Don't Ignore OPEC

Another month, another update from OPEC. Unlike in prior months, though, the group, in its Monthly Oil Report, gave market participants their first look into just how bad the Saudi oil disruption last month was. While this will prove to be a short-term impact on the global oil market, even if you adjust for this the picture, according to OPEC’s data, is quite bullish for long-oriented investors in this space. The only key, at this point, seems to be to wait out the rampant pessimism affecting the markets, but if current trends persist, we may not need to wait too long for that to end.

OPEC production tanked

During the month of September, daily oil production from OPEC fell impressively. In the image below, you can see a breakdown, over the past three months, as well as covering other time frames, for each nation included in the group. The biggest drop, it should be mentioned, came from Saudi Arabia, which saw its oil production average only 8.564 million barrels per day for the month. This represents a decline of 1.28 million barrels per day compared to the 9.844 million barrels per day seen just one month earlier. Truth be told, their September figure was higher than anticipated. After all, the militant strikes against the nation’s oil assets occurred around halfway through the month and supposedly took out as much as 5.7 million barrels of crude production per day. The Saudis have been hard at work restoring their production capacity and were rumored to have most of it completed by around the end of the month, but it’s still shocking to see such a small change month-over-month.

*Taken from OPEC

Saudi Arabia wasn’t the only nation to report production decreases during September. According to OPEC’s own figures, Venezuela’s output fell 83 thousand barrels per day from 727 thousand barrels per day to 644 thousand. Right behind it with a 61 thousand barrels per day drop was Iraq. Other noteworthy production decreases came from Iran, with a drop of 34 thousand barrels per day, and Nigeria, which saw output fall 16 thousand barrels per day. The only major increase came from Libya, which saw its output climb 104 thousand barrels per day to 1.164 million barrels per day.

As a result of these changes, the sum of output from OPEC for September was 28.491 million barrels per day. This represents a decline of 1.318 million barrels per day over the 29.809 million barrels per day seen in August. While this is a great sign for oil bulls, we shouldn’t get used to this since Saudi production is recovering and will continue to recover. Adjusted for their output issue, production from the group would have only dropped by 38 thousand barrels per day.

The picture is looking up

In the two tables below, you can see production and consumption estimates from OPEC for the world for not only this year but next year as well. According to their math, demand exceeded supply in the third quarter of this year, on a preliminary basis, to the tune of 2.51 million barrels per day. This was due to the regular surge in demand seen from the second quarter to third quarter that is typical in most years, but can also be chalked up, in part, to the disruption in Saudi Arabia. Not shown is what happens if you adjust for this by removing the lost barrels caused by the outage. In that case, the excess demand would have totaled 2.09 million barrels per day instead. Averaging this adjusted figure out, assuming that adjusted third-quarter production remains the norm for oil output from the group in perpetuity, and assuming that all other estimates provided by the group are accurate, things get really interesting moving forward.

*Taken from OPEC

*Taken from OPEC

As you can see in the table below, under these scenarios, the situation for 2019 should end up being incredibly bullish. Despite an aggregate global inventory build implied for the first quarter of this year of 35.10 million barrels, we should see global inventories drop this year by 313.04 million barrels. Next year, the picture isn’t quite so nice, with an implied build of 59.29 million barrels. However, even if you factor this in, then inventories, from the end of 2018 through the end of 2020, should drop by 253.74 million barrels. Assuming that half of this goes to non-OECD nations, this leaves a reduction of 126.87 million barrels for OECD nations like the US and other developed countries.

*Created by Author

What becomes even more exciting is when you consider that this current forecast calls for Russia’s oil production to average 11.41 million barrels per day this year, followed by an increase to 11.50 million barrels per day in 2020. In all actuality, Russia is a member of the current OPEC cut agreement and has pledged to keep output to about 11.19 million barrels per day. For much of this year, the nation has come in higher than this, usually between 11.25 million barrels per day and 11.35 million barrels per day, but the bottom line is that even a small deviation from this OPEC forecast could have even larger changes for the market moving forward. For instance, averaging just 11.30 million barrels per day instead of what OPEC is forecasting would see a further shortfall of crude of 58.40 million barrels this year, followed by a shortfall of 91.50 million barrels next year.

Takeaway

No matter which way you take it, so long as OPEC’s estimates are accurate, the oil market is looking really positive at the moment for oil bulls. Of course, these estimates will change some over time to reflect changes to the situation, with both supply and demand up for potential revisions over time, but at this moment, the oil bulls should rejoice while oil bears should be worried.

