Gartner: Price Is Too High For High Growth

Gartner (IT) is too expensive by all measures. Gartner is trading at high multiples and depending on future growth. At this price, I don't see any margin of safety. It's an interesting company once the market would get more realistic about it. They provide IT research and consulting services. Obviously, this is a sector with great growth potential. Gartner doesn't pay a dividend but uses share repurchases to support the share price. In 2017 they had a large increase in debt because of the CEB acquisition. They did manage this debt well and reduced it back to a normal level.

In this article, I am going to analyze Gartner with basic multiples and a DCF model. I believe Gartner will grow strongly in the next few years. The price for this growth is too high for me. Last quarter's profit warning did reduce the share price. I believe a far further reduction is still necessary or Gartner should do an amazing acquisition. Such an acquisition could also carry new risks.

About Gartner Inc.

Gartner is an IT service company. It provides research and advice for other companies about their digitization. This is a lucrative and high growth business with a lot of potential left. A lot of companies are adapting to new situations and Gartner helps them to find the way. Gartner only has a small portion of this total sector, which leaves a lot of potential.

Gartner equips executives across the enterprise to make the right decisions and stay ahead of change.

Overvalued by all measures

Investing in stocks is about finding the right companies at the right price. By picking the right companies for the right price I want to outperform the market. This without adding more risk. If I look at Gartner I'm pretty sure this is a beautiful company with a lot of potential left. It is profitable, has good growth potential and doesn't carry too much debt. So it certainly fits as a "right" company. The price is another matter.

For me, Gartner is straight-up too expensive at this point. The share price is a bit depressed since the latest quarter statement, but still at a high price from different points of perspective. First of all look at the P/E for 2019. This is between 39.8 and 42.7 based on Gartner's latest guidance. Analysts do expect a big jump in EPS next year which would push the P/E to 31.3 in 2020. Still, it looks like Gartner is priced for perfection.

Discounted Cash Flow model

Grow companies aren't always easy to value by basic measures like P/E. The discounted cash flow model can help to calculate current value by valuing expected future cash flows with a discount.

Based on my DCF model I get a fair value of about $100 per share. My assumptions of growth are based on the company's medium-term objectives as stated in its investor day slideshow. As the discount rate or WACC, I used 8.7% based on GuruFocus.

The DCF model isn't perfect and small changes in growth rates or WACC have a big effect on the share price. For me, it is clear that Gartner is expensive. They would have to achieve its maximum growth rate of 14% and a terminal growth of 3.5% to be valued at $144 today.

This DCF model doesn't even count in the effect of stock-based compensations. This would deteriorate the fair value further.

No dividends planned

It bothers me that Gartner doesn't pay dividends. They don't even plan to pay dividends. They do use share buybacks to spend their free cash flow. This good for its share price, but doesn't only reward current investors. The management remuneration consists for a large part of stock-based compensation. So they also gain by pumping up the share price. In the long term, I don't believe this is the best strategy for spending cash flows. Dividends could encourage management to keep their shares.

Subsequently, the insider trading only shows the selling of shares. Most of these shares were acquired by exercising stock options.

Buybacks

As mentioned Gartner does have a share repurchase program in place. They spend a decent amount of the cash flows on these repurchases and plan to continue to do so in the future. This supports the share price but doesn't make sense to me. Buybacks are interesting when companies are valued below their true value. Even if Gartner isn't overvalued it is hard to argue it is undervalued. Opportunistic share buybacks aren't quite possible yet.

Balance sheet

Gartner carries a decent amount of debt of about $2.2M or $2M after the deduction of cash. The net debt/EBITDA was at 2.9 in its latest quarter. This a very nice reduction since 2017 when it was 4.1 due to the acquisition of SEB.

Gartner plans more mergers and acquisitions in the future which could drive debt back to a higher level. They could also purchase companies by paying in new shares which causes dilution for current shareholders.

Latest quarter disappointment

In Gartner's latest quarter it disappointed with a profit warning for 2019. They pointed to 2 factors for this profit warning in the earnings call. The first is a combination of lower sales in non-subscription and subscription-based revenues. The non-subscription revenues are slowing since these are historical. This is a normal evolution, going a bit faster than expected. It could be worrying that subscription-based revenues slow as well, but most likely it's just a bump in the growth road ahead.

The second reason was higher costs due to fulfilling open sales position quicker than expected. This probably a good sign for future growth, but does lower the estimates for now. So while a reduction in expectations is never a good sign, it doesn't look too worrying for Gartner.

In light of Gartner's current valuation, I do feel like there is no room left for more disappointments. While the revised guidance is bad news for this year, next year's earnings are probably safe. In the future, Gartner should also be able to grow at a decent rate. There own projections of 10% to 14% growth are realistic.

Comparison to peers

If we compare Gartner to other research companies like IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) or Forrester Research Inc. (FORR) it looks like it's an expensive sector to invest in. This report is not meant to be a comparison between these companies. The basic multiples do give an idea of where Gartner is.

Gartner IHS Markit Forrester Research Total Revenue 4.04 B 4.36 B 412 M P/E 35.29 26.73 20.76 Price to Sales 3.21 6.23 1.46 Price to Book Value 13.46 3.32 4.04 Dividend yield - - 2.44%

Based on these measures Gartner is valued higher than both Forrester and IHS Markit. So in comparison to its closed peers, Gartner is costly. Based on these basic multiples the downside of 30% to about $100 seems valid.

Conclusion

Gartner is active in an attractive sector with great growth. Their prospects are good. The share price is way too high and Gartner keeps spending money on its shares. Gartner has to come down a lot before it becomes an attractive investment. For now, I would stay on the sideline until the price gets to a more reasonable level. I don't like shorting stocks and don't do so myself. If you are looking for another tech growth stock, you could take a look at Sylogist (OTC:SYZLF). I wrote an analysis of Sylogist earlier this month.

