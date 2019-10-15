Natural Gas: November To Start Off Colder Than Normal, Bullish For Prices

November contracts have upside to $2.45 and December should rise to $2.7/MMBtu.

We expect +114 Bcf for the week ending Oct 11. A build of +114 Bcf would be compared to the +81 Bcf five-year average and +81 Bcf last year.

November To Start Off Colder Than Normal, Bullish For Prices

Wow, what a difference a weekend makes. We went from bearish to bullish as the weather models went from neutral to bearish to very bullish. GFS-ENS, of course, continues to lead the way with much colder than normal weather.

Source: HFIRweather.com (for all your weather model map needs)

ECMWF-EPS also has now turned bullish in the back end, further supporting the cold front is going to intensify into the end of the month.

This has resulted in an early start to heating demand, which was contrary to previous assumptions. Because of what we are seeing on the weather front now, natural gas prices should continue to rise. November contracts have upside to $2.45 and December should rise to $2.7/MMBtu.

We have gone long UGAZ as a result.

In addition to the bullish weather outlook, we think positioning at the moment remains far too skewed to the bear side. The bears are correct that storage will remain ample and there's still a surplus today, but the issue is that of price. And given the situation we are seeing today, we think prices are undervalued and why we went long.

Now for December contracts to remain strong, weather models will need to remain bullish. So while the situation is fluid, we think there's good visibility into the end of the month.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UGAZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.