Google: Pixel 4 A Missed Opportunity

During a special event on Tuesday, search giant Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) launched its newest set of smartphones, the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. While my opinion over time has been that the company would never be a significant challenger to Apple's (AAPL) iPhone, I thought Google had an opportunity this year to get the Pixel to another level. Unfortunately, after the latest reveal, I remain convinced that the Pixel will remain a niche player that's unable to gain major traction.

Over the past year, Google's strategy regarding smartphones has changed quite a bit. Earlier this year, the company launched two new devices that came at much lower price points, which I thought was a good idea at the time. I thought Google could find a nice sweet spot with this pricing starting at $399, but unless there's going to be major improvements moving forward, it seems that Apple will come back with a major shot next year, launching a second generation of the iPhone SE that's likely to be a major hit.

Google did make some nice improvements this year to the Pixel over its previous generation, which you can read about here. Of course, each year's device is supposed to be better than the prior year's, and for those that really care about specifications, a table below shows some key comparisons among the Pixel line. The one notable thing about Pixel 4 is that its screen is a little larger than Pixel 3.

So, where did Google miss in my opinion? Well, it comes down to price. Apple definitely learned its lesson by reversing last year's price raise a bit, especially for its base model essentially coming down by $50, while also offering a free year of its upcoming TV+ service to new device buyers. Apple also dropped the pricing on its legacy phones it still is selling by more than the usual year over year decline. From all accounts, the newest iPhone line is selling quite well, but we'll get a more definitive view of the situation when the company reports earnings in a couple of weeks.

Google decided to keep its pricing the same as last year's Pixel models, meaning the two 64 GB versions start at $799 and $899, respectively, with the option to go to 128 GB of storage for another $100. Apple is allowing consumers to do the same storage upgrade for the iPhone 11 for just $50, while all three new iPhones this year go from 64 GB to 256 GB of storage for $150 more. That seems like a better value than the Pixel. Now, there may be some of a "price offset for the Pixel", as the features article I linked to above states the following, but this just provides more of a hassle for consumers in the short term.

The Pixel 4 charges via USB-C (of course) and doesn't have a headphone jack (of course). Strangely, Google isn't including USB-C earbuds or even an adapter in the box in most markets. The company tells me it will be offering a $100 Google Store credit to buyers, which is a pretty good sign you'll find some new earbud options there soon.

If Google was really interested in market share for the Pixel, why not reduce the price over last year's versions? I'm not talking about just a $50 decline in this case, but at least match the iPhone 11's starting price of $699. I know Google fans will likely say that the Pixel is trying to compete with the Pro models of the iPhone, but with Apple's amazing ecosystem, Google needs to be a lot more price competitive if it wants the Pixel to take the next step. As I've discussed before, since Google is so profitable elsewhere, it could easily afford to start the Pixel 4 at say $649 or $699 because driving market share and higher volumes would drive more services revenue, offsetting some or all of the "losses" from a lower starting price.

In the end, Google's new Pixel line launch on Tuesday feels like a bit of a missed opportunity. While the new smartphones contain a bunch of upgrades over last year's line, the company did not come in with a lower price point to potentially challenge Apple. At a time when smartphone replacement cycles are lengthening to three years or more, consumers have been pushing back against higher smartphone pricing. Apple learned its lesson this year by providing a lot more value to the consumer, but with Google keeping Pixel pricing the same, I still don't see the Pixel as a major challenger.

