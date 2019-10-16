Zions Bancorporation Faces Headwinds

The bank’s stock appears overvalued compared to its peers based on a low net shareholder payout in relation to the company’s current P/E and price to book value.

The bank is more sensitive to changes in interest rates compared to its peers due to the make-up of the company’s loan portfolio and persistently low fee income.

Zions Bancorporation is heading into a difficult interest rate environment as the Federal Reserve is expected to cut rates again in October.

Investment Thesis:

The Federal Reserve consistently raised the fed funds rate from 2015 to the end of 2018, which benefited Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) and its peers with higher interest income.

However, the Federal Reserve made two rate cuts of a quarter percent in 2019 in July and September due to risks of an economic slowdown, and another similar rate cut is expected in October.

If rates continue to decrease, ZION will be challenged to maintain its current level of interest income for the remainder of the current year and fiscal year 2020 due to the make-up of the company’s loan portfolio and persistently low fee income.

The bank has a solid return on equity and currently has a price to book value ratio that falls in the middle of its peers. ZION has a low net shareholder payout compared to its peers, and for that reason, I believe the company’s stock price is overvalued.

Income Statement:

The table below shows the net interest rate sensitivity of a 200 basis point rise or fall in interest rates estimated over the next twelve months for ZION, First Third Bancorp (FITB), and Comerica Incorporated (CMA).

Net Interest Income Sensitivity Change in Interest Rates: ZION FITB CMA Rising 200 basis points 6% 1% 4% Declining 200 basis points -8% -6% -11%

Source: Information obtained from each company’s Q2 2019 10-Q, and adjustments were made to make the rate changes comparable for FITB and CMA.

A 200 basis point decrease in interest rates could result in an 8% decrease in net interest income for ZION, which falls between the decreases seen for CMA and FITB.

Commercial enterprise and commercial real estate loans make-up approximately three quarters of ZION’s loan portfolio, and these loans tend to reprice quickly during a changing interest rate environment. As a result, this concentration of loans allows ZION to recognize benefits from rising rates more quickly compared to its peers, but when rates fall, the bank will also see the downside faster too.

ZION has persistently low fee income, and an 8% decrease in net interest income for ZION has a bigger impact on the company’s total revenues compared to CMA and FITB.

The table below shows fee income as a percentage of total net revenues for ZION, FITB, and CMA.

Fee Income as a % of Total Net Revenues 6/30/2019 12/31/2018 12/31/2017 12/31/2016 ZION 19.41% 19.84% 20.85% 21.65% FITB 36.26% 41.69% 47.69% 45.17% CMA 30.90% 29.32% 35.78% 40.42%

ZION’s fee income has held around 20% of total net revenues for the past few years, which is significantly lower than CMA and FITB over the same period.

Management has not been able to grow fee income from the bank’s wealth management segment into a meaningful contributor to revenues at this point, and I don’t see a significant increase in fee income for the bank anytime soon.

The chart below shows total revenues as a percentage off the high over ten years for ZION, FITB, and CMA.

When interest rates fell to historic lows in 2010 to 2015, ZION’s revenues fell by a larger percentage compared to FITB and CMA. ZION’s lack of substantial fee income is a major contributor for the bigger drop in revenue during the period.

In the Q2 earnings call, ZION’s management mentioned the bank has $7 billion in interest rate floors with a strike price of 1% to mitigate the bank’s exposure to declining rates. It is encouraging that management is being proactive to address the bank’s weaknesses, and I think ZION will fair better during this period of interest rate cuts compared to the last due to these agreements.

Also during the Q2 earnings call, management stated they are focused on controlling costs for the remainder of 2019 to mitigate the lower revenues expected from interest rate cuts.

Harris Simmons, CEO, expects second half expenses to be reasonably flat to the first half for 2019. Management is expecting benefits from lower performance compensation that naturally adjusts lower when the bank’s performance declines.

Paul Burdiss, CFO, emphasized the focus on deposit costs, which increased during Q2 and in previous quarters, due to targeted exception pricing for the bank’s customers. I think management will be able to lower deposit costs in the next year, which will play a key role in managing profitability in a difficult interest rate environment.

Valuation:

I began my analysis of ZION’s valuation by reviewing the company’s return on equity compared to its peers over the past five years.

ZION has seen a significant increase in return on equity since 2016, and the bank’s current return on equity is 12.25%, which is solid since it falls right in the middle of its peers. Rising interest rates and management’s ability to control expenses played a big role in the improved return on equity ratio from 2016 to 2018.

The chart below shows ZION has a current P/E ratio of 10.62, which is on the high end compared to its peers. ZION’s stock has historically traded with a P/E ratio on the higher end compared to these banks, and the current P/E ratio is not far off from FITB and Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG).

I considered ZION’s current price to book value of 1.109, which also falls right in the middle of its peers.

The bank’s price to book value ratio suggests that ZION is reasonably priced; however, the bank’s net shareholder payout is the lowest amongst its peers due to less stock buybacks over the past five years.

I think ZION’s stock is slightly overvalued since the stock is priced in-line with its peers even though the bank’s return on equity is average, the net shareholder payout is low, and ZION is more asset sensitive than its peers heading into a difficult interest rate environment.

Risks:

Credit risk is inherent to banks and it is a major risk for ZION. A decline in the U.S. economy could result in the deterioration in credit quality, which could lead to higher charge-offs and increases in the allowance for credit losses.

A significant portion of ZION’s loan portfolio is secured by real estate, leveraged and enterprise value lending, and oil and gas-related lending, and a decline in any of these sectors would adversely affect the bank’s financial results.

Net interest income is the largest contributor to ZION’s revenue, and if management fails to manage interest rate risk, the bank’s financial results could be adversely affected. Management has taken some steps to add interest rate floor agreements in anticipation of declining interest rates; however, we have yet to see how effective these agreements will be.

Takeaway:

ZION’s stock is slightly overvalued since the stock is priced in-line with its peers even though the bank’s return on equity is average, the net shareholder payout is low, and ZION is more asset sensitive than its peers heading into a difficult interest rate environment.

