Alibaba: New Growth Drivers In A New Era

New Retail and International are two key near to medium-term drivers for BABA stock.

Our TP is at the low-end of the street as we believe near-term execution is likely to remain intact but eCommerce is facing maturity risk.

Jack Ma's departure from Alibaba (BABA) marks the end of an era for the company which capitalized on China's rising internet penetration, eCommerce adoption, and growing consumption in both the online and offline space.

BABA's next decade will unlikely be as easy as that of the previous decade given the market maturity and the growing competitive dynamic in both China and abroad. However, we are quite positive on BABA as we think it is one of the few Chinese companies that could potentially become a global player in its respective field.

That said, we are initiating on BABA with a BULLISH view and a $200 target price based on SOTP valuation, implying a 16% upside from current level. Worth noting that our TP is at the low-end of the street as we believe the upside is capped by a maturing domestic market and a competitive international market.

Our view is that the Chinese internet market is entering a phase of rapid maturity given the growing internet and mobile penetration. No longer can the Chinese internet giants rely on merely the rising internet user base for growth, but instead the winning formula could come from either or a combination of:

Product or service innovation. Creating a product or service that is difficult for the competition to mimic in a short period of time. For example, the first iPhone was way ahead of its competition in terms of both hardware and software, as well as user experience.

Creating a product or service that is difficult for the competition to mimic in a short period of time. For example, the first iPhone was way ahead of its competition in terms of both hardware and software, as well as user experience. Lower-tier cities penetration. Although much of the lower-tier cities in China are accustomed to the internet trends in China such as local advertising, mobile videos, eCommerce, and financial technology, the opportunity to ride on higher spending within these regions remains, although the runway may not be as long as the consensus believes. Pinduoduo (PDD) and ByteDance (private) appears to be winning in terms of winning the consumer wallet and time spend in lower-tier cities.

Although much of the lower-tier cities in China are accustomed to the internet trends in China such as local advertising, mobile videos, eCommerce, and financial technology, the opportunity to ride on higher spending within these regions remains, although the runway may not be as long as the consensus believes. Pinduoduo (PDD) and ByteDance (private) appears to be winning in terms of winning the consumer wallet and time spend in lower-tier cities. Globalization and overseas expansion. In light of a maturing internet user base and stabilization in consumption habits, Chinese internet companies that are pivoting to be a global player are better positioned in the long-run. The key to a global positioning relies on the product and service that are indifferent to a particular culture or geography. BABA's eCommerce business has no boundary which is why we believe that it is one of few Chinese companies that could be global. On the other hand, Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and Baidu (BIDU) offer very China-centric products which are part of the reason why we are bearish on Tencent's growth outlook (see: Tencent: The Ailing Penguin)

We like BABA as we think it has a more tightly integrated ecosystem spanning from eCommerce, new retail, cloud, consumer services, and fintech that allow the company to maintain its dominant market share in China. As such, we think BABA is able to leverage this ecosystem to expand further into lower-tier cities and challenge PDD and Meituan-Dianping's (OTCPK:MPNGY) leadership in these regions. Long-term speaking, we think BABA is positioned as one of few global Chinese technology companies as it leverages its brand and ecosystem to expand into ASEAN while gradually expanding its presence in the developed market via AliExpress.

We model core commerce business to maintain a 20-25% organic growth profile (excluding Cainiao, Eleme, and Intime) as both customer management revenue (CMR) and commission revenue to see incremental deceleration due to 1) user traffic maturity and stagnation of the paid clicks from a soft consumption environment, and 2) the shift towards direct sales model within Tmall Supermarket. Worth reminding investors that search feed accounts for a majority of the CMR revenue, but this segment is decelerating at a faster rate than feed revenue. With management not planning on increasing ad load on feeds, we believe that a 20-25% organic growth to be achievable.

New retail remains one of the most promising growth areas for BABA as we think it has all the available resources to execute on the digitization of offline retail by leveraging an internet ecosystem. Freshhippo, BABA's new retail offline concept, is getting solid traction around the country and its competitive positioning is well ahead of those brands rolled by the competition such as Tencent and JD (JD). Ongoing penetration in the core tier 1 and 2 cities will be a near-term priority for BABA while the long-term opportunity exists in lower-tier cities. Meanwhile, Tmall Supermarket is also gaining traction as an online supermarket. Collaboration with Sun Art could potentially lower procurement cost and enhance delivery efficiency given Sun Art's offline network.

We consider international to be the second-most promising opportunity for BABA driven by the new focus in Lazada and Trendyol. While BABA could leverage its logistics and local last-mile partners on execution, we are concerned about the local competitive landscape with Tokopedia, Shopee, and Bukalapak that have a much larger scale in terms of user traffic. We think a near-term 30% CAGR is achievable, but we stress that BABA needs to divert more resources on its global eCommerce business to find the next growth driver given the maturity of the Chinese market.

Local service such as food delivery will be an ongoing battle with Meituan-Dianping. Although the competitive dynamic of the two has been rational over the past year, we expect the two delivery giants to resume a period of aggressive promotion and discounts as BABA shifts to lower-tier cities, where Meituan-Dianping has a marginal lead in terms of market share.

Finally, on cloud, we are less worried about this segment as we think Alicloud will retain its competitive positioning in China's cloud market along with Huawei. We model a 50% CAGR in the next three years as BABA makes inroads across a number of sectors by leveraging its proven track record in the IaaS, SaaS, and PaaS segments.

SOTP values BABA at $200/share, 16% implied upside from the current level

Given BABA's diverse business segment, we think SOTP is a more rational valuation methodology. Similar to our valuation conducted on Tencent, we value BABA's core business and investment separately.

For the core business, we classify it into 8 different segments using EV/Revenue target multiple. We model a high and a low multiple with the final value derived by the mid-point of the two.

We applied a 5-8x EV/sales multiple for the retail business as we comp its CMR and commission business against global peers such as Facebook (FB), Google (GOOGL), and Amazon (AMZN) that share similar growth profile to derive an $87/share value.

For the new retail segment, we derive a $31/share value based on 6-8x EV/Sales as we expect existing stores to see accelerated revenue growth due to tighter online/offline integration as well as greater focus on Tier 1 and 2 cities. The target multiple of 6-8x is also reasonable as it is in-line with some of the other online grocery retailers such as Ocado that is trading at 5x forward EV/sales. Given Freshhippo's higher growth outlook, a higher valuation multiple is justified in our view.

For BABA's Youku division, we largely comp it against iQIYI (IQ) at 2-3x EV/sales. Given that Tencent Video and iQIYI largely dominate China's online video market, we think achieving a similar multiple would be reasonable as BABA can cross-sell many of Youku's products within its ecosystem.

Finally, we apply an 8-10x forward EV/sales multiple on cloud, a two-turn multiple higher than global SaaS peer of Salesforce (CRM), Splunk (SPLK), Medallia (MDLA) and Workday (WDAY) that trade between 8x and 10x.

For BABA's core business, we derive a value between $144/share and $214/share. Taking the mid-point result in $171/share.

Source: Company filings, author

We then organized BABA's investments into several large categories to give investors a holistic view of how BABA is potentially looking to evolve its ecosystem in the long-run. Clearly, fintech, logistics, media, retail, and IT services are the key focus.

Of the $34/share investment value we derived, $20/share belongs to fintech, of which $19/share come from Ant Financial.

Logistics is another key investment area for BABA as it looks to lower the time of delivery to 3 days anywhere in the world. Given that much of the eCommerce user experience on the product side can be commoditized and lack material differentiation, an edge in logistics is a key differentiator as consumers are becoming increasingly demanding on how soon they can have their product.

BABA's media investments largely focus on achieving content differentiation for Youku. Alibaba Pictures and Wanda Film have yet to create any global blockbuster titles given their film portfolio has rather checkered history. We note that while Ali Pictures has done well with Mission Impossible franchise with 7-8/10 ratings, the latest Gemini Man is rather poor with a 5.5/10 rating per IMDB. That said, clearly, the Chinese studios have a lot to work on when it comes to creating a global film IP.

Finally, we estimate that BABA's retail investment worth roughly $2/share, factoring in Sanjiang, Sun Art, and Suning stake, while Alibaba Health (~$1.9/share) and telecom and IT services ($1.15/share) round out the rest.

Source: Company filings, author

We add our valuation of BABA's core business and its investments to derive a total value of $210/share. However, given BABA's investment portfolio, a conglomerate discount is necessary to property value the stock and such discount depends on the geography and the degree of control the company has over its invested companies. In the case with BABA, we think the company has tighter control over its investments as each investment piece is designed to fit in the overall BABA ecosystem compared with its rival Tencent which typically takes a laisser-faire approach on its investments.

Consensus sell-side analysis applies a standardized 10% discount on the valuation, but we think that BABA's tighter grip over its investment deserves a lower discount, hence we applied a 5% discount. Worth noting that for Tencent that has almost no oversight on its investments, we applied a 20% conglomerate discount.

Post conglomerate discount, we derived a target of $200/share, or 16% upside from the current level.

Source: Company filings, author

Consensus target price is currently at $220/share, which we find to be aggressive, and we think part of the reason could be from:

Optimistic CMR revenue forecast due to higher CPC and paid click/user assumptions which result in higher CMR revenue for 2019 and 2020. Overvaluation of New Retail and Cainiao logistics as consensus may have applied an 8-10x multiple (vs. ours at 6-8x for New Retail and 1.5x-3.5x for Cainiao) on higher FreshHippo revenue and higher parcel volume for Cainiao. Higher assumption of local services due to lower subsidy environment and penetration into lower-tier cities. Higher cloud target multiple of 10x EV/Sales vs. ours at 9x.

Core eCommerce facing maturity

BABA's core eCommerce business is facing market maturity as China's eCommerce penetration as percentage of total retail sales has been stagnant over the past year given that eCommerce is becoming well penetrated in both the higher- and the lower-tier cities.

Although BABA continues to grow its MAU operating metrics which stood at 755m last quarter growing at +19% YoY, mobile GMV per MAU was largely flat and grew sub 1% YoY in what we consider is one of the key signals for market maturity.

Source: Company filings, author

Additionally, MAU/Active Buyer, a measurement on engagement level, has largely remained stagnant since 3QFY17, having gradually increased from ~50% in 2QFY14 to its peak at 111% in 3QFY17. Since peak, this metric has remained between 110% and 113%, suggesting the engagement level has largely peaked.

Source: Company filings, author

Given the maturing operating metrics in MAU and engagement, we derived that the amount of clicks has also matured over the past few years.

Calculating the number of clicks involves some assumptions and simple calculations. We assume that the CPC is between RMB0.70 and RMB0.90, and dividing this number by the CMR revenue results in the number of clicks.

When we divide the number of clicks to calculate clicks per active buyer, we see the derived click rate has largely decelerated and remains stagnant in the most recent quarter.

Source: Company filings, author

In short, stagnating clicks will likely impact the CMR revenue growth as we stated earlier in the report, and we have modeled it appropriately as our current CMR revenue is largely driven by incremental MAU growth that resulted in higher total paid clicks.

As for the commission revenue, we believe a 20% growth is achievable mainly due to stable GMV growth and marginal decline in take-rate (i.e. 20bps/quarter) as Tmall supermarket shifts towards direct sales.

Source: Company filings, author

New Retail Becoming A Critical Driver

In light of a maturing eCommerce, offline commerce will be the next battleground for BABA. As of September, BABA has 171 Freshhippo stores across 22 cities in China and serving roughly 20m active buyers with around 60% retention rate.

Source: Company filings

Freshippo is currently catered to mostly white-collar individuals that are 25-40 years old that are predominately female and have an annual income of RMB270k+. That said, this kind of demographic currently exists mostly in China's tier 1 and some more established tier 2 cities, which will be BABA's near-term focus market.

A few focus areas which we think will be critical for Freshippo to sustain its competitive advantage relative to those created by Tencent and JD.

First, maintaining product quality via direct procurement. For any grocery chain, quality matters the most, which is why BABA has built rural agricultural capabilities with Rural Taobao to optimize supply chain while lowering cost. Five key focus categories are seafood, fruit, meat & dairy, rice, oil, and vegetables. So far, there are 483 direct agricultural product sources, and we can expect more to come in the coming year.

Source: Company filings

Second, invest in private labels to enhance margin. Similar to private labels in the US, Freshippo private label has a higher margin compared with branded products and winning the mindshare of the consumers will be important for BABA to achieve higher margin and market share in new retail. Notably, Freshippo has already gained good traction in the ready-to-serve category as >90% of the Freshippo customers bought into this category, followed by bakery and vegetable. Although meat, dairy, and seafood are latter in the pecking order, Freshippo is gradually making inroads within consumers on soymilk, frozen shrimp, and beef sourced from New Zealand.

Private label penetration in China remains low relative to that in the US, and we think it is possible for Freshippo to create its own successful private label similar to Costco's Kirkland brand that could gain bigger traction.

Source: Company filings

Third, promote frictionless payment to drive rapid checkout and seamless user experience. China's payment market is maturing given that merchant penetration and mobile wallet penetration is approaching peak which necessitates higher transaction volume per user to maintain the current growth trajectory.

Although the QR code has allowed China to convert into a cashless society, the process of taking out one's phone, open an app and scan a QR code is still not optimal. Neutralizing this friction so that a mere scan of a consumer's face to finalize the transaction is the standard that both Ant and Tencent are striving for. The frictionless transaction allows for a more rapid checkout and potentially higher transaction per user. Perfecting this technology at Freshippo will be necessary to drive sustained per store sales growth in the foreseeable future.

International growth facing competitive pressure

The maturing domestic Chinese eCommerce market is also making international eCommerce to be another critical driver to support BABA's future valuation. However, we note that competition across ASEAN is becoming more intensified, per a study by iPrice.

Notably, Shopee has overtaken Lazada in terms of desktop and mobile visitors. As for 2Q19, Shopee has a combined regional visitor of 200m vs. Lazada's 174m.

Source: iPrice

Although Lazada maintained its leadership in active users in the Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore, Shopee app has the most MAU and is most downloaded in the region.

Source: iPrice

Part of Shopee's success could be driven by smart execution on user engagement by adding events in the app to encourage users to buy and sell items. Events included music and sports entertainment shows featuring pop culture celebrities.

Given the competitive dynamic in ASEAN and potentially more new entrants expanding in the region, such as the case with Amazon launching a bigger local online store in Singapore, we think the battle in ASEAN could intensify, which is why we assign a lower international multiple compared with consensus.

In conclusion, we are bullish on BABA given its near-term execution but assign a lower upside compared with consensus as we believe a combination of a maturing domestic market and a competitive international market will likely keep the valuation in check. Our $200 SOTP target price values BABA at 20x FY2021E EPS compared with the consensus 25x target EPS.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.