source: CEFdata.com

Here is the full picture of the funds from the sector. Below, we have depicted their discount/premium and their Z-score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Above are the funds that outperformed their peers by return on net asset value for the past five years. The average return on NAV for that period is 5.51% for the sector. As you can see, most of the current yields on price and net asset value are higher than the historical ones. The situation seems justified because, last year, we saw two sharp declines in the prices of the funds.

6. Highest Distribution Rate:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Five funds offer yield on price above 9.00%. The average yield on the price for the sector is 8.37%, and the average yield on net asset value is 7.85%. We have already seen that most of the funds are trading at a discount, so this difference should not surprise us.

Source: CEFConnect.com

7. Lowest Effective Leverage:

Source: CEFConnect.com

We have two funds which are not leveraged and three which use leverage below 10%. The average leverage for the sector is 26.41%. Below, you can see the relationship between the effective leverage of the funds and their yield on net asset value.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Conclusion

The high-yield sector does not provide us with significant arbitrage opportunities at present. Most of the CEFs are trading at discounts, and it is difficult to find so many potential "Short" candidates. On the other hand, there are still interesting funds which provide us with an attractive valuation based on the discount, and we can review them as potential "Buy" candidates if their Z-scores are not too high. However, we should be careful when the situation in the market seems unstable and the riskier assets such as high-yield bonds, CEFs may be affected by the volatility.

Note: This article was originally published on October 13, 2019, and, as such, some figures and charts might not be entirely up to date.

