The Dark Side Of REIT Investments

With a strict selection of the best REITs, most of these downfalls can be avoided and investment performance can be materially improved.

I must however make it clear that it ain’t all sunshine and rainbows. In this article, I highlight the dark side of the REIT market.

It is no secret to anyone on Seeking Alpha that I am a big proponent of REIT investing.

In a recent article entitled “REITs vs. Real Estate Funds”, I explain that private real estate funds suffer from many flaws that have led to disappointing results when compared to REITs. Most importantly,

Private funds suffer from material conflicts of interest.

They are expensive in terms of fees.

They lack the scale and access of capital of REITs.

The common perception is that private assets produce an “illiquidity premium” and outperform. In reality, REITs have far outperformed private real estate funds:

source

By exposing these flaws of private funds, I concluded that most investors should favor REIT investments over private funds. REITs combine the positive attributes of stocks (liquidity and low transaction cost) with the benefits of real estate (higher income and total returns). They are completely passive investments, provide better diversification, and are managed by professionals.

Nonetheless there is another side to every story...

REITs have their flaws as well; and while they are (by far) our favorite option for real estate investments, there is an untold truth that needs to be told. Upon the request of a follower, we go on to expose the often-forgotten dark side of REIT investments.

source

#1 Most Mortgage REITs are Not Worth Owning

First off, it's important to distinguish between the two main categories of REITs: Equity REITs and Mortgage REITs.

Equity REITs – The majority of REITs are equity REITs. Equity REITs own and operate income-producing real estate investments. The market often refers to equity REITs simply as REITs.

– The majority of REITs are equity REITs. Equity REITs own and operate income-producing real estate investments. The market often refers to equity REITs simply as REITs. Mortgage REITs – Or mREITs provide financing for income-producing real estate by purchasing or originating mortgages and mortgage-backed securities and earning income from the interest on these investments.

Mortgage REITs are particularly popular among individual investors because they tend to pay higher dividend yields. However, investors should know that their total returns have been horrible over the long run.

Most of these mortgage REITs may not even exist a few decades from now because their business models may prove to be unsustainable. Consider that Mortgage REITs have produced 0% total returns over the past full cycle:

source

This sure does not look like a sustainable business model. A large portion of mortgage REITs are highly risky, conflicted, overleveraged, and you guessed it: unsustainable.

Wall Street is not showing you the above table when it raises new equity capital for mortgage REITs… Don't ask me why…

#2 A lot of Conflicted and Poorly Managed REITs

There still exists a number of REITs that keep acting in their management's self-interest. They are more worried about their own pay than the performance of the underlying stock. The good thing here is that it is fairly easy to spot them:

Commonly they will be externally managed. They will keep issuing more shares despite the deep value of their shares. Their fees / salaries will be directly tied to the assets under management (AUM).

This leads to what we like to call “empire building”. The management team will seek to maximize the “size” of the portfolio rather than its “performance” to increase their management fees which are tied to the size of the AUM. In the worst cases, the management teams will go as far to issue new shares at discounts to NAV to buy more properties – directly destroying shareholder value along the way. Examples of REITs that have fallen victim to this behavior in the past include Global Net Lease (GNL), Office Properties Income (OPI), Select Income (SIR), and many other.

#3 Overpriced IPOs and Spin-Offs

IPOs have the reputation of being overpriced, highly volatile and lack transparency. We have found over the years that in the REIT field this is especially true.

Wall Street is doing its best at promoting new exciting REIT opportunities to you, but the reality is often that IPOs and Spin-offs are overpriced and risky.

Wall Street is great at timing the IPO right so that the new REIT gains an often more than reasonable valuation at the initial offering. After all, why would you go public if you could not gain a more than fair price? Too often, the management and Wall Street know something that you don't.

Notable examples of REIT IPOs and spin-offs in the recent years: Uniti (UNIT), Washington Prime (WPG), and New Senior (SNR):

We recommend staying out of REIT IPOs and spin-offs to focus instead on established companies with a proven track record and more reasonable valuation. There is no need to rush into the new and exciting REITs. It can pay off big sometimes (IIPR up over 300% since IPO in 2016), but it is much riskier and more often than not, the results have been rather disappointing.

#4 Investment Result Disparities: The Need for Professional Analysts

We often argue that managing rental properties is a huge hassle. You have to deal with tenants, property maintenance, financing, and so on and so forth. Yet, analyzing REITs is no walk in the park either. It requires specialist skills that are not widely available and there is a strong need for professional research to sort out the worthwhile from the wobbly.

One easy option for REIT investing is to simply invest in the broader REIT market, utilizing an index fund such as the Vanguard REIT fund (VNQ). However, this means buying every REIT in the index, regardless of its current price, quality, prospects, or management. While “know-nothing investors” (to borrow a term from Charlie Munger) may find this broad diversification useful, we believe (as does Charlie Munger) that using an intelligent analysis of the qualitative and quantitative aspects of each REIT in order to pick and choose the most opportunistic investments will provide the best total-returns over the long term.

At High Yield Landlord, we spend hundreds of hours and thousands of dollars researching the REIT market in order to target the highest quality REITs that are being offered for sale by Mr. Market at low valuations. As a result, we are able to achieve superior dividend yields (currently 7.86% weighted average in our real-money portfolio) at sustainable dividend payout ratios (currently 70.4% weighted average in our real-money portfolio), thereby giving us strong current income (enabling us to capitalize on short term volatility by averaging down on top opportunities) and superior total returns over time.

This is not however possible for everyone. We do this full-time, it is our only focus, we have great resources, and access to management teams to conduct interviews. if you don't fit in that category, you are likely better off to just stick with ETFs and / or index funds.

Conclusion: Stick to Undervalued, Internally-Managed, Equity REITs

Now that the untold truth of REIT investments has been told and everyone is aware of their flaws; it is important to keep an outlook on the bigger picture.

REITs have historically outperformed almost all other asset classes with spectacular returns over many market cycles - all while paying high income:

source

Every investment has its flaws, but there are reasons why REITs are our favorite asset class. Passive indexes have managed to provide +12.5% annual returns for decades. Active and more entrepreneurial investors who target market inefficiencies have managed to reach up to +22% annual returns over the same time period:

source

This is what we aim to do at High Yield Landlord by specializing in REIT investing. We want to maximize our chances of generating high total returns with limited risk while remaining liquid and in control of our real estate investment. We believe that the best way to achieve this is by being very selective and investing in individual REITs

If you liked this report, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to not miss future articles.

High Yield Landlord, #1 Service for Real Estate Investors and Retirees We started our Big Autumn Sale on Sunday - offering 50 spots at the Lowest-Rate-Ever-Offered - and 41 of these discounted spots are already gone! If you are still sitting on the sidelines, now is your time to act. Start your 2-week free trial TODAY and lock-in this 20% Discount. Join us on an Annual Plan and Save an Additional 30%! Want Deep Discount? Start Your Free Trial Today (9 Spots Left! Almost SOLD OUT)

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNIT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.