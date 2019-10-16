Big Plans With Small Cells For Crown Castle But It's A Bit Overvalued

The recent runup gives us pause and we are likely to Sell it outright very soon unless there is a considerable upside surprise during the earnings call.

The favorable industry outlook for tower companies in the U.S. will help Crown Castle grow its revenues and earnings in the next decade. The rollout of 5G across the country will mark the beginning of another growth phase for the telecommunications industry. This will result in increasing demand for the tower industry. As one of the top-three players in the tower industry, Crown Castle International (CCI) should grow along with the projected industry growth. In the near term, Crown’s significant investments to acquire fiber assets might weight down the stock price and could be one of the reasons why shares are undervalued compared to peers. However, as 5G becomes the standard wireless technology in the U.S. over the next decade, small cells are likely to become vital. These investments in fiber assets will eventually pay off, leading to positive economic value add.

Company profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a US-based REIT that provides communication infrastructure (cell towers, rooftop towers, fiber, and small cells) and related services. As of July 18, 2019, the company operated 40,000 towers and 75,000 route miles of fiber. 40% of the towers reside on land owned by the company, while the rest are located on leased land. The company’s customers include the top wireless carriers such as AT&T (T), T-Mobile, Verizon Wireless (VZ), and Sprint, as well as organizations with high bandwidth and multi-location internet needs such as government, educational, media and entertainment, utilities, and financial organizations. Although the firm has had international operations in the past, it now operates exclusively in the U.S.

Favorable macro outlook; the driver of Crown Castle’s earnings

Three firms dominate the US tower industry: Crown Castle, American Tower (AMT), and SBA Communications (SBAC). Following strong expansion in 2018, the industry is set to grow at an annual growth rate of 4.56% between 2019 and 2024. The factors that will drive this growth include growing consumer demand for data and the introduction of 5G technology, which is already being rolled out in some areas and has been a hot topic in the technological rate against China.

Currently, the demand for data is the major source of growth for wireless carriers - the main customers for tower companies. Consumer demand for data continues to grow due to increasing content consumption and penetration of bandwidth-intensive devices such as smartphones, laptops, and tablet devices. Smartphones generate over 90% of mobile data traffic. According to a recent report on the mobile data traffic outlook by Ericsson, smartphone data traffic in North America is set to increase from 8.6 GBs per month in 2018 to 50 GBs per month in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 34%.

(Source – Ericsson)

In response to the growing demand for data, wireless carriers have focused on both expanding their network capacity and improving the quality of their coverage by using both towers and small cells. As a result, tower firms are experiencing increased leasing activity. For instance, in the second-quarter earnings presentation, Crown Castle reported that it expects tower leasing to be 30% higher this year compared to last year.

The rollout of the 5G network will necessitate the enhancement of data transmission speeds. Thus, wireless carriers will have to deploy additional spectrums and place new antennas on cell towers to accommodate and facilitate these higher speeds. 5G also needs denser networks because it will use higher frequency spectrums. However, constructing new towers is not an option due to high capital requirements and the negative sentiment of municipalities and local communities toward the erection of new towers. Consequently, the rollout of 5G technology is likely to increase the use of small cells and fiber.

Investment in small cells is a key point of divergence in the business strategies of the three major tower companies. Crown Castle believes that this infrastructure will be critical to the deployment of 5G, which requires shorter frequencies to enhance transmission speeds. As a result, the firm has installed small cells on its fiber network. In contrast, American Tower and SBA Communications have largely shunned small cells, citing low margins and uncertainty regarding the best transmission technology for 5G. Investment in the cells is, however, expected to grow rapidly in the future. For example, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has forecast that 80% of new cell site development going forward will consist of small cells. Similarly, CTIA estimates that cells will increase from 86,000 in 2018 to 800,000 by 2026. According to this data, therefore, Crown Castle might be on to something.

Overall, the tower industry outlook is positive. However, the pending merger between T-Mobile and Sprint could hurt the revenues of the three major players in the industry. One impact of the deal is likely to be the decommissioning of some cell sites when the merging firms have overlapping coverage. In total, the merger is expected to result in a reduction of leases on 35,000 towers—25,000 for Sprint and 10,000 for T-Mobile.

Sprint accounted for 14% of Crown Castle's revenue in 2018 and in the first half of 2019. The negative effect of the merger on the company is, however, likely to be mitigated by the non-cancellable nature of its leases with carriers. The company's leases with T-Mobile and Sprint have an average remaining term of 5 years and 6 years, respectively.

Financials

The company has two revenue streams: site rental and network services. Site rental revenue is derived from leasing communication infrastructure, while network services revenue is generated from offering services such as equipment installation and site acquisition. In 2018, site rental provided 87% of the company’s revenue, while service generated 13%. The site rental revenue is further divided into two categories; towers and fiber. Towers accounted for 66% of the site rental revenues in 2018, while fiber generated 34% of the revenues.

The company’s total revenues increased consistently between 2014 and 2018. However, revenue from services remained constant, suggesting that the firm faces stiff competition in the provision of services. In both the first and second quarter of 2019, site rental revenues grew by 6% compared to the same period in 2018.

(Source: Author-prepared based on data from company filings)

The growth in site rentals is attributable to three sources: rent increases, acquisitions, and increased utilization of the firm’s tower capacity. However, acquisitions account for most of the growth recorded by the company in recent periods. In 2017, the company acquired Wilcon and Lightower, adding a combined total of 33,900 route miles of fiber to its main markets. The acquisitions led to a 108% growth in fiber site rental revenues in 2018. The gross margin in the fiber segment is also high. In 2018, for example, Crown Castle reported a gross margin of 67% in this segment. In the second quarter of 2019, the company reported that it had increased its fiber miles by 15,000 this year. These additions will help Crown Castle earn higher-margin revenues in the future.

Matthew Dolgin, the Morningstar analyst covering Crown Castle, expects the firm to add 15,000 fiber miles per year in the foreseeable future. Management, on the other hand, believes that these investments will likely pay off in the same way the company’s investments to expand the tower network did.

Dividends

The firm paid its first dividend in 2014 when it transformed into a REIT. Since then, the company's dividend per share has more than doubled. In 2019, the dividend is likely to exceed $4.5 per share and is expected to jump to $4.91 in 2020.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Opportunities

Crown Castle’s competitors have been reluctant to invest in small cells because of the low ROIC and differences in opinion regarding the suitability of the sites for the new technology. American Tower, for example, believes that distributed antenna systems may be more suitable for 5G. As a result, Crown Castle is the only major tower company that has invested heavily in small cells infrastructure in anticipation of the rollout of 5G. The company whose strategy proves right is likely to achieve double-digit CAGR in earnings over the next 10 years due to first-mover advantage. As per Deloitte, small cells provide a more cost-efficient solution to increase bandwidth and prepare the network for the rollout of 5G technology. Also, small cells are the ideal solution for use in places where macro antennas can’t reach. This mobility of small cells will be a differentiator in the future and could determine the success of tower companies.

Risks

As most of the firm’s revenues are derived from the big four U.S. telecom companies, a major risk facing the company is customer concentration. In 2018, for example, 75% of the company’s site revenues were derived from the four telecommunication companies. Thus, consolidation among some of the firms, like the planned merger between Sprint and T-Mobile, could materially reduce the company’s earnings in the future though the expansion of the carriers themselves are likely to mitigate that factor. Another factor that can lead to lower revenues for the company is financial challenge among its major customers or a pullback in capex spending. This is an especially acute risk for CCI relative to AMT, for example, because of CCI's lack of international operations.

The company also has high operating risk due to its acquisition activities. Over the years, the firm has achieved growth primarily through acquisitions. The first phase of its acquisitions involved buying tower infrastructure from telecom companies. Currently, the company is focused on purchasing companies with large fiber infrastructure. This strategy has high operating risks because of the large capital investments involved and the need to integrate the target's operations and infrastructure.

Valuation and Dividend

The stock has pulled back since its high in August, reached after several analysts upgraded the stock. The pullback has made the stock more attractive but still looks pricey, in my opinion...

... and the dividend quality score has declined since last year. I don't think the company is at risk of reducing the dividend, but further growth in the dividend may have to come not only from FFO growth, but some stability in the company's financial standing and more efficient cash flow generation that could potentially lead to dividend boosts. The current estimate for dividend growth is about 7% and that's an attractive growth rate in dividends, but going forward, that might be a tough bogey.

What I am looking for on Earnings

Due to increasing consumer demand for data, Crown Castle is likely to continue experiencing solid revenue growth - that's expected. What would be interesting to hear from the company is how the acquisition strategy is working and how the company plans to raise capital for continued expansion opportunities. At a dividend yield of 3.3%, I don't find the stock price compelling enough and still rate it as a Reduce/Sell and is currently being reevaluated for an outright Sell.

