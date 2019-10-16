Exceptionally Low-Priced 11% Yield From Macerich

Dividend coverage is extremely tight, but much better than many investors are lead to believe.

You may be asking yourself:

Why are some analysts so different in the numbers they come to?

Public research articles built using popular programs to pull data are relying on incomplete information. The gap between their data and accurate data is very material.

We put in the time to pull the accurate data, which supports our thesis. If you're using a program designed to pull financial data on thousands of stocks, you most likely have inaccurate data on Macerich (MAC). As we will demonstrate, that can have a huge impact on your analysis. It isn't just MAC though. You'll have inaccurate data on every REIT with joint ventures. How common are joint ventures? The majority of REITs have them. So your data isn't just wrong on MAC, it is wrong on a major portion of the REIT universe.

Myths and truths about mall REITs

Many investors believe that mall REITs are dying. Some certainly are under terrible pressure. It's also fair to say that a substantial portion of malls within America are becoming obsolete. Many will be returned to lenders when their mortgages are up. Those are true facts.

On the other hand, there are some false ideas that need correcting. One is that Macerich’s revenue per share is plunging. That’s a very scary concept. If revenue per share were declining rapidly, how could the mall REIT survive? Such a scenario is terrifying to investors.

If you simply chart MAC’s revenue per share with readily-available tools, you’ll see a disturbing fall. The drop in revenue per share is a mirage, created by joint venture accounting. We have not seen any computer programs so far which are able to accurately retrieve all of the relevant data for joint ventures.

We own shares in Simon Property Group (SPG), Macerich, and Taubman Centers (TCO) because they trade at such low prices. Headwinds exist for the sector and investors should maintain diversification, but the market is wrong to assign such low prices.

Pro Rata

What does “Pro Rata” mean?

A Pro Rata number is one that has been adjusted to accurately include the impact of joint ventures.

A “Pro Rata” metric reports the most useful numbers for investors.

We cannot emphasize this point enough. The Pro Rata numbers are adjusted to correctly reflect the entire positions. The charts we will provide are built on the Pro Rata numbers. We retrieved all the information manually and built the charts internally. After our charts, we will provide several images from MAC’s presentations and supplementals, with additional commentary written into the images.

Annual revenue at MAC

The following chart breaks down the revenue per share over the last four fiscal years:

We can see that revenue decreased slightly in 2018. It wasn’t much, but it did decrease. If you’ve followed the general level of concern around MAC, you probably would’ve expected a much larger drop.

Annual operating expenses at MAC

We lumped MAC’s operating expenses together. We’re excluding depreciation and amortization. FFO (Funds from Operations) also excludes depreciation and amortization. FFO is like earnings for an equity REIT. We’re also excluding interest expense because we want to focus on the performance of the REIT, not the financing.

The following chart breaks down the operating expenses over the last four fiscal years:

You may notice that they correlate strongly with the values recorded for revenues. It’s uncanny! The two are heavily correlated since they are both related to the property owned by the REIT.

Revenue minus operating expenses

If we subtract the operating expenses from the revenue, we can see how much revenue is left. This revenue can be used for:

Major maintenance projects Development projects Paying interest Paying dividends

Each of those categories is important, though development takes a backseat when the expected profits are lower.

The following chart breaks down those values:

That’s exceptionally steady! From 2016 through 2018 the value ranged between $5.73 and $5.76 per share. When we look at this way, it's easy to say that MAC hasn’t been growing or shrinking by very much.

What about 2019?

MAC’s latest financial statements were for Q2 2019. We built the same tables and charts to evaluate the numbers from the first half of 2018 and the first half of 2019.

Revenue per share:

It looks like revenue is taking a beating. Maybe the malls are dying narrative is only becoming true in 2019? We’d better look to the operating expenses to see if they can offset the decline in revenue. Revenue was down by $.14 per share. How much did operating expenses fall?

Operating expenses per share:

Operating expenses fell by $.15 per share. Is that more than $.14? Yes, it is!

Does that mean that revenue net of operating expenses might actually be up slightly?

Revenue net of operating expenses:

It is! Revenue minus operating expenses is slightly higher in the first half of 2019 than in the first half of 2018.

Why wasn’t revenue growing faster?

The simple answer is that Macerich was getting rid of terrible properties. They owned quite a few malls we would consider “low-quality stinkers.” They sold several of them with some of the transactions occurring during our 2015 to 2018 measurement period:

Source: MAC presentation

Remember that low-quality malls aren’t worth much. The easiest way for a company to inflate its revenue would be to buy low-quality malls. Instead of buying them, MAC was selling them. That drags their revenue lower.

Ditching weak malls drives sales per square foot

Macerich likes to highlight the growth in tenant sales per square foot and rent per square foot. Both metrics are helpful:

Source: MAC presentation

By selling off their lower-quality properties, MAC has been transitioning to a higher quality portfolio. They haven’t removed every single weak property, but the average quality improved substantially. This growth came from a combination of selling their weakest properties and enhancing their better properties. Neither would’ve got the job done alone.

Occupancy

Perhaps MAC is dying because its properties are vacant? Maybe sales per square foot is propped up by the three remaining tenants inside an otherwise desolate mall? No, that isn’t the case either:

Source: MAC presentation

Occupancy has declined during 2019. It’s fallen to 94.1% at the end of Q2 2019, which seems like a huge drop from 95.4%. Except part of that impact is seasonal. At the end of Q2 2018, occupancy was 94.3%. Year-over-year, occupancy was down 0.2%. For reference, .2% is a very small movement.

Yet many investors believe that occupancy is plunging. Perhaps it's because they keep seeing those headlines. Let’s compare two stories concerning malls in a side-by-side view:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Marel’s article is actually exceptional. It’s worth checking out. Marel highlights occupancy rates across several mall REITs and provides legitimately useful information. The most important point is that using vacancy across malls is not a good indicator of vacancy across high-quality malls such as those owned by Simon Property Group (SPG), MAC, and Taubman Centers (TCO).

Leasing

Perhaps the issue is that leasing efforts are dreadful? Maybe MAC isn’t able to sign any new leases? That isn’t the case either. The last 12 months have seen exceptionally high volumes of leases signed:

Source: MAC presentation

Since the news tells us that there is zero demand for retail, they must’ve slashed their asking prices, right? Not quite. Instead, they raised rents:

Source: MAC presentation

Occupancy is only slightly lower, leasing volume is higher, and rents are still growing. So what else could it be?

Are margins getting worse?

MAC’s margins are the best they’ve been:

Source: MAC presentation

Is the problem NAV?

MAC finally took a step that more REITs should take. They provided consensus NAV (net asset value, a measure of the private party value of assets minus liabilities) per share within their presentation.

Source: MAC presentation

What about the headwinds to the sector?

There are still some major headwinds that exist. The most notable one is that mall REITs are spending more capital on redeveloping their properties to replace vacant anchors and other bankrupt stores. That's a significant cash outflow. MAC’s management has indicated that they expect to fund a large portion of these redevelopments by refinancing their malls as the mortgages end. Contrary to popular belief, the value of many of those malls increased. Lenders are still willing to offer competitive loans with the mall as collateral:

Source: MAC presentation

What's MAC using that cash for?

When a REIT is taking out that much debt, you would like to know where they are spending it. Let’s look at some of those uses:

Source: MAC presentation

Leverage

We would prefer lower leverage and MAC’s management finally seems to agree. They provided a slide showing the expected reduction in leverage over the next few years in a scenario with no acquisitions or dispositions:

Source: MAC presentation

Management also identified that they are looking to sell a joint venture interest in some of their properties. They said so very clearly on the Q2 2019 conference call:

Since MAC wants to invest in redevelopment of their properties, we think selling a JV interest in some assets is very prudent. If MAC took out new debt to redevelop properties without selling anything, it would increase leverage.

We would like to see MAC structure these transactions in a manner where the positions remain consolidated on the financial statements.

Why? Because it keeps the revenue on the income statement. In our experience, REIT executives may often overestimate the financial expertise of investors. They are not prone to think that investors would actually rely on the incomplete data provided by most software systems.

Implications

The mall REITs are still under pressure. Bankruptcies from tenants are still a significant headwind. However, investors should know that revenue per share has been fairly steady. If we look at revenue net of operating expenses, it has been exceptionally steady for MAC. While we would love to see lower leverage throughout the mall REIT sector, we understand that the mall REITs own rather illiquid assets. With illiquid assets, it takes more time to increase or decrease leverage.

There aren’t large portfolios of malls trading every day. When they can’t get a reasonable bid for the assets, it makes sense for them to continue holding it.

When a mall REIT does succeed in selling properties, it lowers its revenues. Operating expenses decline, but revenue declines more. That decrease in revenue reinforces the current panic around mall REITs. Even if FFO (Funds From Operations, the main earnings metric for equity REITs) does not decrease, the dip in revenue can create a negative perception.

By all accounts, the weaker quality properties are in trouble. However, higher-quality properties are still performing. MAC’s portfolio is mainly built upon higher-quality properties.

Does the board of directors support MAC shareholders?

A REIT with great properties can still be severely damaged by a bad board of directors. We consider the quality of management when evaluating REITs. The quality of management has improved materially, in our view:

Source: MAC presentation

What else would help?

Besides a resurgence in retail leasing or redevelopment of vacant anchor spaces to apartments/hotels, some simple accounting clarifications might help. If all REITs published a supplementary document that adjusted for joint ventures, it would improve transparency.

What would that kind of document look like? Something like this:

Source: MAC’s 2015 10-K

Why doesn't MAC provide that table?

We love that table. It provides all the relevant information about the income for the REIT in a readily-accessible format. So we did the logical thing. We picked up the phone and called MAC to ask them to resume publishing the table.

Investor relations told us that the SEC will no longer permit companies to include the proportional consolidation within their supplemental documents. They said they would love to include the table because it reduces investor confusion and makes their job much easier. They simply aren't allowed to do it.

To be clear, they are permitted to provide some information and they do provide that information. However, they aren't allowed to provide the full table designed for easy use by analysts and investors.

When is no growth OK?

MAC currently trades around 7.77x consensus forecast for 2019 FFO per share ($3.56). Guidance is for a range of $3.50 to $3.58, so that consensus estimate looks reasonable.

Do companies with relatively flat earnings usually trade at less than 8x earnings? Not usually.

We also can use the consensus analyst estimate for Analyst AFFO. Analyst AFFO deducts the estimated annual cost of major maintenance projects. That would give us a value of $2.94 per share and a multiple of 9.08x.

Dividend coverage

The current annual rate for the dividend is $3.00 per share. That’s a hair above the estimates for Analyst AFFO. It's a significant concern for MAC because we would like to see a much stronger coverage ratio. However, a 98% coverage ratio is better than we might expect with a dividend yield of 10.91%. Yes, there's certainly risk. We’ve reflected this with our risk rating of 3.

It isn’t as risky as shares we’ve rated 4 or 5. Many analysts still refer to those higher-risk shares as “safe” investments.

Upside

The upside for MAC is the possibility for MAC’s share price to move back toward a normal multiple of FFO or Analyst AFFO. Using FFO per share, Taubman (TCO) provided a chart showing the 10-year average multiples for the high-quality mall REITs:

The average multiple for MAC across that 10-year period, which includes the great recession, was 15.4x. Today’s multiple is a little below 7.8x. That means today’s price is about half the average multiple we had witnessed.

What if we use estimates for 2020? We built a chart with the multiples using the 2020 consensus estimates and included it below. It compares MAC with SPG and TCO:

Source: The REIT Forum

If we use the 2020 estimates, the multiple would be 7.62x, rather than being just under 7.8x.

If MAC were to trade at their prior average multiple of 15.4x, it would involve the share price doubling. Do they deserve to trade at 15.4x FFO? Probably not, given the headwinds facing the retail sector. However, they probably deserve a multiple much better than 8x.

If shares moved to trade at 11.5x forward FFO (that’s the 2020 estimate of $3.61), that would imply a share price of $41.55. That also would represent 49.6% upside to the price, before counting anything for the 10.9% dividend yield.

Does $41.55 seem unreasonable? Remember that the consensus estimate for NAV was $58. If shares rallied to $41.55, they would still only be trading at 71.6% of consensus NAV. Projecting that an internally managed REIT with excellent economies of scale should be able to trade within 29% of their NAV seems pretty reasonable.

Conclusion

Contrary to popular opinion, MAC’s revenue per share is not plunging. Investors were looking at partial data regarding revenue. They were not seeing the revenue from joint ventures. Unfortunately, this can be extremely common. When there's already a negative narrative around the sector, few investors want to dig deeper into the numbers. When we dig deeper, we see that the REIT’s operating metrics are relatively flat. In some areas they are dipping slightly, but they are not plunging anywhere.

We find a mall REIT tossed to the side by a very powerful narrative. We find an exceptionally low share price that more than offsets the headwinds facing the industry. We find shares trading at about half of their prior historical average valuations. We find revenue isn’t plunging but is slightly dipping. We find reductions to operation expenses have offset the decline in revenue. We find many expansions underway designed to incorporate alternative uses such as housing, hotels, and office space.

We don’t “like” malls. We don’t want to buy them at NAV. We wouldn’t pay $58. Shares don’t cost $58. We don’t have to ask if we would pay $58.

We have to ask if shares are worth more than about $28? We believe they are. Despite the cash flows being just shy of dividend coverage and a risk rating of 3, shares are very cheap by any traditional metric. Whether we use price-to-FFO, price-to-NAV, or dividend yield, MAC looks cheap.

