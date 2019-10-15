U.S. Equities - More Downside Ahead

A similar fractal to the one that is occurring now has occurred in the S&P 500 many times in the past, and below I will discuss one such example.

I’ve repeatedly written about the Elliott Wave pattern suggestive of immediate downside in US equities. While we don’t profess by any stretch to having a crystal ball, unless and until the S&P 500 can take out its all-time high established last month, or in the case of the S&P 500 E-mini futures contract that was established in late July, the charts are bearish, and our expectations for the lower targets to be reached remains fully intact. Take out the high and we will revisit the alternative potentials, but regardless, we are viewing markets as poised for a selloff to occur in the coming 2-3 weeks. We have been steadfast in this view, and see nothing at this time to suggest otherwise.

By way of update to my prior articles on this subject, I will provide what seems to be the most reasonable Elliott Wave pattern to lower levels, with our expectation of a move down to the 2,773-2,682 price zone. Before doing so, allow me to opine for a moment on a similar fractal that occurred in the S&P 500 in late 2015, so that perhaps those who somehow imagine that price cannot follow through in a fashion I’m describing herein might better appreciate how this is not only possible, but probable. Fractals are patterns, and human behavior in respect to their decisions to buy and sell stocks is manifested into patterns. Elliott Wave analysis, with the use of Fibonacci mathematics, attempts to identify the most probable patterns in advance. Are they always correct? Of course not, as there truly is no crystal ball. However, what they do is enable the analyst to identify potentials in advance such that they can take short or long positions with reasonable risk to reward stop out parameters. Sometimes repeating fractals are virtually identical and other times similar, but under most circumstances they rhyme with each other. Below are three pictures. The first is a picture of the fractal leading up to a drop in the SPX in late 2015, labeled S&P 500 Late 2015 Leading up to a Drop. The next is the current fractal for the SPX labeled S&P Current Fractal. The third is what transpired in late 2015, labeled S&P 500 Late 2015 Follow Through.

S&P 500 Late 2015 Leading up to Drop

S&P 500 Current Fractal

S&P 500 Late 2015 Follow Through

I show these to simply illustrate that price can and does follow through, and to show the extreme similarity between the price pattern leading up to the drop in late 2015 to that of the current SPX posture. Again, unless and until the S&P 500 takes out its high, and based on numerous prior discussions I’ve had on the larger time frame indications of a topping pattern, this remains our primary expectation. IF and when the S&P can provide a sustained move higher, we will review alternatives.

Now allow me to review the current price structure. Refer to the S&P 500 E-mini Futures chart below. We are viewing the move down from the late July high as the initial A of (A), the bounce that occurred to a virtual double top, and what was a very slight new high in the S&P 500 itself, as a B of the initial (A). What comes next is a C of (A). The move off last month’s high best counts as a wave 1 of a diagonal C wave. Diagonals are famous for their 3-wave moves and high and extreme retracements. They are wave patterns consisting of indecision by market participants with a price bias that fails to broadcast to market participants that price is about to follow suit to that bias. In other words, the bias is rarely known with much confidence until after it occurs, not only leaving many bulls trapped, but leaving the bears behind as well.

S&P 500 E-mini Futures Contract Daily Chart

Next, see the S&P 500 E-mini Futures Contract 4 Hour Chart below. This furthers our expectation or a diagonal down to the 2,770-2,662 region. However, note that upon conclusion of the wave iii that wave iv bounces high. This again is classic market action for a diagonal, as once the iii completes, it gets all the bulls on board once again viewing the low as in, only to get the rug pulled out once more for a final wave v of (A) down to complete. Diagonals are notorious for their difficult price action, and complete reminiscent of indecision by market participants. It is no wonder with the present day pervasive uncertainties relating to all the news in the world that the markets have chosen a diagonal C wave as the most probable path to lower levels.

S&P 500 E-mini Futures Contract 144 Minute Chart

In conclusion, unless and until the S&P 500 can provide a sustained move over its all-time high, our expectation is for immediately lower levels in the coming 3 weeks. To see our larger time frame analysis, please refer to my recent series on the U.S. Equities Markets' Forthcoming 25% Correction.

Looking for detailed info on market opportunities; actionable entries and exits; Elliott Wave, Fibonacci, and Hurst Cycle counts? Check out my Marketplace Service, The Active Investor. Daily S&P, Gold, & Bitcoin analysis with easy to follow charts and videos.

Weekly in-depth analysis S&P 500, Metals, Bitcoin, Crude, Natural Gas, and US Dollar.

Active chat room

Start your free trial today. "Your charts are so clear, and so actionable, I really appreciate it." "This service is top notch!" "The analysis is so good and so clear that it keeps me in a SWAN mood."



Disclosure: I am/we are long SDS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.