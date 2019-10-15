Netflix Earnings Preview

The Black Godfather. Source: Indiewire

Netflix (NFLX) reports quarterly earnings October 15th. Analysts expect revenue of $5.25 billion and EPS of $1.04. The revenue estimate implies 7% growth sequentially. Investors should focus on the following key items.

Volatility In Subscriber Growth

Netflix subscriber growth over the past few years has been awe-inspiring. Subscriber growth meant the company was taking viewers from traditional media outlets. It also helped give investors comfort that Netflix had a sustainable business model. The company has passed every test and jumped every major hurdle with flying colors. When investors questioned whether Netflix could deliver programming on par with premium cable, the company went out and garnered critical acclaim for original programming.

The newest hurdle is coming up with the funding to pay for this content. For the first half of 2019, the company's content streaming costs were an additional $6.3 billion. Content boss Ted Sarandos has asked film and TV executives to be more efficient pursuant to content spending. Studious are great at spending money; now Netflix needs tot rein in such costs. I thought the prudent play would have been to raise equity while the equity markets were hot. However, management decided to raise subscriber fees instead.

I thought the increase in subscriber fees was also a sound strategy. After all, Netflix's monthly subscriber fees were well below the cost of premium cable. Its content was just as addictive; therefore, subscribers were likely willing to pay up for it. In Q2 2019, I estimated Netflix's average monthly revenue per domestic subscriber was around $12.74, up 12% Y/Y. Last quarter, the company added 2.7 million total new subscribers, less than the 5 million expected. NFLX sold off violently on the news. In Q3, management expects to add 7 million net subscribers:

For the third quarter, Netflix projects 7 million net adds, which would be not only a sharp sequential improvement, but also ahead of the 6.1 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Management blamed the content lineup for the subscriber miss. However, it is likely too early to tell. There are several moving pieces to the business and the story. It could be too early to tell how many subscribers fell off due to the hike in subscribers. There is also additional competition from Disney (DIS) and Apple (AAPL) which are offering their own streaming services. I am particularly concerned about Apple which is launching Apple TV+ in early November. The service is expected to be priced at $5 per month, less than half the price of Netflix.

Apple has the distribution muscle and potentially the star power to offer strong content out of the gate. Oprah Winfrey is expected to interview famed author Ta-Nehisi Coates on November 1st pursuant to a partnership between Oprah's Book Club and Apple TV+. Apple likely has the bandwidth to partner with superstar entertainers and musicians to create vibrant, must-see content. In my opinion, Apple TV+ could provide a formidable threat to Netflix.

Cash Burn

The silver lining for Netflix is that revenue, average monthly revenue, and EBITDA continued to grow. Revenue and EBITDA both grew Y/Y by double digits. They were both likely amplified by the increase in average monthly streaming revenue.

However, free cash flow ("FCF") continued to decline; Q2 FCF was -$594 million. Netflix raised $2.2 billion of new debt to fund its growing content costs and cash burn. Total debt and content costs (on and off-balance sheet) of $31 billion equated to 2.8x run-rate EBITDA (first half 2019 EBITDA annualized). Both Disney and Apple are better capitalized than Netflix. Disney has a library of content it provide to its fledgling stream service. I believe the presence of Apple TV+ could create a scenario where more capital is chasing a limited pool of new content providers. This could cause content costs to spike, amplifying Netflix's cash burn.

Apple has $94 billion of cash and securities, while Netflix has less than $2 billion of cash on hand. If it comes down to a battle of the balance sheets, then the advantage goes to Apple. Management will likely brace NFLX investors for this scenario on the Q3 earnings call.

Conclusion

Several things have to go well for NFLX to rise post-earnings. The company must meet its subscriber numbers, its cash burn cannot disappoint and management must give a solid outlook for future earnings. I doubt each of these hurdles will be met. NFLX is down Y/Y by double digits and will likely fall further. Sell NFLX.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.