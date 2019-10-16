HD Supply Holdings: Growth Will Pick Up After A Lag

HDS Can See Slow Growth Before The Upside

HD Supply Holdings (HDS) distributes industrial distributors to contractors, home builders, industrial businesses, maintenance professionals, and government entities in North America. I expect HDS’s stock price to show limited appreciation in the short-term due to the current uncertainty in the economy, but it should strengthen in 2020 when the economic drivers get stronger.

Large multifamily complexes, infrastructure projects, and mixed-use developments can keep the company’s business rolling in 2019. However, slow growth in the industry and the housing end-markets is likely to mute the growth rate. There can also be a downside in the residential construction in the short-to-medium-term. In the medium-term, the gross margin can improve due to the company’s premium brands in the industry. Although the company’s cash flow is healthy, a more leveraged balance sheet compared to peers means that the financial risks can increase in the next 4 to 5 years

HDS To Break Into Two Companies

To unlock the value, the company, in September, has disclosed a plan to separate its Facilities Maintenance and Construction & Industrial businesses into two companies through a distribution. The hive-off is expected to take place in the middle of FY2020. If is foes through, both the companies will be able to take M&A decisions independently, according to its strategic priorities. Also, the capital structure can get more optimal, while the compensation structure can become more focused. I think changes in the financial structure can be quite significant given the current high leverage (1.76x). We may see changes in the companies’ equity structure (more shares being offered for sale) or a debt refinancing, or both, to reduce risks over the medium-term. HDS’s current Chairman and CEO, DeAngelo, will head the Facilities Maintenance business. John Stegeman, current HDS’s President of Construction & Industrial segment, is likely to become the CEO of the new Construction & Industrial company.

Housing Units Show Some Weakness In 2019

According to data provided by the U.S. Census Bureau, from Aug-18 until Aug-19 (latest reports available), the new privately-owned housing units increased by 12% in the U.S. However, the forecast for the segment is not bright. According to edzarenski.com, residential construction spending is expected to decline by 5% in 2019 and then improve to a 1% growth in the next year. Non-residential building construction spending can increase by 10% in 2020, while the pace is likely to slow down in 2021 (up by 6%).

According to tradingeconomics.com, the ISM Manufacturing Prices Index declined to 49.1 as of August 2019, compared to 51.2 in July, which can be particularly concerning because this is the first time since January 2016 that the manufacturing index points to a contraction in activities.

Unemployment Rate Holds Steady

The key factors that influence the construction and housing market include mortgage availability issues, higher unemployment levels, mortgage delinquency, and foreclosure rates, home improvement financing, and lower housing turnover. From data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics, U.S. unemployment was the lowest in 2018 since 2008. In the past three months until August 2019, the rate steadied at 3.7%.

According to Atom Data Solutions, the homes flipped in Q2 represented 5.9% of all home sales during the quarter, which was a decline from 7.2% in Q1, but up from 5.4% in Q2 2018. According to the experts, less profitable house flipping points to a softening housing market. House flipping is the process of buying, rehabbing, and selling properties for profit.

Tariff Effect

Under Section 301, the U.S. government imposed tariffs in the range of 10% to 25% on Chinese imports. The company estimates that from September 1, a 15% tariff was imposed on imports from China, which is likely to be followed by a second round of 25% to 30% tariff increase on October 1, another 15% in December. However, the higher tariff won’t be felt until 2020. The company aims to minimize the effect by negotiating lower pricing backed by the U.S. dollar’s value appreciation. However, when the tariff does lead to cost escalation, the company will have to increase the price to pass it along to keep gross margin protected.

In the past, such action (i.e., price hike to counter tariff inflation) resulted in 1% of the Facilities Maintenance sales. Also, the company notes a new trend of manufacturing migration away from China to some of the countries in Asia and Mexico. In a higher tariff environment, such acts may help normalize the cost to a certain extent.

Other Challenges Ahead

Recently, the company faced challenges regarding the Vendor Delivered Automated Solution, which resulted in delays in fulfilling orders. It forced the company to return to the legacy method. Although it resumed normalcy in distribution, it also meant re-adopting a less efficient system. To overcome the problem, the company re-launched the Atlanta Distribution Center to handle material automation. But the new facility also affected sales adversely in Q2. Unless the company goes back to full automation, a mix of offline and online processes may result in delays and loss of business as well.

Segment Performance And Outlook

In Q2 2019, the Facilities Management segment revenues increased by 8% compared to Q1 2019, while over the prior year, it increased by 1%. The segment higher sales were partially offset by lower sales of appliances and heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (or HVAC) products due to colder weather. The segment gross margin inflated quarter-over-quarter.

In Q2 2019, the Construction and Industrial segment revenues increased by 10% compared to a quarter ago. During Q2, it benefited from non-residential construction market growth, although the growth rate is declining due to project delays and lack of skilled construction labor. Investors may note that there are varying forces working on the construction-side of the business. While we can expect to see a bump in large multifamily complexes, infrastructure projects, and mixed-use developments, the growth can be mitigated by a reduction in single-family housing starts.

The average daily sale is another important performance metric for HDS. In the past six months, it increased by 51%. Q3 started with a gentle bump, as daily sales increased by 22% compared to June. HDS’s management estimates that the MRO (Maintenance Repair and Operation) market will grow by 1% to 2%, and the non-residential construction end market can increase by low-single-digit in 2019. On the other hand, the residential construction market can decline by low-single-digit in the year. Overall, the company’s end markets can increase marginally in 2019 compared to a year ago.

Guidance for Q3 And FY2019

Based on the end market growth as discussed above, in Q3 2019, the management expects sales to be in the range of $1.62 billion and $1.67 billion, which at the guidance mid-point represents a 1% rise in revenues compared to Q2 2019. Adjusted EBITDA, at the guidance mid-point, represents a 2% increase versus Q2 2019. Similarly, net income guidance represents a 4% improvement in Q2.

In FY2019, the management expects revenues in the range of $6.10 billion and $6.20 billion, which at the guidance mid-point, represents a 1.7% rise compared to FY2018. Adjusted EBITDA can range between $855 million and $885 million, which at the guidance mid-point, represents a 0.1% decrease versus FY2018.

On a more positive note, the company’s management expects that the gross margin can improve to the 20%-range or can exceed the current guidance of 18%. It believes that the company’s brands are more established than many other players in the market, and hence, can draw premium. Even though the tariff effect can eat away a part of the profit percentage, manufacturing moving away from China to other lower-cost producers can bring back the parity.

Cash Flows And Debt Level

In 1H 2019, HDS’s cash flow from operations (or CFO) was $286 million, which was 54% higher than a year ago. On top of a 4% revenue growth in the past year, improvement in working capital, particularly from lower inventory build-up led to the CFO increase in 1H 2019.

In November 2018, its company’s board authorized a new share repurchase program of $500 million. During Q2 2019, it repurchased 1.7 million shares at an average price of $39.55 per share. Since then, the stock price has inched back to $38.4 (on October 4, 2019). As of September 6, it had $177 million remaining under the share repurchase plan.

The majority of HDS’s debt repayment obligation (64% of $2.02 billion total debt) lies in 2022-2023. With $730 million of liquidity, it does not have short-term financial risks. But, the company’s debt-to-equity ratio (1.47x) is higher than its competitors’ average (0.76x). If there are any economic crisis or the economic growth rate declines, cash flows can dry up, and the companies with higher leverage can face more difficulty in servicing debt repayments.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

HDS is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 10.9x. Between FY2015 and FY2018, the stock’s average EV/EBITDA multiple was 14x. So, it is currently trading at a discount to its past four-year average.

HDS’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is steeper than peers because the company’s EBITDA is expected to improve more sharply compared to peers in the next four quarters. This would typically result in a higher current EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers. The stock’s EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than its peers’ (FAST, DXPE, and WCC) average of 12.5x. So, the stock can be relatively undervalued at the current level. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, ten sell-side analysts rated HDS a “buy” in October (includes “outperform”), while six of the sell-side analysts rated it a “hold.” None of them rated a “sell.” The consensus target price is $45.9, which at its current price, yields 2018% returns.

According to Seeking Alpha’s Quant Rating, the stock receives a “Neutral” rating. Although its rating is relatively high on profitability, the ratings are moderate-to-poor on growth, value, EPS revisions, and momentum. I do not agree with Seeking Alpha’s rating on EPS revisions. I think it deserves a better rating because it beat analysts’ estimates consistently in the past four quarters. I also think its rating on profitability might be too conservative because, not only has its profitability been higher than some of its peers, it has also been consistent quarter-over-quarter.

What’s The Take On HDS?

HDS’s primary value drivers are going strong. The new privately-owned house units have strengthened in its latest count, while the unemployment rate has remained steady over the past three months. Sales per day improved in July. On the other hand, the trade and manufacturing sectors are signaling a contraction that could be unfolding in the economy. Although it would be too early to confer based on the first month of the quarter, the company’s growth and profitability can benefit if the trend continues. The company’s recent decision to separate its businesses into two companies will open up several strategic alternatives and is expected to create values.

Large multifamily complexes, infrastructure projects, and mixed-use developments are the potential value drivers in 2019. However, slow growth in the energy industry and the housing end-market can translate into muted growth. In the medium-term, the gross margin can improve due to the company’s premium brands in the industry. Although the company’s cash flow is healthy, a more leveraged balance sheet compared to peers means that the financial risks can increase when the debt repayment becomes due in the next 4 to 5 years. I think the stock price will hold back in the short-term but should start yielding positive returns in the next year.

We hope you have enjoyed this Free article from the Daily Drilling Report Marketplace service. If you have been thinking about subscribing after reading past articles, it may be time for you to act. The oilfield is at its low ebb, and now is the time to be looking for winners. Good news for new subscribers! In October, we are offering a 10% discount off the annual subscription rate of $595.00 A 2-week free trial is applicable, so you risk nothing. Hope to see you in the DDR as we look for bargains in the oil patch!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.