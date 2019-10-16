JPMorgan Chase: A Must-Have

One of the names that we often trade on the swings is JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM). However, we also consider this a fantastic long-term investment. JPMorgan Chase, along with a number of other major financials, rolled out its quarterly earnings. We believe these reports offer a nice read on the financials sector particularly since the quarter reflects activity that included the Fed's recent rate cut in July. Of course, we need to watch for impacts going forward with another round of cuts a few weeks ago. The bank will weather the storm. In our opinion, JPMorgan is the best-in-breed of the major financials. The company put out an overall dazzling quarter which comes after the stock has slowly risen from $100 in March, which was the last time we got behind the name. The stock has faced resistance at about $120 but we think this could soon be in the rear-view mirror after this report. We believe for the medium- to long-term investor, share prices under $110 are a great buy, and are a must-buy under $100. However, even at $120, we think the name is still a moderate buy. At the time of this writing, shares are rallying to $118 on the quarterly news.

We remain bullish and think it is a solid stock to not only trade, but to invest in the long term. We want to really hammer home the point that any multiple expansion you see is predicated on future growth of the banking sector that will stem from continued global economic activity. Recessions will come and go, cycles come and go, but we think JPM has a lot left in the tank. We continue to believe that the reasons for owning JPMorgan Chase's stock are reflected in the fundamental operational strengths of the company.

Headline numbers dazzle

JPMorgan had a strong quarter overall, and the headline numbers reflect this clearly. Managed revenue was $30.1 billion, up 8.1% year over year. This revenue grew even beyond the higher end of our expectations for low to mid-single-digit growth, and surpassed our expectations for $29.3 billion by $800 million. We were far more bullish than the Street as it surpassed analyst consensus by $1.7 billion, indicating a quarter of strength. It also continues a pattern of nice growth in Q3 revenues over the last several years:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

There is no question that revenue continues to rise steadily. JPMorgan has surpassed our projections for the top line more often than not, and in 2019 thus far it is $3.7 billion year-to-date higher in revenue than was anticipated by analysts' consensus. The significance of this outperformance cannot be understated. It is really impressive and is why we see the stock blowing through $120. Revenues were strong, expenses were well managed, and as a result, the company continued solid growth in earnings:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

In last year's Q3, the company saw earnings per share of $2.34, or $8.4 billion total. Thanks to a reduced share count, more favorable taxation rates, and strong organic growth, earnings per share increased $0.34 or 15% to $2.68. The result surpassed our expectations for $2.55 by $0.13 on this basis; it surpassed consensus estimates by $0.23 continuing JPMorgan's 2019 strength. We should also point out that the bank has continuously repurchased shares to boost returns, and this quarter was no exception with $6.7 billion in net repurchases. We love the continued buybacks boosting shareholder value. If we consider the effect of share buybacks occurring in prior quarters, it helps put the earnings growth in context over the years. By reducing the share count, earnings per share are driven higher, in addition to gains seen organically. What about the two key income metrics?

Interest and non-interest income

Income is derived from interest and non-interest sources. Some concerns arise on the interest income side of the equation with lower rates, so that is something to keep an eye on. That said, JPMorgan continues to demonstrate strength in both these metrics:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

While net interest income continues to rise, non-interest income has seen a little volatility over the last two years. However, over the years, the trend is higher for both measures. In the present quarter, non-interest income rose 14% to $15.7 billion compared to last year's comparable quarter. The increase is predominantly in fixed income markets, home lending, auto lending, and community banking.

Net interest income also continues to grow, but here we did see an impact from rates. This quarter, net interest income jumped by 2% over last year. The pace of growth has slowed down due to rates. It rose to $14.4 billion from $14.1 billion last year. Thus, the impact of a September rate cut on top of the one in July could hit Q4 net interest income. As assets under management continue to grow, we should look at movements in the company's provision for credit losses.

Loan growth along with provisions for credit losses

We were once again pleased to see continued growth in the loan portfolio from last year, as total loans were up 3% from last year, if we adjust for the sale of some loans in the home lending unit. With rising loans we need to be mindful of possible credit losses. Provisions for credit losses were up from last year but have been volatile, and have risen over time. When these provisions expand, we are cautious because it may mean the company is making risky loans. Alternatively, it could also just mean more loans in general or being made, or some combination of both.

We note that the provisions for credit losses were up $566 million from last year. In the present quarter, the provision for credit losses rose because the company saw reserve releases and net recoveries in the prior year. That said, in general, as more loans are taken on, the company has expanded its reserve in case there are losses. Please note that this does not mean there will be losses. Much of the reserves are in the consumer portfolios where much of the new loan activity is ongoing.

Highly efficient

One metric that has not seen improvement over the last few years in Q2 is the efficiency ratio, but it doesn't really matter because the bank is highly efficient. This means the costs expended to generate a dollar of revenue are attractive. As a whole, JPMorgan Chase has seen its efficiency ratio remain solid, and slightly improve, now at 55%:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Lower is better of course. Overall there was a strong 55% operating efficiency ratio for the bank. While we have generally stuck with a textbook target of about 50% for this critical indicator, JPMorgan's 55% efficiency is among the best of the large banks on this critical metric.

Our view

With the fortress-like balance sheet of the company, pay no mind to the ups and downs, and look to buy a quality company at a fair price. Even during volatile periods, the company will likely continue to reward shareholders with ongoing dividend increases and share repurchases. This was another strong report for the company and we remain bullish. We think that although you can trade the stock, you need to think long term. Fluctuations in interest rates may cause short-term ups and downs in the underlying financials of JPM. Lower interest rates may mean earning less on new loans issued in the short term. We believe, however, that this will be offset by non-interest revenue, and continued share repurchases boosting earnings per share. Shares are still a buy, and of course become more attractive on any meaningful pullback.

If you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "Follow."

Be a winner Like our thought process on JPM? Stop wasting time and join the community of 100s of traders at BAD BEAT Investing. We're available all day during market hours to answer questions, and help you learn and grow. Learn how to best position yourself to catch rapid-return trades, while finding deep value for the long term. You get access to a dedicated team, available all day during market hours.

Rapid-return trade ideas each week

Target entries, profit-taking, and stops rooted in technical and fundamental analysis

Deep value situations identified through proprietary analysis

Stocks, options, trades, dividends and one-on-one portfolio reviews

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.