Fitbit: What To Expect In The Earnings Release

Although Fitbit (FIT) has yet to officially announce its Q3 earnings release date, the report should be released on or about October 30th. I will not opine on whether or not I believe FIT will beat earnings expectations, and I'm not too concerned with whether they do or not because, ultimately, that will impact the stock in the near term. I am, however, looking for certain indications of FIT's long-term potential.

Acquisition Chatter

Undoubtedly, investors will be focused on if FIT discloses any information regarding its engagement with Qatalyst Partners, which was disclosed late last month. As part of its potential sale process, FIT must enter into mutual non-disclosure agreements, so, although FIT's investors will likely pepper management with questions regarding this process, FIT will just deflect and say they have no comment regarding that engagement.

For what it is worth, Qatalyst is a heavy hitter in the investment banking space and has represented Pill Pack, Looker, Qualtrics, and LinkedIn in their respective sales to Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), SAP (NYSE:SAP), and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). Google was mentioned as a likely potential bidder, but as I've discussed in the chat with members of Invest with a Stacked Deck, I believe CVS (NYSE:CVS) may be a more likely candidate. It is investing heavily in health care after its acquisition of Aetna and is pivoting towards prophylactic medicine to offset the cost of health care coverage. FIT would be a very beneficial tool to further go down that path.

Other Developments Since Last Earnings Release

Since FIT's last earnings release, there have been a number of developments that management has not discussed at length, which should get some lip service during the conference call.

Singapore Deal and Others

In late August, FIT announced a deal with the government of Singapore to bring its trackers to residents of Singapore. Under the deal, residents of Singapore won't pay anything for the device but will commit to spending $10 a month for a year of premium service. This is a prudent step towards getting more users on the platform to build up a stream of recurring revenue.

Another deal, which did not get too much press was the launch of Fitbit's new products in Dubai. The launch coincided with the Dubai Fitness Challenge, which is an initiative spearheaded by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai. Details regarding the partnership were not given and there does not appear to be any direct deal with the government, but certainly having the government promote FIT's products is a positive.

I am looking to see if FIT announces any more partnerships during the earnings call or provides any more color on the specifics of these current partnerships.

New Devices and Services

In late August, FIT also announced a new Versa 2, which has received very good reviews so far. This watch has Amazon Alexa integrated into it and a bunch of other features, such as enhanced sleep tracking, which increases the value of the devices to consumers. Fitbit also announced a new, cheaper scale, called the Aria Air, which is significantly more affordable than Fitbit's previous smart scales and retails for just $49.95. This is a smart move, as it will further entrench users into the Fitbit ecosystem.

Further, FIT announced Fitbit Premium, which for $9.99 per month (or $79.99 per year) provides users with a variety of programs and tools to enable them to live healthier lifestyles. I tried a free trial of the service and found the sleep tracking insights and programs pretty helpful. The programs and services leverage AI to provide unique insights to users to improve their health, such as how to kick a sugar habit.

Shifting towards recurring revenue systems is a brilliant strategy, which I've been hoping FIT would pivot towards for a couple of years. This could lead to incredible profits and much improved margins, as each incremental user will not cost much to add on, so the revenue will flow down the income statement to profits.

It will be important to see how management discusses the initial feedback so far and whether or not they disclose actual numbers for its Premium service.

Sleep Apnea

Another large development that did not get much press but will surely be discussed on the earnings call is that the clinical trials for sleep apnea detection have been completed. Fitbit has been working with the FDA to get regulatory clearance for these services since 2017, and if it is able to obtain it, this would be a huge boon to FIT since insurance companies are likely to cover the cost of a Fitbit smartwatch and sleep apnea tracking service.

As I've discussed in previous articles, home sleep apnea devices cost anywhere between $150-500. With Fitbit's smartwatches costing between $150 and $199 and perhaps a few dollars each month for sleep apnea tracking, which can provide a significant cost savings for users and insurance companies. These savings are even more substantial when compared with the cost of going to an overnight sleep center which average around $1,000-2,000 per night.

I would like to see if management gives any further update on this service, as well as others, potentially being FDA cleared soon.

Moving out of China

One negative that may cause impairment charges in the quarter is Fitbit's move out of China to avoid tariffs. FIT moving its manufacturing facilities out of China will surely result in some costs that were not factored in; however, should the trade war last for a prolonged period of time, this will be a prudent move that will benefit FIT in the long term.

It will be interesting to see the amount of the impairment charge; however, I do not see this having a long-term material impact on FIT.

Conclusion

FIT is unlikely to discuss the sales process due to the aforementioned confidentiality agreements; however, I do believe there will be discussions over a number of positive developments which could provide a near-term catalyst.

