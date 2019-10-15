AcelRx Pharmaceuticals: Extremely Promising Risk/Reward Profile

Given the possible market position of DSUVIA, the stock seems to be an absolute bargain at the current (i.e. early October) price level.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) offers opioid-based medication for acute moderate-to-severe pain. Its stock price has declined significantly over the last 6 months, but I believe there is limited further downside from a fundamental perspective, coupled with extreme upside over the next 12 months and going forward.

Company Overview

(Unless noted otherwise, all company and product information in this section are taken from AcelRx's December 2018 Analyst Presentation.)

AcelRx is a pharmaceutical company currently working with essentially one active pharmaceutical ingredient, sufentanil, an opioid analgesic for which the company developed a new delivery form: The sublingual formulation technology promises both faster onset and longer duration of action as a treatment for moderate-to-severe acute pain compared to the existing intravenous (IV) delivery. It is very important to note that the products developed by AcelRx are designed for usage in supervised medical facilities and for acute pain treatment only - in other words, they should not be left outside the current opioid crisis discussion that relates to chronic pain treatment based on patient retail-script accessed drugs (see below for further discussion).

There are two forms for the sublingual application of sufentanil (in a hospital setting, to be very clear on this): Either the substance is applied at a dose of 30mg by a healthcare professional, where the timing of the doses is determined by the professional (or a supervisor). This form of the medication is marketed by AcelRx as DSUVIA (in the US, approval granted) or DZUVEO (in Europe and other territories, approval granted). Or, a dose of 15mg is applied by way of patient-controlled analgesia (PCA), through a device specifically designed to avoid overdosing and other forms of misuses. This form of the medication is marketed as Zalviso. Zalviso is approved in the EU but not in the US.

The focus of this article will be on the commercial prospects of DSUVIA which has been approved by the FDA in late 2018. AcelRx decided to roll out the product without a marketing partner.

The US Department of Defense (DoD) supported the development of DSUVIA. It is difficult to assess the conditions for such a special customer, thus I will assume no margin for AcelRx from sales to the military and thus focus on hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) as clients.

AcelRx's Recent Stock Performance

Over the past 12 months, AcelRx's share price has been swinging heavily in the $2-5 range, with an overall pronounced downward trend starting in late April, shortly before the company's disclosure of its 1Q19 results.

I believe that AcelRx is an absolute bargain of the current price level of around $2.20 (editorial deadline is October 12).

Management Guidance, Expectations and Share Price Decline

In my opinion, the main reason for the share price decline is exaggerated expectations by Wall Street about the revenue pattern of a newly rolled out drug.

According to an article from the Motley Fool, analysts were expecting FY2019 Revenue of $7.9 million ahead of the 1Q19 financial statements. We rarely get to know how analysts develop their estimates, but, in this case, we know that it was not based on forecasts of short term Revenue development published by AcelRx itself - because the company did not issue such forecasts (and hasn't done so until now).

Instead, AcelRx's management had presented to investors a rollout plan for DSUVIA in the 2018 Analyst Day Presentation: On the one hand, there was a multi-phase plan for developing the sales team. The company managed to safely complete phase 1 and phase 2 - establish a team of initially 15 and then 25 additional account managers, respectively - ahead of time (phase 3 is scheduled for 1Q20). On the other hand, also in the 2018 Analyst Day Presentation management expressed the expectation to achieve about 100 formulary approvals by hospitals by the end of 2019. This expectation was already raised to 125 for the March 2019 Corporate Presentation and confirmed in the 2Q19 Conference Call. - I am aware that meeting or exceeding self-set goals is not the most objective metric for success. But in my opinion the confidence in management's ability to set realistic goals outweighs any concerns related to the short-term short-falling on some third party Revenue goals.

AcelRx's management has highlighted in the 2Q19 Conference Call that it is very difficult at this stage to forecast order volumes even for hospitals where DSUVIA was approved, as this will very much depend on each hospital's processes of introducing new drugs. So investors may have to remain patient when it comes to Revenue estimates by AcelRx.

In any case, the bottom-line here is that there is nothing to worry about even though AcelRx is falling short of Wall Street expectations.

Actual Success Rate

There is one more thing the broad market seems to have missed out: In the 2Q19 Conference Call, management stated that of the 41 hospitals that had come to a decision regarding DSUVIA in the course of 2Q19, 40 approved DSUVIA (on top of 5 hospitals in 1Q19). Management emphasised they are not expecting such a high hit rate going forward, but, clearly, this is very encouraging. Nonetheless, prudent investors will be keen to see how the hit rate develops going forward, in particular for those hospitals where the decision for DSUVIA approval has been postponed - something that according to management is happening frequently due to hospital or hospital approval committees' processes.

In a nutshell, going forward the hit rate will be a key performance indicator and management expressed its intention to disclose this information in its upcoming quarterly updates.

And as a side remark, in addition to achieving formulary approvals at hospitals, DSUVIA gained an equivalent approval from the largest ASC in the US. During the 1Q19 Conference Call, when discussing this approval, management highlighted that due to many physicians working in both the ASC and nearby hospitals, DSUVIA's benefits could become known within a wider group of users by word-of-mouth advertising.

In a more general way, I believe it is fair to assume that the more established the drug will become, the faster approval at additional hospitals can be achieved.

The Opioid Crisis

There is no doubt a very serious situation in the US with opioid abuse. Any company actively marketing opioids runs the risk of being associated with this situation. Even the FDA has been harshly criticized for approving an opioid drug in late 2018. Part of AcelRx's recent share price decline fell into time when the court rules against main players in the market were released - e.g., Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). This may have contributed to investor concerns.

However, it is very important to note that DSUVIA is different to those products that actually contributed to the opioid crisis. As stated above, DSUVIA will only be administered in hospitals and ASC's by specifically trained medical personnel. It will NOT be available as a subscription drug and thus for various forms of home (ab)use.

While the risk of political or public pressure from the opioid discussion will continue, the risk of DSUVIA actually contributing to the crisis is remote.

Current Relative Pricing

What is the downside risk for AcelRx?

While we never know how much the price will fall, there is much more of an idea of where the value could go. As of October 11, 2019, AcelRx is trading at $2.19. With roughly 78 million shares outstanding, this provides for a market cap of about $174 million.

Currently, large pharmaceuticals like Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), Novartis (NYSE:NVS), or Merck (NYSE:MRK) trade at around 4 times their Revenue. In the sense of a back-of-the-envelope-calculation, if a third party (with an existing team of account managers and hospital relationships for an easy rollout) would consider buying AcelRx they would need a $43,5 (= 174 / 4) million Revenue expectation for DSUVIA to justify buying at current levels. Given DSUVIA's wholesale price of just north of $58 (per 1Q19 Conference Call) and an expected gross-to-net-sales-percentage of 35% (per 2Q19 Conference Call) current market cap implies an expectation of 2.14 million doses of DSUVIA in the US market. This compares to an estimated 18 million adult patient visits annually receiving IVs exclusively for pain medication, per the December 2018 Analyst Presentation. One dose of DSUVIA provides for about 3 hours of pain relief, so if each year as little as 10% of the targeted patients would receive on average 6 hours of pain relief (e.g. post-surgical) - i.e. receive 2 doses of DSUVIA - this would account for 3.6 million doses. This alone implies a 68% margin to AcelRx's current valuation (3.6 / 2.14 - 1).

At this point, it is worthwhile to mention that there is further potential for AcelRx's formula in the US by virtue of the yet-to-be-approved Zalviso. However, at the 2Q19 Conference Call, management mentioned policy changes at the FDA regarding opioids. This is likely a reflection of the general concerns around opioids (and thus the risks for related pharma companies) - and it surely didn't help AcelRx's stock.

In any case, even if AcelRx were to fail completely in it attempts to roll out DSUVIA all by itself for mere execution (i.e., operational) reasons, the downside seems limited if one combines Revenue numbers expected for DSUVIA alone, and the conditions available for a Big Pharma player planning to take over.

Risks

While I believe there is significant downside protection, obviously things can go wrong with any company.

Probably the main risk for any newly approved drug is that unexpected, or stronger than expected, side effects of the drug cause severe harm - or death - to patients. This could lead to the withdrawal of DSUVIA from the market by AcelRx or the FDA.

Furthermore, ongoing discussions about opioid-related risks may reduce acceptance of opioids. But from the perspective of a patient with severe acute pain there seem to be little alternatives to these types of substances.

Either of these risks may not be covered by the downside risk limitation from a potential Big Pharma buyer as suggested above.

Another risk is poor execution by AcelRx of the rollout. If the process takes a lot of time, it will burn cash that the company may end up not having. This may cause shareholder dilution or additional expense from borrowing. This is certainly an area where analysts are rightfully watching Revenue development, as only increasing cash from operations will provide the financial basis for further staffing-up in sales etc.

However, there is no need for immediate concern: As per the 2Q19 Conference Call, AcelRx's cash balance at the end of 2Q19 was $91.5 million, and management confirmed the non-interest cash burn for the remaining quarters of 2019 to be in the $14-16 million range. Even though this number is likely to increase with the planned increase of the account manager headcount to 60 by the end of 1Q20 (and potentially some one-offs related to Zalviso related approval activities), the company holds several additional quarters' worth of cash.

And finally, there is the risk that Wall Street is outright correct by being sceptic about the Revenue level achieved so far: It could simply be that DSUVIA is not broadly accepted by hospitals and ACSs, despite the very promising launch progress so far.

Conclusion

AcelRx is operating in a controversial segment of the pharma sector, namely opioids. It is a young company, rolling out a new form of medication without an established external marketing partner. Experience with the drug is limited (but at least no longer to clinical studies). These are significant risks - and I believe these risks have been fully priced into the stock.

There is a significant upside in the stock, given the strong P/S ratios for pharmaceuticals and possible sales volumes for DSUVIA of up to $1 billion.

3Q19 data will provide further insights on the development of the DSUVIA rollout. It remains to be seen if Wall Street will stick to a Revenue focused view on the numbers, or if the steady progress in actually bringing hospitals into using DSUVIA will be the driving factor of AcelRx's short term share price development.

I am expecting the latter to happen. For investors with the same view, the current share price of AcelRx could turn out to be a lifetime's bargain - with substantial assurance that an investment will at least be recovered by way of takeover.

