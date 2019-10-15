Netflix: Debt Burden Keeps Increasing While At The Same Time Competition Tightens

Opportunity Summary

We believe that Netflix (NFLX) is currently overvalued and that it's time to sell the stock. The company has had a negative free cash flow (FCF) since 2014 and is financing a major portion of its content spending with new debt while the debt-to-equity ratio keeps increasing. The Debt-to-EBIT ratio is also comparatively high. It's not a viable option in the long-run, and we believe it constitutes a major risk for investors. Historical data shows a clear correlation between the Debt-to-EBIT ratio and the rate of default.

Furthermore, we perform a DCF analysis. When excluding D&A and "additions to streaming content assets", the stock price is slightly undervalued at the mid-scenario. But when taking into account that the free cash flow is actually negative, we see this stock as clearly overvalued. Furthermore, competition is tightening with new players entering the SVOD market, which will put pressure on revenues.

Is it time to sell Netflix?

Since the stock fell from its year high of $385.03 on May 3, 2019, Jim Cramer - the man who coined FAANG (Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, Google) - has declared, "We gotta get Netflix the hell out of FAANG." Not all analysts agree.

What all do agree on is that in 2020, Netflix will face its stiffest competition since it started delivering streaming video on demand (SVOD) to PC and mobile device screens in 2007. As Apple TV+, Disney+, and WarnerMedia enter the SVOD market, Netflix will compete against a more than threefold increase in SVOD content.

Last month, Apple TV+ threw down its gauntlet when it announced its SVOD services would be $4.99 a month - a price point from a high-end premium pricer that took the market by surprise. Since Apple announced its pricing September 10th, the Netflix stock has fallen 7 percent to $267.53 (2019.10.09).

The streaming media company needs to grow revenues and deleverage its debt to avoid falling deeper into junk bond territory, a move that would further devalue the stock.

Streaming media price wars

Apple TV+'s pricing has created a streaming media price war. Currently Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu take the top three spots in the SVOD market. By the end of this year, Apple TV+, AT&T Warner Media, and Disney+ will have all entered the streaming market. Disney+ announced plans to enter the market at $6.99 per month in November 2019. Both Disney+ and WarnerMedia plan on tapping their many content properties to create content super bundles. Netflix faces the risk of rising content costs and higher asset write-offs as its Originals compete against the new shows of the incoming SVOD players.

2020 SVOD Subscription Costs

Source: HedgeMix Limited

Netflix competing against Cash Cows

What all streaming players require is cash flow to fund their large investments in content. The content competition for Netflix is all the more formidable as these new players are cash cows. Netflix thrived after years of being strangled by high content licensing fees to the big studios by becoming a premium content producer, but it came at the cost of an increasingly high debt burden.

Following Netflix's model, these new streaming media plays are developing content originals to supplement their impressive libraries, which includes AT&T's $85 billion deal for TimeWarner and Disney's $71 billion purchase of 21st Century Fox, as well as the acquisitions of Hulu and Marvel.

Chart 1: Free Cash Flow Comparison

Source: MacroTrends. Generated by HedgeMix Limited.

Chart 1 illustrates the pattern of free cash flow for Netflix and its major competitors. Although net cash flow of Netflix is positive ($989.25M 2018), the free cash flow of the company has been negative consecutively since 2014. Netflix stands out as the only company with a consistently negative cash flow.

Chart 2: Netflix Free Cash Flow (in Millions of USD)

Source: MacroTrends. Generated by HedgeMix Limited.

The fact is that Netflix's cash flow has swooned at a compound annual rate of 131 percent to -$2.85 billion.

Netflix is forecasting negative cash flow of $3.5 billion for 2019, a 25 percent decrease over 2018, while content spend is expected to reach $15 billion in 2019, a 25 percent increase.

DCF analysis

We now present a 5-year DCF model using historical averages and premium forecasts to generate the input data for the model. The model uses free cash flow but excludes forecasts used in this model of Netflix's future growth prospects from 2018-2023, which are based on the median analyst estimates aggregated by Standard & Poor's. Contributors are typically equity research firms, brokerage firms, and large banks (confirmed by Finbox).

Based on the results of the model, Netflix will need 20.2 percent average yearly revenue growth in order to maintain a fair value close to its current stock price. But Netflix also has a continuous need to finance new content spending, which is currently financed by a combination of self-generated cash flow and debt. This DCF model does not correct for D&A and "additions to streaming content assets" for which the net effect would be a negative cash flow of minus -$3.019B in 2018. And even though revenues are growing fast, the company is stuck with yet another year of negative cash flow expected to land at -$3.5B by end-2019.

Hence, taking into account the necessary content spending to maintain its market position, Netflix is currently losing money.

Table 1: The following Revenue and EBIT forecasts are used

Source: Finbox & Market Watch. Generated by HedgeMix Limited.

The forecast for average revenue growth from 2018-2023 is 20.2 percent. Revenue growth falling below 20 percent from 2021 reflects the new SVOD market pricing pressure and probable content saturation.

If we were to take into account the D&A and "additions to streaming content assets" of Netflix, the first two years of the DCF model would be negative and assuming investments in streaming content remain high the stock could theoretically be valued close to zero. We want to show you how the model values the Netflix stock when not correcting for D&A and "additions to streaming content assets".

Additional DCF model input (Source: Finbox)

CapEx: 0.8-1.1% (Forecasts provided by Finbox)

Working Capital: -19.3% of revenue (Last Four Quarter Average)

Terminal Value: 15x (EBIT Multiple)

Discount rate: 8.5%

Cash & Short-Term Investments (Q2 2019)

Debt (Long-term Debt and Capital Lease) (Q2 2019)

Table 2: Calculation of Free Cash Flow

Source: Finbox. Generated by HedgeMix Limited.

Table 3: Calculation of Enterprise Value

Source: Finbox. Generated by HedgeMix Limited.

Table 4: Equity Waterfall

Source: Finbox. Generated by HedgeMix Limited.

Table 5: Model Summary

Source: Finbox. Generated by HedgeMix Limited.

The DCF analysis shows Netflix is undervalued by 4.2 percent under the mid-scenario and undervalued by 0.3 percent under the low scenario. The stock is more or less fairly valued according to the model.

It's easy to see how sensitive Netflix is to its future cash flow, in terms of valuation. Let's say we decrease the Terminal EBIT Multiple to 12.29x, in line with statistics published on NYU Stern School of Business. Additionally, we set 2019 FCF to -$3500B and then decrease it by 50% each year until 2023. This results in a downside of up to 50.2%.

Table 6: Calculation of Enterprise Value 2

Table 7: Model Summary 2

The BIG issue with Netflix cash flow

As previously stated, Netflix has experienced consecutive negative free cash flow since 2015. Assuming it would continue like this, performing discounted cash flow valuation analysis using the free cash flow is not possible here, as it would generate a negative stock price. And, so far, there is no sign of Netflix cutting down on its content spending. On the contrary, it's been rising the past years and is expected to hit -$3.5B by end-2019, as mentioned. The only reason the net cash flow of the company is positive is its continued issuance of debt. The point is that Netflix is currently depending on new debt to finance content spending in order to remain competitive. We believe that this is not a viable business model in the long-run. And even if Netflix manages to stabilize its debt situation in the long-run, it does add non-systematic risk to the company.

Hence, based on tightening competition, increased debt burden, and a negative free cash flow, we believe the Netflix stock is clearly overvalued at its current price. Furthermore, the market could be harsh on a revenue miss.

Chart 3: The Debt Leverage of Netflix

Source: MacroTrends

Netflix's debt-to-equity ratio has been steadily rising since it introduced its first Original, House of Cards, in 2013, which costs around $60 million a season. Netflix added another $2 billion in debt in April, following $3.9 billion in debt in 2018, raising long-term debt to $12.6 billion.

Furthermore, as new original content floods the streaming media waves in 2020, the risk of asset write-offs increase. This could potentially increase the debt-to-equity ratio even further.

Chart 4: Return on Assets

Source: MacroTrends

Return on Assets (ROA) landed on 4.32% in Q2 2019. It has been falling in recent quarters, partly because of the cost of new debt. The high debt burden of the company also exposes it to larger macroeconomic risks. Fluctuations in the Federal Reserve interest rate will have a greater impact on Netflix company earnings, a risk which the shareholders ultimately will bear.

The Debt/EBIT ratio

Chart 5: Netflix, Apple, Amazon, Disney and AT&T, Disney - Debt/EBIT ratio.

Source: Finbox. Generated by HedgeMix Limited.

Chart 6: Netflix Debt/EBIT Ratio, 2013-2018

Source: Finbox. Generated by HedgeMix Limited.

As chart 5 illustrates, Netflix and AT&T are the only companies of the comparison with a Debt/EBIT ratio larger than 6 (Netflix = 6.45, AT&T=6.37). The average ratio for Apple, Amazon, and Disney is 1.46.

The probability of default

Chart 7: High Correlation of 0.83 Between the Default Rate and the Ratio of Corporate Debt to Pretax Operating Profits From Two to Three Quarters Earlier

Sources: BEA, Moody's Investors Service, Moody's Analytics

There is a statistical relationship between the Debt-to-EBIT ratio and the probability of default. For every quarter, Netflix goes deeper into debt, the risk of default rises. Even if bankruptcy is not on the map for now, it continuously adds to the non-systematic risk of holding the stock.

As we can see by chart 7, a Debt/EBIT ratio of 6 equals a probability of default of around 3.5%.

Table 8: Netflix P/E Ratio vs. Industry

Source: Investing.com

Finally, turning to the P/E ratio of Netflix, the ratio is 31% above its industry average. Based on the risks already highlighted in this article, we see this divergence as one more indication that the stock is overvalued.

Summary

The Netflix stock has taken a hit lately from its year high at $385.03 on May 3, 2019. Why is that? Firstly, Netflix keeps accumulating debt. There are macroeconomic risks related to high debt (i.e. fluctuations in the federal funds rate which affect the cost of debt). Secondly, content spending funded by debt won't last in the long-run. Hence, there is a risk related to the high debt-to-EBIT ratio of Netflix both in terms of the probability of default and the fact that it may act as a bottle-neck for future content spending and ultimately earnings growth. Finally, Netflix now faces tightening competition in the SVOD market. All these factors add to the risk of the stock.

The company has had a consecutively negative free cash flow since 2014. Assuming it continues in this way the coming years, a discounted cash flow valuation could theoretically value the stock at zero or close to zero.

We perform a DCF analysis, not correcting for D&A and "additions to streaming content assets". The net effect of these posts turn the cash flow negative in both 2018 and 2019E. This is due to Netflix's large investments in streaming content. When not correcting for these items, the stock price is slightly undervalued at the mid-scenario. Hence, the Netflix stock is about fairly valued when manipulating the cash flow to its benefit. Taking into account the actual cash flow situation of the company and reducing the Terminal Multiple to the industry benchmark, the stock shows a potential downside of 50.2% even if only theoretically. But still, the P/E ratio of Netflix remains above the industry average.

Our conclusion is that Netflix is clearly overvalued and that the stock will continue to decline. We, therefore, recommend a sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.