Yum Brands: Too Far, Too Fast

I think Yum's fair value is in the low-$90s, so it is a sell at this point.

Yum! Brands (YUM) has been on fire this year. The company is opening new units at a breakneck pace and sales are expanding after it rid itself of the China business relatively recently. However, the rally this year has sent shares into orbit and I think there is meaningful downside potential from here if there is any sort of deterioration in the company's sales figures. In other words, shares today are priced for perfection, and that's dangerous in my view.

Strong growth, but is it enough?

Yum has performed admirably in the past several years. The company has three very popular brands - Taco Bell, KFC, and Pizza Hut - and it has reworked the menus and advertising for each brand as necessary to face competitive challenges. In addition, it has grown its store count nicely in recent years, adding to strength and subtracting where there is weakness. Same-store sales have grown as well, providing additional leverage on the company's costs over time.

Adding all of this up, Yum has done very well in terms of growing its revenue and earnings. That isn't to say there haven't been some bumps in the road, but overall, Yum has proven quite successful. Part of this is certainly its free cash flow conversion, which allows it enormous amounts of excess capital that it can use to buy back shares. The franchise-heavy fast food model is extremely capex-light, meaning cash that is generated is generally free to be used on whatever management deems attractive. In Yum's case, that has been its own shares. A decade ago, Yum had ~483 million shares outstanding. Today, it is more like 318 million.

In addition to robust share repurchase activity, Yum sees a bright future ahead of it, given some of its recent initiatives.

Management reckons it is already ahead of schedule with its 2020+ growth plans, as seen above. Yum sees comparable sales at +2% to +3% longer-term, along with ~4% net new units annually. That should combine for a mid- to high-single-digit tailwind to revenue each year, depending on how many units are opened, and the timing of those openings. Regardless, even in the mid-single-digits, Yum's revenue outlook is robust, given how large it already is today.

In addition, the company sees EPS growth in the low double-digits longer-term, which it expects to beat this year. The combination of revenue, margin expansion due to fixed cost leverage, and share repurchases from strong FCF conversion is a powerful one, and I don't have any doubt we'll see double-digit EPS growth for Yum for some time to come.

So what's the problem, then?

The issue is that all of this goodness is priced into shares already. Yum has rallied hard this year, which isn't unusual given how strong the overall market has been. However, I wouldn't say Yum was particularly cheap to begin with, and its valuation has simply worsened over the course of 2019.

Given what we just looked at in terms of management's vision for the coming years, here's what analysts think.

We can see that this year's EPS of $3.88 gives way to $5.42 in three years' time, representing annualized growth in the low-double-digits. I think this might even be a bit light, but if it is, it is only slightly so. I really believe in Yum's ability to grow the store count worldwide, produce moderate comparable sales growth, and buy back its own shares. However, even if Yum can come in somewhere in the low-double-digits, or even low-teens, it is way too expensive today.

Below, I've plotted the company's P/E ratio and yield history for the past decade for some context on how expensive shares are today.

Source: Author's chart using company data

Yum's shares are nearly as expensive as they were in 2016, but keep in mind that was due to unusually low earnings, not a huge rally like we've seen this year. If you ignore 2016's multiple, Yum shares are more expensive today than they have been since the financial crisis. While I wholeheartedly believe in Yum's ability to execute and grow earnings, I also think it is pricing in way more growth than is reasonable to expect.

The company's ten-year average P/E ratio is under 23, while its five-year average is ~26, even including the inflated 2016 multiple due to low earnings. Either way, and whether you include 2016 or not, Yum is very expensive, trading for a double-digit premium to prior valuations. Yum continues to perform, but is it that much better than it has been in previous years? I'd suggest the answer to that is 'no'.

Final thoughts

Yum is a stock that is difficult to rate a sell because it is executing so well. The company owns three very popular brands, and while Pizza Hut has been the runt in recent years, the company is doing what is necessary with underperforming locations and menu innovation to try and fix it. Its FCF generation is very high given the asset-light model it operates, and I see a lot of continued growth in the years to come.

However, the stock is far too expensive. I think Yum's fair value is around 23/24 times earnings, which equates to a share price of ~$91. We're ~$20 in excess of that now, so I have to rate Yum a sell. Investors should take a hard look at Yum if we get a pullback deep into the $90s, but today, it is priced for too much.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.