Qorvo Acquires Cavendish Kinetics For RF MEMS Tech

Integration risk should be minimal as QRVO seeks to bolster its RF MEMS offerings and scale manufacturing capabilities across multiple verticals.

Cavendish has developed a number of RF MEMS technologies and Qorvo has been a lead strategic investor since 2015.

Qorvo has announced the acquisition of Cavendish Kinetics for an undisclosed sum.

Quick Take

Qorvo (QRVO) announced it has acquired Cavendish Kinetics for an undisclosed amount.

Cavendish Kinetics provides Radio Frequency [RF] MEMS technology for antenna tuning applications.

QRVO acquired CK as it seeks to enhance its RF MEMS technologies across several industry verticals.

Target Company

San Jose, California-based Cavendish Kinetics was founded in 1994 to provide tunable components for RF circuits for use in wireless devices such as cellular handsets, laptops, netbooks, tablets, as well as other wireless devices.

Management is headed by President and CEO Paul Dal Santo, who has been with the firm since 2010 and was previously Chief Operating Officer at Silicon Image.

Cavndish’s primary offerings include:

RF MEMS SmarTuners

RF MEMS SmartSwitches

RF MEMS TransferSwitches

Source: Company website

Investors have invested at least $68.5 million in the company and include Qualcomm (QCOM), Intel (INTC), TriQuint Semiconductor, Wellington Partners, Wallwood Ventures Capital, Clarium Capital, and Celtic House Venture Partners. Source: Crunchbase

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Research and Markets, the global [RF] MEMS market will grow at a very strong CAGR of nearly 37% between 2019 and 2023.

RF MEMS switches are one of the primary components integrated into cellular stations in telecommunication networks to help in switching filters to gain access to different bands of frequencies without rebooting the system.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the increasing deployment of 4G and 5G network infrastructure in developing countries as well as a rapid growth in the Internet of Things sector.

Major vendors that provide RF MEMS technologies include:

AAC Technologies (HKG:2018)

Analog Devices (ADI)

Broadcom (AVGO)

Source: Sentieo

Acquisition Terms and Financial

QRVO did not disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn’t provide a change in financial guidance as a result of the transaction, so it was probably for a financially non-material amount.

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial results indicate that as of June 29, 2019, QRVO had $629.6 million in cash and equivalents and $1.6 billion in total liabilities, of which $1.0 billion was long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the three months ended June 29, 2019, was $206.8 million.

In the past 12 months, QRVO’s stock price has risen 6.4% vs. the U.S. Semiconductor industry’s increase of 18.5% and the overall U.S. Market’s rise of 6.2%, as the chart and corporate events graphic indicates below:

Source: Simply Wall Street

Earnings surprises have been positive in eleven of the last twelve quarters, as the chart shows below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls been largely stable, as the linguistic analysis shows here:

Source: Sentieo

Commentary

QRVO acquired Cavendish Kinetics after having invested in the firm since 2015, so the two companies were quite familiar with each other.

As Eric Creviston, president of Qorvo Mobile Products stated in the deal announcement,

Several of the world’s leading smartphone suppliers have validated significant improvements in antenna performance through lower losses and higher linearity delivered by CK’s RF MEMS technology. Qorvo will build on the great work CK has done by optimizing and scaling the technology and applying it to other applications like infrastructure and defense.

With the deal for Cavendish, Qorvo will put the CK team to work on transitioning its technology to high-volume manufacturing environments, especially as 4G and now 5G systems will benefit from increasing performance improvements.

So while the acquisition won’t move the needle immediately for QRVO’s stock, it does provide a window into management’s focus on continuing to build its capabilities in the RF MEMS space in the industry verticals it is focused on.

