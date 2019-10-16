PIMCO Monthly Update September - Specials Are Looking Highly Likely

We would not be selling any shares here - but also not buying any for the time being as the valuation is too rich for an essentially flat NAV.

(This report and the data within were published on our marketplace service, Yield Hunting on September 24th)

PIMCO released their monthly UNII report after last month's Argentina debacle removed some of the luster to the prestigious firm's shine. In the last couple of weeks, we've seen the reflation trade reappear- a trade that PIMCO had played perfectly for the last two-plus years. They had interest rate swaps on that hedged both leverage costs and on rising rates on the long-end. Decent economic data here in the U.S. along with rising optimism that we would see a trade deal between the US and China had a reinforcement effect on that reflation trade.

Central Banks also helped the cause with the prospect of additional stimulus in the form of QE lite here in the US and being "all-in: in the case of the ECB. Second, the global economic slowdown could be arrested by progress on tariff discussions and better economic data from both the U.S. and China. If we get any type of deal, including an interim or delay in implementations of tariffs, it is likely to help investors shift out of defensive areas of the market and into a risk-on trade environment. That would continue to put upward pressure on rates.

We noted in our monthly letter (out September 1st) that the market was likely to rally into year end based on this reflation trade. Our thesis was that investors had become ultra-bearish because of the 'hard data' coming in soft. But the setup was such that you didn't need much in the way of incrementally positive news to push markets back higher.

The reflation trade likely has some duration as previous instances of these reversals had lasted more than a few weeks with an average move of 20% over a period of 6 months as investors pile on from the sidelines.

But that doesn't mean we may necessarily see a significant move to the upside in rates. Given the global backdrop and the amount of liquidity/fear, overseas investors are likely to continue to invest in our sovereign debt. While rates are likely to move higher, they are unlikely to move higher rapidly or significantly.

Overall, the 10-year is likely stuck above 1.70-1.75% for the time being (this appears to be a strong area of resistance) unless we see some catalyst like a geopolitical event to drive it down. We will have a bunch of economic data points next week that could reinforce the trade or put it in some degree of doubt.

PIMCO has played these types of environments well and could do so again as we finish out this year.

NAVs so far this year have decent in an absolute sense but lackluster compared to the rest of the CEF field. In fact, PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage (PCI) is now 14th out 22 funds in the last year in the multisector space, a rank it doesn't typically find itself. Some of that underperformance is the non-agency MBS space in general which has lagged a bit this year thanks to plummeting rates. However, a large portion is the pieces of the fund that are not in non-agency MBS, which is approximately half of the fund.

The image below is from our PIMCO CEF Comparison Sheet which updates each month. The percentage in non-agency MBS for PCI and PDI is the highest of the funds from PIMCO at 45% and 51% of assets, respectively. PIMCO Income Opp (PKO) (not shown) is third at 38%. The three funds (PCI, PDI, PKO) remain very similar funds in terms of exposure.

The performance of PCI has been driven a lot by the weak quarter much of the PIMCO complex is having. That is due to the Argentina exposure which we highlighted last month. And yet price has ignored that NAV performance hiccup and kept chugging along rising 2.67% while NAV is down 1.96%. That has pushed up the premium to over 6%.

Non-Agency MBS Market

For the first time since the Financial Crisis, the non-agency MBS (also known as private label or third party originators) market increased in size. The size of the market reached over $2 trillion in 2007 before the market seized and fell to as low as $500B last month. Obviously, legacy issues have continued to decline in outstanding balance as borrowers eventually repay their mortgages through a refinancing or selling their home altogether.

New non-agency MBS, now constituting over 40% of the market, are either QM (qualified mortgage) or non-QM. The QM essentially means the originator made an effort to verify their documentation, including income and ability to repay ("ATR") the loan. This includes other requirements like a debt to income ratio of less than 43%, no excessive points and fees, no negative amortization, and no loans for investment or business reasons. By certifying the loan QM, the originator can avoid potential litigation like many faced following the financial crisis. All of this was an effort to make the mortgage market safer.

The 'Trade of the Century' is coming to an end. Even new private label issuance offers up a superior risk-adjusted return compared to other high yield securities trading at these spreads. That is because investors tend to fight the last battle. They think the mortgage market will perform the same way that it did in the last recession.

We believe that these securities should still occupy a large chunk of the fixed income bucket. With yields in the 4s and in some cases, 5s (taxable of course). In a levered widget, you can still get yields in excess of 7% and 8% from funds like the PIMCO funds (PCI)(PDI)(PKO). In addition, PIMCO isn't the only fund in this trade DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit (DBL), Western Asset Mortgage Opp (DMO), and TCW Strategic Income (TSI).

PIMCO CEF Fund Analysis

Fund coverage levels were down mildly across the taxable funds while the munis continue to show the same trends we have seen all year, namely eroding UNII and lower coverage ratios. The taxable side shows an average coverage ratio of 119%, down slightly from 125% last month (which was the high watermark of the year).

Coverage:

UNII levels continue to increase on the taxable side with 8 of the 11 funds improving their position on the month. Two of the others were flat month-over-month, and one, PIMCO Strategic Income (RCS) was down about four cents to $0.04. Notable movements include PIMCO Dynamic Income (PDI) which jumped to $0.73 per share (3.31 months of distributions) from $0.61. With three months left in the year, it appears the fund is well on its way to a special distribution. The same could be said of PCI which now has 3.7 months of distribution stores and perhaps even PIMCO Income Opportunity (1.47 months).

On the muni side, we continue to see around 0.50 to 2 cent erosion on UNII per month. The big UNII funds, PIMCO CA Municipal Income (PCQ) and PIMCO Muni Income II (PML) both lost another 2 and 1 cents, respectively. We continue to think these are slow-moving disasters in the making as they will both have to cut the distributions significantly. And with both funds trading at a sizable premium to NAV, the prices of these funds could crater.

UNII Levels:

Looking at the monthly net investment income production, we can see that PIMCO Dynamic Income (PDI) did the best with 34 cents of income, about 12 cents more than the distribution (coverage of 154%). PCI did 15 cents, which is just under the distribution of 17.4 cents (coverage of 86.2%).

These numbers can jump around substantially month-to-month as PIMCO realizes gains in some of their interest rate swap positions as well as forwards contracts. In the first two months of the fiscal year, PCI and PDI have done well producing $0.54 and $0.83 cents of NII, respectively. This is above last year's pace $0.49 and $0.61 cents.

Net Investment Income:

Concluding Thoughts

The NAV on PCI (and most of the other taxable PIMCO CEFs) has stabilized with a trailing 30-day of +3 cents in excess of the distribution. Other funds show similar performance:

PDI: +2 cents

PKO: -2 cents

PFL: -3 cents

PFN: -2 cents

PCN: 0 cents

PCM: +2 cents

PTY: -1 cent

RCS: -4 cents

PHK: -3 cents

PGP: +29 cents

Over the 60 and 90 days, NAVs are still doing well on the muni side but remain down significantly on the taxable side. Most muni funds are up 10-25 cents over the time period. The taxables are still down as much as 92 cents or 3.4% in the case of PDI and 71 cents or 3.1% in the case of PCI. In the fourth quarter of last year, PCI lost $1.39 in NAV or 5.84% in value during that three-month period. PDI lost $1.80 or 6.19%.

So, these are not insurmountable declines by any means, especially compared to the fourth quarter last year. PIMCO made a mistake with the Argentina exposure, but the hiccup isn't fatal. They continue to pay the distribution, and we are likely to see better NAV performance in the fourth quarter should the current trends continue.

We would not be selling any shares here - but also not buying any for the time being as the valuation is too rich for an essentially flat NAV.

Our Yield Hunting marketplace service is currently offering, for a limited time only, free trials. Our member community is fairly unique focused primarily on constructing portfolios geared towards income. The Core Income Portfolio currently yields over 8% comprised of closed-end funds. If you are interested in learning about closed-end funds and want guidance on generating income, check out our service today. We also have expert guidance on individual preferred stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds. Check out our Five-Star member reviews. Click here to learn more.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCI, PDI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.