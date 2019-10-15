IPO Update: Phathom Pharmaceuticals Proposes IPO Terms

Phase 3 results won't be known until well into 2021; prospective IPO buyers should have a significant hold time frame.

PHAT's lead candidate is in-licensed from investor Takeda Pharma and has an extensive trial history that should de-risk the U.S. regulatory approval process considerably.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals intends to raise $150 million in an IPO of its common stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT) intends to raise $150 million from an IPO, per an S-1/A registration statement.

The company is advancing a drug treatment for GERD, a common gastrointestinal condition.

For life science investors with at least a 24-month hold time frame, the IPO may be worth considering.

Company & Technology

Buffalo Grove, Illinois-based Phathom was founded in 2018 to develop and commercialize new treatments for GI diseases.

Management is headed by President, CEO, and Treasurer David Socks, who has been with the firm since 2018 and has previously co-founded Incline Therapeutics, where he served as its President and COO.

In 2019, the firm changed its name to Phathom Pharmaceuticals as a result of the merger of the company with YamadaCo IIA.

The company’s lead drug candidate is ‘Vonoprazan’ is a potassium-competitive stomach acid blocker that inhibits acid secretion by competitively blocking potassium availability to hydrogen-potassium ATPase - a key enzyme responsible for the acidification of the stomach contents and the activation of the digestive enzyme pepsin.

Unlike traditional acid medication, such as proton pump inhibitors (PPIs), vonoprazan is longer-lasting, more resistant to acidic environments, and doesn’t require multiple courses of intake to complete the desired effect due to the inhibition of only functioning proton pumps, representing a potentially better alternative to the currently standardized therapies used for the management and treatment of acid-related GI diseases.

Vonoprazan was developed and commercialized by Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCPK:TKPHF) (NYSE:TAK) (TYO:4502) in Japan under the brand TAKECAB for patients suffering from gastric ulcer, duodenal ulcer, or reflux esophagitis, are undergoing a H. pylori treatment, or to prevent recurrence of gastric or duodenal ulcers during intake of low-dose aspirin or non-steroid anti-inflammatory medications. Source: Takeda

Phathom intends to initiate two pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in Q4 2019 - one for the treatment of erosive GERD, also known as erosive esophagitis, and a second for the treatment of H. pylori infection, with top-line data expected from both trials in 2021.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Source: Company registration statement

Management believes the company is in a position to leverage the clinical data from Takeda Pharmaceutical, including the results of 17 Phase 3 clinical trials, to advance its lead drug candidate through pivotal trials in the US and Europe.

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Market Study Report, citing data from a Global Info Research study, the global GI diseases market was valued at $33.6 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $35.3 billion by 2024.

This represents a CAGR of about 0.9% between 2019 and 2024.

The North American region accounts for the largest share of consumption of GI therapeutics, reaching 52% in 2015.

Major competitors that provide or are developing GI disease treatments include:

AstraZeneca (AZN)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Bayer

Pfizer (PFE)

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Teva (TLV:TEVA)

Perrigo (PRGO)

Boehringer Ingelheim

Purdue Pharma

Source: Sentieo

Financial Status

PHAT’s recent financial results are typical of clinical stage biopharma firms in that they feature no revenue and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with development costs for its drug pipeline.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ½ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2019, the company had $82.9 million in cash and $169.3 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

PHAT intends to sell 7.9 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $19.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $150 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price. This lack of typical investor support for a life science IPO is a negative signal to prospective IPO investors.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $431.3 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 30.52%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We intend to use approximately $100.0 million of the net proceeds from this offering to fund the clinical development of vonoprazan and the remainder for working capital and general corporate purposes, including pre-commercial activities. We may also use a portion of the remaining net proceeds and our existing cash and cash equivalents to in-license, acquire, or invest in complementary businesses, technologies, products or assets. However, we have no current commitments or obligations to do so. We believe, based on our current operating plan, that the net proceeds from this offering together with our existing cash and cash equivalents, will be sufficient to fund our operations for at least the next 24 months, although there can be no assurance in that regard. In particular, we expect that the net proceeds from this offering will allow us to complete our planned Phase 3 clinical trials of vonoprazan in the treatment of erosive esophagitis and H. pylori infection.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, Evercore ISI and Needham & Company.

Commentary

Phathom is seeking to use the IPO proceeds to push its lead program through to Phase 3 trial completion, presumably within the next 24 months.

It expects to publish Phase 3 results in 2021, so it is likely not until that time before a material stock catalyst would occur.

The market opportunity for GERD treatment is large but barely growing.

The firm’s primary commercial collaboration partner is Takeda, from whom it has in-licensed the primary technology and hopes to use its copious trial data history to speed US and EU approvals.

There are a number of competitive treatments for GERD in the market based on proton pump inhibitors [PPIs].

Management says its approach has a ‘differentiated mechanism of action from PPIs’ that enables it to ‘rapidly achieve target 24-hour acid suppression within two hours of a single dose, unlike PPIs that require three to five days to achieve stable acid suppression.’

As to valuation, management is asking investors to pay an enterprise value of approximately $431 million at IPO. This valuation is reasonable given the firm’s stage of development and the significant collaboration with Takeda and existing data history on its wide use outside the U.S.

For life science investors with at least a 24-month hold time frame, PHAT looks reasonably priced and has a high probability of success given the lead compound’s extensive use in ex-U.S. countries.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: October 24, 2019.

