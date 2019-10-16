Sierra Bancorp Offering Decent Dividend Yield But Little Price Upside

Loan growth will provide some relief to the bottom-line, but it will be too low to negate the negative effect of lower NIM and higher non-interest expense.

Earnings are expected to decline in 2020 due to the Fed rate cut and the normal growth in non-interest expenses.

Earnings of Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) are expected to decline in 2020 as loan growth is expected to slow down, which will be unable to counter the effects of lower net interest margin and higher non-interest expense. As BSRR currently has a low payout ratio and is well-capitalized, the prospect of earnings decline is unlikely to affect the company's dividend payout. Consequently, the company is expected to continue to pay $0.19 per share every quarter in 2020, resulting in a forward dividend yield of 2.89%.

Loan Growth to Suffer from Low Demand

BSRR is a regional bank based in California, with a loan book concentrated in the real estate segment. At the end of June 2019, commercial real estate made up 42% while residential real estate made up 21% of BSRR's total loans. Due to the company's focus on these segments, the major drivers of BSRR's loan growth are business sentiment and outlook of economic growth in California.

I expect loan growth to slow to just 2.0% in 2020 due to my outlook of economic downturn in the wake of trade uncertainties. Further, I expect demand for residential loans to continue to weaken. The chart below shows the cooling of the housing market in California since the fourth quarter of 2018.

Data by YCharts

From the 2QFY19 earnings release it appears as if the management is also not optimistic about loan growth. The release states "No assurance can be provided with regard to future loan growth as loan payoffs have occurred at relatively high levels in recent periods, mortgage warehouse loan volumes are difficult to predict, the number of lending opportunities which meet our credit criteria continues to decline, and competition has increased." The table below shows my estimates for BSRR's loans and other key balance sheet items.

NIM to Face Downward Pressure

BSRR's net interest margin (NIM), declined slightly in the first half of 2019 as funding cost rose more than yields following the interest rate hike in 2018. Moreover, the non-recurring elements were lower in the second quarter than in previous quarters, according to the 2QFY19 earnings release.

Going forward, the company's net interest margin is expected to further slip due to the 50bps rate cut in 2019 till date that will pressurize yields. Due to a lagged effect, I expect NIM to decrease in 2020 as well. The table below shows my estimates for yield, cost and margin.

Non-Interest Income and Expense to Drag Earnings

BSRR booked certain non-recurring items in 2QFY19 that elevated non-interest income. These items included a $232,000 nonrecurring gain resulting from the write-up of certain restricted stock pursuant to a periodic assessment of its market value, and a $100,000 nonrecurring gain from the wrap-up of a low-income housing tax credit fund investment. The absence of these items in the third quarter will reduce non-interest income on a quarter over quarter basis, which will shrink earnings.

Further, an increase in non-interest expense will drag earnings. I expect these expenses to grow at a normal rate of 1.5% quarter on quarter in both 3QFY19 and 4QFY19. For 2020, I'm assuming a growth rate of 4%.

Due to the expected increase in non-interest expense, decline in non-interest income and dip in NIM, I'm expecting BSRR's earnings to decrease by 4% in 2020 to $2.17 per share.

Dividends Likely to be Maintained

Despite the prospects of earnings decline, I think there are limited reasons for BSRR to cut its dividends. Firstly, the company is very well-capitalized with a Tier I capital ratio of 14.68% as at June end, 2019, versus regulatory requirement of 8.0%. Moreover, the estimated earnings for 2020 and current dividends suggest a payout ratio of 35%, which is a level that can be comfortably sustained.

Based on the earnings projection, payout ratio, and current level of capitalization, I think BSRR will maintain its quarterly dividend in 2020 at the current level, i.e. $0.19 per share. The dividend estimate for the full year ($0.76) implies a dividend yield of 2.89%.

BSRR Currently Trading Close to Target Price

BSRR has traded at an average price to book multiple, P/B, of 1.32 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying this average ratio with the forecast book value per share of $20.6 gives a target price of $27.2, which is just 3.2% above BSRR's October 11, 2019, closing price. The table below shows sensitivity of the target price to P/B.

Adopting Neutral Stance

Adding the forward dividend yield of 2.89% to the potential price upside of 3.2% gives a total expected return of 6.1%. This return is not attractive enough, therefore I'm adopting a neutral stance on the stock. BSRR will become attractive if its price drops to 10% below the target price, i.e. $24.72. I recommend accumulating the stock at this entry point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.