Gold Weekly: Central Banks Keep Accumulating The Yellow Metal, And A Look At BAR

We expect BAR to reach a high of $16.30 per share by the end of the month.

Central banks added 59.9 tonnes of gold to their reserves in August, resulting in a year-to-date net purchase of 493.7 tonnes.

As the partial trade deal is unlikely to boost the business confidence meaningfully, US economic data will continue to soften, keeping safe-haven demand for gold strong.

BAR is resilient following the trade truce between the US and China reached last Friday, which is due to the limited nature of the agreement and the persistence of uncertainty.

Thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Gold Weekly report, in which we discuss gold prices through the lenses of the GraniteShares Gold Trust ETF (BAR).

BAR has proven resilient following the trade truce between the US and China reached last Friday. This is because the agreement between the two countries is essentially limited, described as "phase 1" by US President Trump.

In this context, the market has digested the positive news with a very cautious bias, keeping the demand for risk protection strong (evident in strong ETF inflows into gold recorded last Friday).

Despite the slight improvement in US-China trade dynamics, uncertainty surrounding a possible re-escalation prevails considering the volatile nature of Trump's moves.

As this partial trade deal is unlikely to boost business confidence meaningfully in the near term, US economic data will continue to soften as we are in the late stage of the business cycle. This should keep safe-haven demand strong, which is positive for gold.

In this context, we continue to think that BAR will push higher this month, forecasting a trading range of $14.20-16.30.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About BAR

BAR is directly impacted by the vagaries of gold spot prices because the Fund physically holds gold bars in a London vault and custodied by ICBC Standard Bank. The investment objective of the Fund is to replicate the performance of the price of gold, less trust expenses (0.20%), according to BAR's prospectus.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting hurt by the contango structure of the gold market, contrary to ETFs using futures contracts.

Also, the structure of a grantor trust protects investors since trustees cannot lend the gold bars.

BAR provides exposure which is identical to established competitors like GLD and IAU, which are nevertheless much more costly to hold over a long period of time. Indeed, BAR offers an expense ratio of just 0.20% while IAU and GLD have an expense ratio of 0.25% and 0.50%, respectively.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

The net long speculative position in Comex gold dropped by 20 tonnes (1% of OI) over the latest reporting period of October 1-8. It barely moved last month, suggesting that positioning has become stretched. This is not surprising considering that the current net spec length - at 45% of OI - is close to its historical high of 52% of OI.

In the year to date, speculators have lifted substantially their long positions in Comex gold by 742 tonnes - representing 25% of OI or 12% of annual physical demand. This reflects a very positive sentiment toward the yellow metal.

Implications for BAR: As speculative buying pressure for Comex gold is likely to prove limited in the near term, the impact on gold spot prices and BAR will concurrently prove limited.

Investment positioning

1

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors bought another 12 tonnes of gold last week (October 4-11), pushing the monthly pace of buying to 85 tonnes.

So far this year, ETF investors have accumulated nearly 300 tonnes of gold, representing an increase of 14% in gold ETF holdings.

Like the speculative community, the ETF investor community is very constructive on the outlook for gold prices.

Implications for BAR: Sustained ETF inflows into gold, driven by an increased demand for safety as US recession fears mount, have tightened the supply/demand balance of the gold market, pushing gold spot prices higher in the process. In the same vein, BAR's value has appreciated notably this year.

Central bank positioning

The World Gold Council, using IMF statistics, released the latest official gold reserves held by central banks.

In August, central banks bought a combined 59.9 tonnes, resulting in a year-to-date accumulation of 493.7 tonnes - or an increase of 1.5% in world official gold central banks' holdings.

Source: World Gold Council, Orchid Research

Central banks' gold buying in August was driven by Turkey (44.0 tonnes), Russia (11.3 tonnes), China (5.9 tonnes), and Qatar (3.1 tonnes).

Some central banks liquidated some gold in August, most notably Kazakhstan (2.6 tonnes) and Uzbekistan (2.2 tonnes).

In the year to date, central bank gold buying is driven by Turkey (134 tonnes), Russia (117 tonnes), Poland (100 tonnes), China (90 tonnes), and Kazakhstan (27 tonnes) as illustrated below.

Source: World Gold Council, Orchid Research

Closing thoughts

In the current macro/(geo-)political environment characterized by heightened uncertainty, safe-haven demand for gold is likely to remain strong. As our positioning analysis shows above, everyone is bullish on the yellow metal, including the speculator, ETF investor, and the central bank.

We therefore maintain our constructive view on BAR in the near term, expecting a monthly high of $16.30 per share this month.

Did you like this?

Click the "Follow" button at the top of the article to receive notifications.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.