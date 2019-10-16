Investing Like Joel Greenblatt, Benjamin Graham... And Mr. Rogers

“You are neither right nor wrong because the crowd disagrees with you. You are right because your data and reasoning are right.” Benjamin Graham.

And others are feeling the chill, as investors are becoming increasingly nervous.

We can see that many of the property sectors have become heated.

Value investor Joel Greenblatt comes across as quite the colorful character when he wants to. Which seems to be often enough. Then again, with his extremely impressive resume, perhaps he’s earned the right to it.

Greenblatt founded private investment partnership Gotham Capital, where he’s still a managing partner. He’s a professor at Columbia Business School, former chairman of Alliant Techsystems – a Fortune 500 company – co-founder of the Value Investors Club, and an author to boot.

So no matter his amusing levels of bluntness (or perhaps because of it), Greenblatt seems like a smart guy. That’s why I’m willing to quote him when he says something like:

“Choosing individual stocks without any idea of what you’re looking for is like running through a dynamite factory with a burning match. You may live, but you’re still an idiot.”

See what I mean about being a character? Not to mention being worth paying attention to. I mean, let’s face it… we can all do some seriously stupid things in our investment habits.

It actually takes a lot of work and practice not to do seriously stupid things: The price of being human, I suppose.

Then again, considering the very real cost of not paying that price, I’d say it’s worth discussing. For that matter, so did legendary investor Benjamin Graham.

Mr. Market at His Finest

For those of you who don’t know, Benjamin Graham is considered to be the father of value investing. Considering his significant successes in the 20th Century during some of the most extreme market conditions - it’s a title he well deserves.

In 1949, Graham wrote a book called The Intelligent Investor. If you’re one of my regular readers, you know that title because I’ve referenced it a time or two before. It’s a great read with very valuable information that’s inspired a whole lot of profits.

Take the concept of Mr. Market, which Graham used to represent the average investor – who does everything wrong. Driven by fear and greed in their most extreme forms, Mr. Market is extremely reactive. Instead of being proactive or analytical, he jumps in and out of stocks based on emotion alone.

If everyone’s buying, he’s all in! And if everyone’s selling, then guess what he’s doing too?

Now, each one of us likes to think ourselves so far above that model. We’re not rude like the masses, foolish like them, followers like them, bad drivers like them… the list can easily go on from there. In which case, we’re definitely not Mr. Market.

At least not in our minds.

But before we solidify that shining image in our own eyes, let’s ask ourselves a few potentially painful questions:

How well did our portfolios perform in the aftermath of Black Monday in 1987?

How well did our portfolios perform in the aftermath of the dot.com crash in 2000?

How well did our portfolios perform in the aftermath of the housing market bubble bursting in 2008?

By those questions, I mean how well prepared were we to deal with those jarring events – both from a financial and psychological sense? Our answers are telling.

Mr. Market, the Cool Kids, and Us

Too many of us were too busy trying to run with the cool kids. We took their advice on what we should buy, spurned the stocks they said were worthless, and overall set ourselves up for failure.

Sorry if that’s too blunt. I guess I’m taking a page from Greenblatt’s book on this one.

It’s with good reason though when we can be too fond of our self-directed opinions. Sometimes we need to be snapped out of that state of mind for our own good.

I bring this up because a reader recently left me this comment on my “4 Sleep-Well-at-Night REITs for Granny” article:

“Loved reading this article and will definitely check the link to Grandpa’s story just hoping to see whose investments performed better over time… my guess is Grandma. Maybe you can do a Mr. Roger’s Neighborhood themed article to help those beginning their investment journey. I would subscribe just to help my grandchildren build portfolios so that they have a chance to succeed…”

That sounded like a great idea! It still does. And I had every intention of going the Mr. Rogers’ route too when I first set out writing this response.

For anyone born too late to appreciate Fred McFeely Rogers, he was known – and beloved – for his preschool television series, Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood. There, he calmly and engagingly emphasized such things as self worth and treating others with the same kind of respect.

Clearly, considering how I started this out, I’ll have to run a different tribute to him sometime in the future. Mr. Rogers never would have called someone an idiot, after all, even for running through a dynamite factory with a lit match.

With that said, I’m sure he wouldn’t have disagreed with the bottom line we’re discussing here.

Investing Advice That Goes the Distance

In a recent note, Haendel St. Juste, Managing Director at Mizuho Securities, explains that,

“With full valuations / YTD outperformance (RMZ +23% vs S&P +18%) and growing hopes of (and threat from) a China "phase 1 (trade) agreement" and Brexit deal, we think the 3Q results/tone and initial 2020 views are a bit more important this time around given the incremental competition for investment dollars away from REITs.”

Source: Yahoo Finance (VNQ +24.7% and GSPC +19%)

St. Juste expects "more of the same" as the macro-economic outlook appears broadly supportive by solid fundamentals and low rates that remain key structural advantages for REITs, “especially for the better positioned sectors.”

As we scan our “Intelligent REIT Lab” (abbreviated iREIT Lab), we can see that many of the property sectors have become heated, and others are feeling the chill, as investors are becoming increasingly nervous.

As you can see below (far left column), the tech sectors (data centers, cell towers, and logistics) have outperformed year-to-date (as we excepted), while the mall and hotel sectors have underperformed.

Source: Hoya Capital real Estate

Our research is not focused on high-yield investments, as we seek a more tactical advantage in which we “conviction-weight” allocations based on broad property sector analysis. To provide us with the best in-depth research, we purposely designed a quality-based scoring model we refer to as the REIT Indicator Numerically Optimized (or RINO) model.

Source: iREIT

This new tool is designed to compliment our portfolio modeling capabilities so that we can select the best REITs based on quality metrics and then screen them side-by-side based on valuation metrics.

As I alluded earlier, certain sectors screen attractive based on quality, but they are not so attractive based on valuation.

The true secret to unlocking value is to obtain the best of both words – a high-quality stock on sale, and our screening tool (called RINO) allows us to build an edge in which we can plot REITs and REIT Property Sectors based on both value and quality. In turn, this allows us to unlock the alpha that drives investor returns.

Going back to the Mr. Rogers, example, RINO allows “any investor” to select high-quality REITs just like Ben Graham or Warren Buffett. Our research tool makes it easy to determine the overall quality rating for any REIT because we do all of the heavy lifting for you.

As an example, we have selected the 17 REITs in our healthcare REIT coverage spectrum (below), and you can see that the highest-quality names are Alexandria Real Estate (ARE) and Ventas Inc. (VTR) and the lowest quality names are New Senior (SNR) and Senior Housing Properties (SNH).

Now, to determine valuation for each REIT we consider metrics such as dividend yield, price to funds from operations (or FFO), and net asset value (or NAV). We consider all three valuation metrics important, and we are especially mindful of the P/FFO compared with the closest peers.

Now as you can see (above), Physicians Realty (DOC) screens as a buy, with a RINO rating of 3.802 and valuation also is attractive (-5.65% variance in current P/FFO compared to 5 year average). Also, Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) has a quality rating of 3.972 and we maintain a buy based upon the P/FFO comparison.

We plan to launch the entire RINO rating list on Marketplace by the end of this week and this new tool should serve as a guide for investors to navigate all of the property sectors in order to determine the highest-quality REITs to buy with the lowest margin of safety.

Source: iREIT

As Benjamin Graham reminds us, “experience teaches that the time to buy stocks is when their price is unduly depressed by temporary adversity. In other words, they should be bought on a bargain basis or not at all.”

The legendary investor also stresses quality as “it remained true that sound investment principles produced generally sound results.” Although not 100% guaranteed, we are set to launch our propriety RINO Tool to give us a decisive edge to better analyze REIT participants with a goal of protecting principal at all costs. Because, as Ben Graham reminds us,

“You are neither right nor wrong because the crowd disagrees with you. You are right because your data and reasoning are right.”

While RINO serves as one valuable tool for research, we believe that the best way to select a stock is to decide if the company is worthy of ownership. This involves analyzing the competitive position within that property sector, and the “economic moat” around the company - that is, a sustainable competitive advantage that helps preserve long-term pricing power and profitability. Most importantly, because most investors own REITs for income, we consider dividend safety paramount to the capital allocation strategy, hence the name RINO.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

