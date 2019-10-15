Hepion Pharmaceuticals And CRV431

In Q2/2019, an overhaul of its clinical program was initiated with a clinical focus on CRV431 in NASH and hepatitis B infection, but financial challenges persist.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2013 and went public in 2014.

Market Assessment

In Q2/2019, Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) started a “new clinical life” with a name change from ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (CTRV). It also streamlined its clinical program with a focus on CRV431 in NASH and Hepatitis B infection. The timeline revealed by the company showed that the Phase 2 safety and efficacy study of CRV431 in NASH will be initiated at the earliest Q4/2020 (Fig. 1).

Fig. 1: Proposed timeline of events for the clinical development of CRV431 for NASH

Between now and then, HEPA will undertake preclinical and toxicology/carcinogenicity studies as is required for all investigative drug candidates to validate its rationale for IND approval for CRV431 for NASH.

CRV431, a pan-cyclophilin inhibitor, is an oral investigative drug candidate. Mechanistically, CRV431 has been pharmacologically designed to induce anti-fibrotic effects by inhibiting/functionally antagonizing the functional effects of a class of proteins called cyclophilins.

CRV431 inhibits the isomerase activity of cyclophilins A, B, D, and G. Based on this, CRV431 has been proposed to target multiple phases of liver diseases mediated by NASH, alcohol and viral infection that drive the pathogenesis of NASH (Fig. 2). Moreover, preclinical studies in NASH murine models, STAM and Carbon Tetrachloride, have both established important anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic responses for CRV431.

Fig. 2: Pleiotropic Effects of CRV431 in NASH

Institutional Investors And Analyst Ratings

At the end of Q2/2019, Hepion reported cash of ~$17.1M. The funds should be sufficient to complete the preliminary pre-clinical studies for CRV431. In the absence of dilution, the financial risk remains the biggest challenge. Analyst recommends a hold, and it has low Institutional ownership at 1.31% or 21 account holders accounting for 45,359 total shares.

HEPA will need to seek partnership agreement(s) to provide the financial resources that will be required to facilitate the clinical development of CRV431 for NASH and HBV infection.

Market Outlook

Hepion may have changed its name and initiated an overhaul of its clinical program, significant risk remains. Like most small-cap, financial risk is one of the biggest hurdles.

