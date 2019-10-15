4 Reasons To Like Ford For 2020

Stuck in a wide trading range of between $8 and $10 this year, Ford Motor (NYSE:F) is struggling to reward its loyal shareholders for believing in its tremendous upside potential. The company is, for the most part, exiting the automotive segment and doubling down its efforts on trucks and SUVs. Beyond that, Ford is investing in the future of EVs. So, why should dividend-income growth investors consider Ford stock? Shares pay a dividend yielding 6.8%, but the erratic stock price movement undermines the capital risks of a paper loss against the safety of income.

Investors have four reasons that would support a strong turnaround in demand for its new product line-up for 2020.

1 - Lincoln Navigator

Lincoln reported an overall 4.9% increase, or 29,000 units, in Ford and Lincoln sales. Lincoln sales grew 12% on continued new product momentum while Lincoln SUV sales grew 19% to 21,000 units. With SUV sales at performance not seen since 2003, Ford has strong positive traction with the brand and the model. The company achieved this strength for two reasons. First, its strong advertising campaign is resonating with consumers. Its all-new advertising campaign with Matthew McConaughey led to a nearly three-fold increase in web traffic on the Lincoln website. The YouTube video ad has a massive 23.7 million views so far. Even a compilation of MKZ commercials from 2015 had a total of ~500,000 views.

Positive reviews for Aviator are a second reason for strong sales in the last quarter. Car and Driver wrote that the Aviator delivers a genuine luxury experience. Ford also priced the product at a competitive range at between $56,190 - $77.695. By comparison, an Audi Q8 with most of the major options and packages will cost nearly $100,000. A BMW X7 xDrive40i starts at $73,900 while the flagship xDrive50i starts at $92,600.

2 - Escape SUV

Ford completely redesigned the Escape, a product update that should drive stronger sales in 2020. The base models are bland and devoid of features, while the top-end Titanium is better in every way. This difference may encourage SUV shoppers to pick a higher-trimmed version of the Escape. The company faces heavy competition from an already crowded segment with other brands vying for more market share.

At the operational level, the company has much of its manufacturing ready and is already shipping the new model to dealers. If most of the 2019 models are already drawn down, Ford should not face a big margin compression that would hurt results. In the next quarter.

3 - F-Series and Ranger Market Share Growth

Ford currently enjoys strong momentum for the F-Series and Ranger, as pickup sales rose 6%. Although it increased incentive spending slightly, this is at a rate that is below its major competitors. After selling 27,211 Rangers, up from 20,880 last year, Ford will solidify a leadership position in this segment in 2020. On YouTube, the Ford truck lineup is getting strong buzz that will help build brand awareness. And just as Lincoln sales rose on better quality and features, the same will happen with the F-Series and Ranger.

4 - Confident Consumer, Low Unemployment

At a 52-year low, September’s unemployment rate of 3.5% will lead to sustained demand for automobiles. Real wage growth puts more disposable income in the consumer’s hand. And as the average age of vehicles in the USA reaches 11.8 years old, consumers may decide it is time to buy a new one.

Investors might argue that, based on the cash the company is expected to make, F stock trades close to its fair value already (per simplywall.st).

Conversely, investors may assume flat revenue 5-year CAGR. But at a 0% 5-year average EBITDA margin, the stock’s fair value is above $10 a share:

(USD in millions) Input Projections Fiscal Years Ending 18-Dec 19-Dec 20-Dec 21-Dec 22-Dec 23-Dec Revenue 160,338 152,321 149,275 149,275 156,738 164,575 % Growth 2.30% -5.00% -2.00% 0.00% 5.00% 5.00% EBITDA 12,727 12,435 12,807 15,418 16,699 17,534 % of Revenue 7.90% 8.20% 8.60% 10.30% 10.70% 10.70%

In this baseline scenario, I assume that the product refresh will not offset the drop in car sales. This is bearish and unlikely but still sets a case that shareholders are holding the stock at a discount.

Source: finbox.io

From a valuation standpoint, General Motors (NYSE:GM) is even more discounted than Ford on many metrics. But Ford has a lower price/sale, price/book, and price/cash flow:

Source: SA Essentials

Ford still has a better dividend yield, at 6.8% compared to 4.28% with GM. Ford’s willingness to pay out more from cash flow suggests that it will issue a special dividend if things get better next year and beyond.

Please [+]Follow me for coverage on deeply-discounted stocks. Click on the "follow" button beside my name.

Also, for a limited time, I am inviting you to join DIY investing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long F. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.