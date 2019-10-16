BP: The Brave New World Of Alternative Energy

In this article, we discuss some of the initiatives they have taken to meet energy and climate goals.

BP is looking ahead to position itself to become less reliant upon oil and gas.

Introduction

The title of this article was chosen as I see some stark analogies between some of the energy plans now being put forward, and the dystopian novel, "Brave New World," which depicted a society in which outcomes are chosen by a few, ultra-intelligent elite for the masses of the less intelligent. A world where there is no room for discussion, decisions have been taken and people must conform...or be cast out. Draw your own conclusions as to how close we are to century-old fiction becoming reality.

We are and have been for the past few years in an era of change about how we will power our civilization. The decision has been taken by our society, so-called "green forms" of energy are going to occupy an increasingly larger place in the global energy mix. Natural gas (Natty)/LNG, biofuels, solar, and wind appear poised to be declared the winners, displacing largely coal, and oil - to a certain extent. This is mostly a political decision driven by the current climate change fervor.

I am not going to debate here, whether any of this - with the exception of Natty (Natty is the perfect fuel and makes perfect sense), makes any sense. I've conducted that debate in past articles not because I expected to stem the tide, but rather because as an engineer, things that make no economic or scientific sense offend me. As you can imagine, given the Green silliness marching across the land currently, I get offended a lot these days.

In this article, we are going to focus on BP (BP) a company that has both embraced the inevitability of this transition and begun to taking steps to assure its place in this Brave New Energy World.

Rebranding

This my first bold prediction. At some point in the next decade, the company will rebrand itself to move away from the growing negative association tied to hydrocarbon production. Even though it powers our civilization and will continue to do so for decades to come, it's become fashionable to pillory the industry and lay the perception of global warming at its doorstep. Who needs that?

As a point of interest, BP has done this once before in the early 2000s. The new green sunburst logo was introduced then, along with a name change that kept the same initials. British Petroleum was abandoned for "Beyond Petroleum," which was intended to show their new focus on solar energy.

Source

This image has become a bit tarnished in the succeeding decades and is closely associated with the Macondo disaster of 2010. There are a couple of other key drivers for this change. First, BP is named in every climate change lawsuit that comes along. Using the same logic that states used to recover damages from cigarette manufacturers a couple of decades ago, municipalities are increasingly looking to legacy oil producers to pay the tab. The theory being that they "knew" the earth was warming and it was their fault, and hid it from the world. Most of these have been dismissed as the connection between oil production and global warming is much more tenuous than that of cigarette smoking and cancer. Also, the notion of their complicity in hiding knowledge in the same fashion from the world is laughable, at this point at least. Regardless, while there is no hope that a simple name change will do anything to shield them from future liability suits, it's a start.

Second, there is a movement among global wealth funds to sanitize their portfolios away from the nasty, old oil. An example of this is the Norwegian Sovereign Wealth fund, which has about 3% of its assets tied up in BP. Recently, they announced a move away from investments in legacy oil exploration companies. Here is a comment from their announcement.

It will, however, retain stakes in oil companies which are limiting their exposure to fossil fuels by investing in clean energy technologies. These include BP and Shell, but rule out London-listed North Sea companies including Premier Oil and Tullow Oil.

Source

Let that sink in. The biggest sovereign wealth fund in the world is explicitly ratifying the steps BP and Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) (Note - a similar article for Shell will be coming soon) are taking to control emissions of Co2 and other activities viewed as being "climate friendly." This endorsement is huge in my book, as it will likely serve as a model for others. Regardless of how you view the long-term role for oil and gas in the economy to come, an endorsement such as this will go a long way.

There is also a recent analogue for rebranding to diminish association with oil. Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) was called Statoil until a couple of years ago. Make what you will of that. The primary reason Norway isn't a poor collection of fishing villages in a frozen landscape is the North Sea oil riches it's feasted upon for so many years. I wonder if they want to give any of that money away, seeing as how it's tainted, and all?

So, count on a rebranding for BP. I don't know what emphasis it will adopt, but rest assured, it will be brightly, squeaky clean. Cleaner even than a green sunburst.

BP Energy Outlook 2019

BP - Energy Outlook 2019

BP for the past few years has put together a very complete energy lookahead. Some might discount this as being self-serving and optimistic. I don't find it so. If you think about it, BP wants to be taken seriously so the data needs to be as realistic as possible. Remember they are basing their planning on forecasts such as this one. Shell puts one out too, but we'll concentrate on BP's data in this article.

There are a few key takeaways from the graphic above. I'll point out a few that are germane to this article. There are others as well.

1. Oil will remain an essential part of the energy mix through 2040. I expect that I was going to still be around in 2060 it would still be around 5 bn boe/annually, but you can see the trend line from 2010 is fairly flat.

2. Gas is going to displace coal to a large extent over this time period.

3. Hydro and nuclear will gain, but not nearly at the rate renewables will.

4. Renewable forms of energy are going to capture a large segment of the energy market.

And is in precisely these areas of growth that BP is positioning itself.

BP - Alternative Energy

Solar

With its late 2017 investment to obtain a 43% stake in Lightsource, BP re-entered the solar business. This, a decade after writing down a prior JV to produce solar panels. With Lightsource, they took a different tack-power generation from solar energy. The difference here is vast. Much of renewable energy generation will be used to produce electricity, and that market will only grow as global population surges at about 80-100 mm people a year. BP feels Lightsource hits the sweet spot of that renewable niche.

Dev Sanyal, who heads BP’s Alternative Energy business said Lightsource differed from its previous investment because it was a solar power generator rather than maker of hardware. “We see in the solar business, in the way Lightsource have crafted it, a very attractive business proposition. We see growth in terms of return, cash delivery and profitability,” Sanyal told Reuters.

Reuters

Climate change protesters all want to blow dry their hair before hopping into their Teslas and heading out to the picket lines!

Source: BP

Lightsource has a proven model that is gaining acceptance across the globe, as the graphic above depicts. Woodmac and the SEIA estimate that the U.S. alone installed base of Photo-Voltaic (PV) solar power generation reached a total of ~70 bn Gigawatts (GW) in Q-2 of 2019. That is scheduled to grow to ~146 GW by 2024, accord to Woodmac and the SEIA.

This move by BP is also enhanced by a wave of municipalities that are rejecting hydrocarbon produced power or have set time-based goals of doing so in the near future. Not only small towns, but major cities like San Francisco are heading in this direction. Moves like this tend to derisk these investments by BP.

Biofuels

Biofuels are the other big renewable beside solar. So far, BP has focused its biofuel ambition in Brazil, which has a long history of diluting gasoline (Blending is the conventional term for this practice. I choose diluting as gasoline is diluted as much as 90% with sugarcane ethanol to produce the final result. It's a potato/po-tah-tow distinction, I will admit), to make fuel for automotive transport. I used this stuff when I lived in Brazil a few years back. As ethanol has just a fraction of the combustive power (BTUs) of gasoline, a tank full didn't take me very far. But, it's green, so that's ok... since nothing has to make sense anymore.

Source

They've approached the biofuel market in Brazil sensibly, through JVs primarily, the latest with Bunge. Aided by new government rules favoring locally produced biofuels, Brazil, the world's second largest market for them after the U.S. expects the market to grow from about 8-10% a year from the present ~30 bn liters annually to 55+ bn liters in 2030. Currently, they are importing ~ 2 bn liters to meet demand. Over 70% of the vehicles in Brazil are able to run on biofuel.

Source

Biopower is also a part of this mix in Brazil with over 1200 GWH exported to the grid from burning biomass. Now before you say, "Aha, just how green is this," BP would like you to know that growing all that sugarcane which absorbs nasty old Co2 offsets this burning to make electricity carbon-wise. (My head is beginning to hurt.)

Wind energy

What can you say about the wind? The perception is wind energy is green and limitless, something that's debatable in some circles. But, as we know, perception is ninety percent of reality. Until recently, it has carried a high cost structure-building 300' tower and turbines, I suppose. Cost for these giant fans has come down thanks to new technological developments. According to the DOE, wind generation falls between $.02-.06 per KWH putting it on a fairly competitive basis with other forms of energy.

Source

BP Wind

Appearing near a farm just down the street from you, and numerous other places as you can see from the installation map above. By BP's estimates, powering 450K homes with wind energy avoided 2.2 bn pounds of Co2 from coal. A worthy climate goal.

Love them, or hate them, wind is here to stay and will form an ever increasing portion of the power grid, perhaps with costs continuing to decline from further advances in blade and monitoring technology.

Natty and LNG

BP has shifted its hydrocarbon focus to the "advantaged sector." This means developing resources that have bolt-on infrastructure advantages to drive down costs and assure access to markets. One area which we've previously discussed is its sizable investment in shale assets from BHP (NYSE:BHP). Here is a link to a prior article on this topic.

"BP: Taking advantage Of Advantaged Oil..."

Outgoing CEO, Bob Dudley has commented that there is no path to Paris Co2 goals without gas to replace coal. His recent comments -

Switching from coal to gas has cut more than 500m tons of carbon dioxide this decade alone, Mr Dudley said. “That’s a gain made precisely because gas emits half the carbon of coal when burned for power. That’s why gas is so important.”

Source

Toward that goal in addition to taking its huge shale position which, as we have discussed previously tends to be very gassy, BP has staked out a global footprint in LNG. This plays into their strategy very well as the gas produced from U.S. shale is so prolific that it has made it the low cost source globally.

BP LNG Brochure 2019

Low Carbon Future

BP has a corporate policy of advancing the low carbon agenda of the Paris agreement. Consistent with that reality, it has put together a sophisticated strategy that includes promoting low carbon tech in its operations, and investing in businesses that have a low carbon footprint.

BP Low Carbon Future

Among the investment it has made in low carbon enterprises is in rapid charging for vehicles. In the UK, it has installed Freewire charging stations in its convenience and fueling stations. A companion business to that is fast charging battery technology. StoreDot is a startup that BP has taken a stake in. First, for mobile devices and with plans to extend to EV batteries.

Investments like this put a good face on the company and likely contributed to Norway's decision to retain its investment in the company.

Risks Associated with BP and Alternative Technologies

Most of the technologies and initiatives discussed here-in are still in the investment stages of development. Meaning, with the exception of natural gas and LNG, that currently they do not produce significant revenue.

Not all investments ever generate a return and that's a risk on the table.

Some aspects of this change are so new that it impossible to say for sure they will "grow legs" and walk. It's happened before...ala coal gasification brought by shortages of natural gas and the Arab Oil Embargo.

Huge projects were begun in the Dakotas in the early 1970s to fill those gaps. By the early 1980s, most attempts had been abandoned as new supplies of gas came online from fracking incidentally, and the Arabs began selling up oil again. The technology was not as competitive as was originally hoped either. Accordingly, the bright promise of coal gasification faded until recently, where various places around the world the technology is being dusted off and improved.

Let's deal with a relatively new risk for legacy oil giants, of which BP is one. A political decision to force them to abandon otherwise viable oil investments and write down assets, like shale. It's on the table.

This trend is an outgrowth of a Luddite-like movement that is rejecting traditional (hydrocarbon-based) forms of energy, and is called the "Green New Deal." Many of the leading candidates challenging for the Presidency in 2020 have signed on to this fantasy. Some have threatened to accelerate it by "Banning fracking," on their very first day in office. Folks, I've got some news for you. No fracking-no unconventional oil or gas. Period. Full Stop. End of story.

We know from history that societies don't always act in their best interest. It remains to be seen if ours will head down the "Green" energy "rabbit hole." Like Alice, if we do, I expect soon we'll start looking for a way back.

Your Takeaway

BP's stock is currently under pressure due to global economic growth concerns, and the currently low prices for oil and particularly gas. In addition, they recently announced that while they are track in delivering divestments of around $10 bn, there will be a $2.3 impairment charge taken for Q-3. When it rains, it pours. BP also announced that Hurricane Barry knocked its GoM production down to the tune of 100K BOPD for the quarter. Neither of these are bullish for the stock, and it will probably suffer post-earnings, absent a big breakthrough in trade or oil rises dramatically.

Yields will likely drift back toward 7%, and I recommend accumulating at that level for current income and eventual growth. None of these negatives put the dividend at risk as their forecast EPS for Q-3 is $3.84, giving them a dividend coverage rate of ~69%. Currently, BP is selling for ~9.5 earnings, given market condition and well below peers, Shell and Exxon Mobil (XOM) selling at 11.2 and 23.67 times earnings, respectively.

In short, I view current prices as an opportunity to acquire shares in a company that is managing its business well and has a lot of room to grow when an eventual market repricing occurs.

BP in the Brave New World of energy will look different from the BP of today, where it derives about 95% of its revenue from legacy hydrocarbon sources. Through the success of its efforts in the businesses we've discussed, half of its revenue could be coming from alternative sources, twenty years on. Low carbon energy generation and distribution is a recurring theme in most of BP's alternative ventures. My bet is that they ride this wave into Energy's Brave New World.

