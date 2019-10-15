Buying Opportunity Brewing In IBB

We look to have a breakaway gap on the daily chart. These usually present themselves at the start of a major move.

It makes sense at times to use options in our portfolio when trading swing plays, for example. Something like a directional debit spread brings many advantages to the table instead of buying or selling the stock outright.

A bullish debit spread, for example, is the combination of a purchased call option along with the sale of a higher call option which transpires in the same expiration period. What we like about this strategy is that our risk is defined - basically to what we pay for the spread. The purchased call always has a higher delta than the option we are selling which is why we need to "pay" out of pocket dollars in order to initiate the trade.

We can buy the spread at the money, in the money, or out of the money. An "in the money" spread, for example, would cost more but would have a higher probability of being a profitable trade. On the other end of the spectrum, an "out of the money" debit spread would cost much less which as a result would mean that the potential reward on the trade (percentage gain) would be much higher. Remember, the maximum one can profit from debit spreads is the width of the spread minus the cost of the initial spread.

Therefore, having the above theory out of the way, let's delve into a bullish swing trade opportunity we see at present in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB).

First off, as we can see from the weekly chart above, IBB has only been oversold a handful of times over the past 2+years. Furthermore, since the recent October low in IBB took place under the May low, there is every opportunity that IBB has printed a fresh intermediate cycle low.

Intermediate cycle lows are excellent buying opportunities. Why, because even if the biotech sector continued to suffer outflows, we should at least have a 10-15% bear market rally move. Obviously, a return such as 10-15% can be greatly enhanced when one uses something like a debit call spread.

If we go to the daily chart, we can see that the 4-day moving average has now passed above the 9-day average due to heavy buying volume last week. We also believe that we have a breakaway gap in play as price on Monday (the 14th) managed to stay above this area. This is bullish as breakaway gaps usually make themselves known when the stock or ETF in question is undergoing a major reversal.

We would now expect this gap not to be filled if indeed IBB has printed a fresh intermediate cycle low. If it does get filled on the downside, it would be a sign of weakness in our opinion and would most certainly make us exit any long positions if we had them at the time.

Furthermore, we prefer trading spreads in liquid stocks or indeed liquid ETFs such as IBB. We always end up making less profit than we should make in illiquid positions due to not being able to get in and out at our preferred prices.

IBB's implied volatility is trading near the lows of its 12-month range. Since volatility is mean-reverting, we should see some type of reversion to the mean here before long. When volatility increases, option prices get richer which is exactly what we would be looking for when holding long debit spreads.

Source: Interactive Brokers

To sum up, we may look to an 'at the money' or even 'out of the money' call debit spread in IBB once we get more confirmation that the lows are in. The MACD has just crossed over which is encouraging. If the 18-day moving average could now be taken out by the 4-day, it would be a further confirmation step for this potential intermediate bullish swing play.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IBB over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.